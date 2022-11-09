York-Adams League coaches select 2022 football all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its football all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the league's three divisions selected an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and all-county first and second teams. A grand total of 99 first-team selections were made, although some multi-dimensional standouts earned two or even three such honors by themselves.
Division champions Central York, New Oxford and Delone Catholic were all well-represented, with runner-up finishers York High, Dover and York Catholic not far behind. But players from all across the league earned recognition for their achievements this fall.
Division I: Offensive Player of the Year Jahiem White had already entrenched himself as the centerpiece of the York High football team, but the senior running back and West Virginia commit outdid himself this season. In only nine games, he rushed for 1,570 yards, added 370 receiving yards and scored 33 total touchdowns for the Bearcats. On Oct. 8 against Dallastown alone, White had 417 yards and six scores on the ground, plus a seventh TD via pick-six. White also earned first-team honors as an outside linebacker and return man.
Spring Grove's Andrew Osmun was also the center of attention whenever he took the field. The two-way senior stalwart played quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and was a first-team selection as an athlete. But the Fordham commit was also the Division I Defensive Player of the Year as a safety, recording 82 tackles, a sack and an interception in 10 games for the Rockets.
Central York, meanwhile, four-peated as division champions with its totality of talent. Gerry Yonchiuk earned Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 9-1 record, and the Panthers' senior class finished four seasons without losing a division game. Central York landed 11 players on the Division I first team and five more on the second team, meaning nearly the entire starting lineup was all-county caliber.
The Panthers host York High on Friday in a rematch of the regular-season finale two weeks ago. Central York won that game, 43-38, to secure the division title.
Division II: New Oxford steamrolled its way to the title, but even the Colonials couldn't contain York Suburban senior running back Mikey Bentivegna, whose historic season earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors. He ran for a school-record 1,873 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season and scored 31 times in total (three receiving, two on returns). He was also selected as a first-team safety and kick returner. And in leading the Trojans last Friday to their first playoff victory since 1986, Bentivegna rushed for 382 yards and six touchdowns on only 13 carries against Donegal.
New Oxford's Brittyn Eakins tallied 11 sacks and was a game-wrecker all season at defensive end, earning him Defensive Player of the Year. The senior led a Colonials defense that surrendered just 14.4 points per game this season, the lowest in the York-Adams League. He was also a second-team selection as a bruising running back. New Oxford (8-2) hosts Northern York in the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
Dover's Wayne Snelbaker took home Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to an 8-2 record, a remarkable turnaround from 1-9 last season and 1-5 in 2020. The team had six players earn a total of nine first-team selections, including RB/S/P Gavin Mullins, WR/CB Thomas Smyser and QB Aric Campbell. Dover made districts for the first time in nine years and won its second-ever playoff game last Friday; the Eagles visit unbeaten Exeter Township this weekend.
Division III: This was almost a clean sweep for Delone Catholic, which went unbeaten in division play for the third time in four seasons. The Squires had Co-Offensive Player of the Year Brady Dettinburn, Defensive Player of the Year Ryder Noel, Coach of the Year Corey Zortman and 18 first-team selections (by 11 different players).
Dettinburn rushed for 1,030 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season — 1,145 and 12 overall, counting last week's playoff loss to Trinity — to lead Delone's ground attack. Noel was a first-team running back himself but made just as much of an impact as a safety and return man, earning top honors for all three phases. The Squires' other first-team selections were Noah Crawford (TE), J.D. Seig (OT/DE), Alex Timmins (OG/DE), Won Stewart (OG/DT), Trent Giraffa (C/OLB), Josh Kramer (DT), Dominic Giraffa (ILB), Gage Ford (CB) and Gage Zimmerman (CB).
York Tech senior running back Anthony Torres earned Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors despite his team finishing winless in the division and 1-9 overall. Torres amassed a league-high 1,933 yards and scored 14 touchdowns for the Spartans.
2022 YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahiem White, RB, York High
Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Osmun, S, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York
First Team
QB Sam Stoner, York High
RB Jahiem White, York High
RB Juelz Goff, Central York
RB Caleb Fox, Dallastown
WR Kenny Johnson, Dallastown
WR Parker Hines, Central York
WR Michael Scott, Dallastown
WR David Warde, York High
TE Owen Wilhide, Northeastern
OT Scott Munck, Central York
OT Michael Hershey, Spring Grove
OG Wilfredo Toro, Central York
OG Trevor Wentz, Central York
C Danny Pham, Central York
ATH Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove
DE Collin Glassmyer, Central York
DE Michael Hershey, Spring Grove
DT Mikey Gray, York High
DT Aiden Wysocki, South Western
ILB Dominic Grove, Central York
ILB Caleb Fox, Dallastown
OLB Dayton Bagwell, Central York
OLB Jahiem White, York High
CB Saxton Suchanic, Central York
CB Quinton Price, York High
S Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove
S Nigier DeWitt, Central York
K Matthew Parker, Central York
P Max Wisensale, South Western
KR Kenny Johnson, Dallastown
Second Team
QB Nasir Still, Central York
RB Elijah Hewitt, Northeastern
RB Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove
RB Cohen Bull, South Western
WR James McBride, York High
WR Damien Cedrone, Red Lion
WR Ethan Jones, Dallastown
WR Sam Dickmyer, South Western
TE Isaac Earnest, Red Lion
OT Mike McMonigle, York High
OT Elijah Inners, Central York
OG Jonathan Rhodes, Dallastown
OG JaQuan Franklin, York High
C Jalen Walker, York High
ATH Konnor Reeser, Northeastern
DE Ethan Wildasin, South Western
DE Jakai Joseph, York High
DT Ulonnam Ukattah, Central York
DT Carmelo McKenzie, York High
ILB Robbie Sterner, South Western
ILB Isaac Earnest, Red Lion
OLB Matt Benzing, South Western
OLB David Clippinger, Red Lion
OLB Kyle Groman, Central York
CB Carter Vaughn, Central York
CB Michael Scott, Dallastown
S Carson Trone, South Western
S Jalen Cook, Dallastown
K Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion
P Sam Stoner, York High
KR Jahiem White, York High
Honorable Mentions
QB Chris Price, Red Lion
QB Owen Strouse, Dallastown
RB Montress Jackson, York High
RB LaDanian Stausbaugh, Red Lion
RB Drayden Lloyd, Dallastown
WR Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion
WR Carson Trone, South Western
TE Ean Anciso, Dallastown
TE Omarion Newson, York High
OT Mikey Gray, York High
OT Leeland Frey, Dallastown
OT Spencer Law, Red Lion
OT Gavin Mullins, South Western
OG Ethan Nelson, Red Lion
OG Lane Hersh, Spring Grove
OG Rion France, South Western
C Danny Kozack, Red Lion
C David Czapp, Spring Grove
DE Owen Wilhide, Northeastern
DE Matthew Parker, York High
DE Dakari Dennis, Red Lion
DE Austin Crites, Spring Grove
DT Ethan Nelson, Red Lion
DT Spencer Law, Red Lion
DT Az-Zahir Upson, York High
DT Rayden Belle, Central York
ILB Amani Bones, York High
OLB Jackson Harris, Red Lion
OLB Ethan Jones, Dallastown
CB Max Wisensale, South Western
K Matt Benzing, South Western
KR Juelz Goff, Central York
DIVISION II
Offensive Player of the Year: Mikey Bentivegna, RB, York Suburban
Defensive Player of the Year: Brittyn Eakins, DE, New Oxford
Coach of the Year: Wayne Snelbaker, Dover
First Team
QB Aric Campbell, Dover
RB Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban
RB Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale
RB Gavin Mullins, Dover
WR Thomas Smyser, Dover
WR Brennan Holmes, New Oxford
WR Evan Schriver, New Oxford
WR Joe Fuller, Susquehannock
TE Josh Franklin, Susquehannock
OT Brandon Haywood, York Suburban
OT Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale
OG Ja'eir Harris, York Suburban
OG Josiah Heffelfinger, Dover
C Connor Main, New Oxford
DE Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford
DE Anthony Walters, West York
DT Dawson Zorbaugh, Susquehannock
DT Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale
ILB Brayden Zirkle, Dover
ILB Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale
OLB Zach Townsend, Dover
OLB Trevor Yerka, New Oxford
CB Thomas Smyser, Dover
CB Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford
S Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban
S Gavin Mullins, Dover
K Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford
P Gavin Mullins, Dover
KR Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban
Second Team
QB Jett Moore, New Oxford
RB Michael Fox, Susquehannock
RB Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford
RB Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale
WR Darnell Goring-Pollard. West York
WR Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban
WR Alex Kafauver, York Suburban
WR Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York
TE Brayden Zirkle, Dover
OT Micah Smith, New Oxford
OT Kylan Lamke, New Oxford
OG Elias Ernst, New Oxford
OG Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale
C Ben Reed, Dover
DE Tyrell Carter, York Suburban
DE Brandon Haywood, York Suburban
DT Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale
DT Ja'eir Harris, York Suburban
ILB Elias Ernst, New Oxford
ILB Jarrett Bitzer, New Oxford
OLB TJ McKee, Susquehannock
OLB John Glennon, York Suburban
CB Phil Ford, Dover
CB Damone Drayden, West York
S Dan Kaliszak, Susquehannock
S Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban
K Damien Yepez, York Suburban
P Kyan Moore, West York
KR Nico Wright-Phillips, West York
Honorable Mentions
QB Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock
QB Austin Billet, Eastern York
QB Rylan Bratton, York Suburban
QB Mark Walker, West York
RB Riley Killen, New Oxford
WR Quez Robinson, Eastern York
WR Dominic Smith, Kennard-Dale
TE Dakota Shue, York Suburban
TE Johnathon Rose, Eastern York
TE Carson Heeney, New Oxford
OT Logan Shade, Dover
OT Anthony Walters, West York
OT Bryler Poteet, Dover
OG Domynic Pifer, Dover
OG Hunter Markley, West York
OG Dylan Hopwood, York Suburban
C Aiden Cate, Kennard-Dale
C Slade Moore, West York
DE Reese Husson, Dover
DE Gavin Hake, Dover
DE Donavon Jordan, Susquehannock
DE Cole Staker, Eastern York
DE James Abney, West York
DT Dakota Baker, Dover
DT Emory McCombs, Eastern York
DT Caden Sponsellor, New Oxford
DT Sean Henderson, Dover
DT Hunter Markley, West York
ILB Briggs Allison, Eastern York
ILB Dakota Shue, York Suburban
ILB Ben Oestrike, Susquehannock
ILB Lucas Runk, Dover
ILB Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York
OLB Julian Markel, Dover
OLB Kerek Nokes, West York
CB Quez Robinson, Eastern York
CB Evan Schriver, New Oxford
S Cam Herring, New Oxford
K Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock
K Nathan Miller, Dover
P Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford
P Amit Chavers, York Suburban
KR Thomas Smyser, Dover
KR Brennan Holmes, New Oxford
DIVISION III
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Brady Dettinburn, RB, Delone Catholic; Anthony Torres, RB, York Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Ryder Noel, S, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Corey Zortman, Delone Catholic
First Team
QB Chase Roberts, Hanover
RB Anthony Torres, York Tech
RB Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic
RB Seth Lady, Biglerville
RB Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic
WR Zyan Herr, Littlestown
WR Landon Smith, Littlestown
WR Nathan Thomas, Littlestown
WR Joey Wilkinson, Hanover
WR Quinn Brennan, York Catholic
TE Noah Crawford, Delone Catholic
OT Colin Faust, York Catholic
OT Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs
OT J.D. Seig, Delone Catholic
OG Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic
OG Won Stewart, Delone Catholic
OG Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs
C Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic
ATH LeVan McFadden, York Catholic
DE Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic
DE Luke Showers, Biglerville
DE J.D. Seig, Delone Catholic
DT Josh Kramer, Delone Catholic
DT Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs
DT Won Stewart, Delone Catholic
ILB Dominic Giraffa, Delone Catholic
ILB Nick Creisher, York Catholic
ILB Colin Faust, York Catholic
OLB Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic
OLB Colby Hahn, Littlestown
OLB Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic
CB Zyan Herr, Littlestown
CB Logan Ford, Delone Catholic
CB Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic
S Quinn Brennan, York Catholic
S Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic
S Juan Morales, Biglerville
K J.P. Watson, York Catholic
P J.P. Watson, York Catholic
KR Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic
Second Team
QB Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs
QB Alex Popoff, Littlestown
RB Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic
RB Colby Hahn, Littlestown
RB Tyler Staub, Bermudian Springs
WR Jack Gautch, Bermudian Springs
WR Dylan Bull, Hanover
WR Zion Heath, Hanover
WR Tavian McAuliffe, Biglerville
WR Aidan Hoffman, Biglerville
OT Carsen Miller, Littlestown
OT Cooper Scaraborough, Littlestown
OG Pearce Alleyne, York Tech
OG Jacob McKnight, York Catholic
OG Luke Showers, Biglerville
C Matthew DeLoach, Littlestown
C Ryan Tully, York Catholic
ATH Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.
DE Jayden Cutler, Hanover
DE Cooper Scarboro, Littlestown
DT Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown
DT Mason Keiper, Biglerville
DT Levi Roberts, Biglerville
ILB Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs
ILB Seth Lady, Biglerville
ILB Matthew Deloach, Littlestown
OLB Anthony Shirdon, Litltestown
OLB Brayden Heller, Bermudian Springs
OLB Jayden Stanfield, Hanover
CB Nathan Thomas, Littlestown
CB Joey Wilkinson, Hanover
CB Lane Hubbard, Bermudian Springs
S Caleb Unger, Littlestown
K Nolan Kruse, Delone Catholic
P Jack Gautch, Bermudian Springs
KR Joey Wilkinson, Hanover
Honorable Mentions
QB Denver Ostrum, Delone Catholic
RB Manny Lucena, York Catholic
RB Jayden Stanfield, Hanover
OT Mason Keiper, Biglerville
OG Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown
OG Colin Chrismer, Littlestown
C Levi Roberts, Biglerville
ATH Zyan Herr, Littlestown
DT Brayden Pacheco, Hanover
ILB Colby Fulton, Biglerville
CB Gavin Althoff, Biglerville
S Sage Hartlaub, Hanover
S Brody Bittle, Littlestown
K Zyan Herr, Littlestown
P Zyan Herr, Littlestown
KR Zyan Herr, Littlestown