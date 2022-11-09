York-Adams League coaches select 2022 football all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its football all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the league's three divisions selected an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and all-county first and second teams. A grand total of 99 first-team selections were made, although some multi-dimensional standouts earned two or even three such honors by themselves.

Division champions Central York, New Oxford and Delone Catholic were all well-represented, with runner-up finishers York High, Dover and York Catholic not far behind. But players from all across the league earned recognition for their achievements this fall.

Division I: Offensive Player of the Year Jahiem White had already entrenched himself as the centerpiece of the York High football team, but the senior running back and West Virginia commit outdid himself this season. In only nine games, he rushed for 1,570 yards, added 370 receiving yards and scored 33 total touchdowns for the Bearcats. On Oct. 8 against Dallastown alone, White had 417 yards and six scores on the ground, plus a seventh TD via pick-six. White also earned first-team honors as an outside linebacker and return man.

Spring Grove's Andrew Osmun was also the center of attention whenever he took the field. The two-way senior stalwart played quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and was a first-team selection as an athlete. But the Fordham commit was also the Division I Defensive Player of the Year as a safety, recording 82 tackles, a sack and an interception in 10 games for the Rockets.

Central York, meanwhile, four-peated as division champions with its totality of talent. Gerry Yonchiuk earned Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 9-1 record, and the Panthers' senior class finished four seasons without losing a division game. Central York landed 11 players on the Division I first team and five more on the second team, meaning nearly the entire starting lineup was all-county caliber.

The Panthers host York High on Friday in a rematch of the regular-season finale two weeks ago. Central York won that game, 43-38, to secure the division title.

Division II: New Oxford steamrolled its way to the title, but even the Colonials couldn't contain York Suburban senior running back Mikey Bentivegna, whose historic season earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors. He ran for a school-record 1,873 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season and scored 31 times in total (three receiving, two on returns). He was also selected as a first-team safety and kick returner. And in leading the Trojans last Friday to their first playoff victory since 1986, Bentivegna rushed for 382 yards and six touchdowns on only 13 carries against Donegal.

New Oxford's Brittyn Eakins tallied 11 sacks and was a game-wrecker all season at defensive end, earning him Defensive Player of the Year. The senior led a Colonials defense that surrendered just 14.4 points per game this season, the lowest in the York-Adams League. He was also a second-team selection as a bruising running back. New Oxford (8-2) hosts Northern York in the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.

Dover's Wayne Snelbaker took home Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to an 8-2 record, a remarkable turnaround from 1-9 last season and 1-5 in 2020. The team had six players earn a total of nine first-team selections, including RB/S/P Gavin Mullins, WR/CB Thomas Smyser and QB Aric Campbell. Dover made districts for the first time in nine years and won its second-ever playoff game last Friday; the Eagles visit unbeaten Exeter Township this weekend.

Division III: This was almost a clean sweep for Delone Catholic, which went unbeaten in division play for the third time in four seasons. The Squires had Co-Offensive Player of the Year Brady Dettinburn, Defensive Player of the Year Ryder Noel, Coach of the Year Corey Zortman and 18 first-team selections (by 11 different players).

Dettinburn rushed for 1,030 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season — 1,145 and 12 overall, counting last week's playoff loss to Trinity — to lead Delone's ground attack. Noel was a first-team running back himself but made just as much of an impact as a safety and return man, earning top honors for all three phases. The Squires' other first-team selections were Noah Crawford (TE), J.D. Seig (OT/DE), Alex Timmins (OG/DE), Won Stewart (OG/DT), Trent Giraffa (C/OLB), Josh Kramer (DT), Dominic Giraffa (ILB), Gage Ford (CB) and Gage Zimmerman (CB).

York Tech senior running back Anthony Torres earned Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors despite his team finishing winless in the division and 1-9 overall. Torres amassed a league-high 1,933 yards and scored 14 touchdowns for the Spartans.

2022 YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahiem White, RB, York High

Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Osmun, S, Spring Grove

Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

First Team

QB Sam Stoner, York High

RB Jahiem White, York High

RB Juelz Goff, Central York

RB Caleb Fox, Dallastown

WR Kenny Johnson, Dallastown

WR Parker Hines, Central York

WR Michael Scott, Dallastown

WR David Warde, York High

TE Owen Wilhide, Northeastern

OT Scott Munck, Central York

OT Michael Hershey, Spring Grove

OG Wilfredo Toro, Central York

OG Trevor Wentz, Central York

C Danny Pham, Central York

ATH Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove

DE Collin Glassmyer, Central York

DE Michael Hershey, Spring Grove

DT Mikey Gray, York High

DT Aiden Wysocki, South Western

ILB Dominic Grove, Central York

ILB Caleb Fox, Dallastown

OLB Dayton Bagwell, Central York

OLB Jahiem White, York High

CB Saxton Suchanic, Central York

CB Quinton Price, York High

S Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove

S Nigier DeWitt, Central York

K Matthew Parker, Central York

P Max Wisensale, South Western

KR Kenny Johnson, Dallastown

Second Team

QB Nasir Still, Central York

RB Elijah Hewitt, Northeastern

RB Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove

RB Cohen Bull, South Western

WR James McBride, York High

WR Damien Cedrone, Red Lion

WR Ethan Jones, Dallastown

WR Sam Dickmyer, South Western

TE Isaac Earnest, Red Lion

OT Mike McMonigle, York High

OT Elijah Inners, Central York

OG Jonathan Rhodes, Dallastown

OG JaQuan Franklin, York High

C Jalen Walker, York High

ATH Konnor Reeser, Northeastern

DE Ethan Wildasin, South Western

DE Jakai Joseph, York High

DT Ulonnam Ukattah, Central York

DT Carmelo McKenzie, York High

ILB Robbie Sterner, South Western

ILB Isaac Earnest, Red Lion

OLB Matt Benzing, South Western

OLB David Clippinger, Red Lion

OLB Kyle Groman, Central York

CB Carter Vaughn, Central York

CB Michael Scott, Dallastown

S Carson Trone, South Western

S Jalen Cook, Dallastown

K Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion

P Sam Stoner, York High

KR Jahiem White, York High

Honorable Mentions

QB Chris Price, Red Lion

QB Owen Strouse, Dallastown

RB Montress Jackson, York High

RB LaDanian Stausbaugh, Red Lion

RB Drayden Lloyd, Dallastown

WR Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion

WR Carson Trone, South Western

TE Ean Anciso, Dallastown

TE Omarion Newson, York High

OT Mikey Gray, York High

OT Leeland Frey, Dallastown

OT Spencer Law, Red Lion

OT Gavin Mullins, South Western

OG Ethan Nelson, Red Lion

OG Lane Hersh, Spring Grove

OG Rion France, South Western

C Danny Kozack, Red Lion

C David Czapp, Spring Grove

DE Owen Wilhide, Northeastern

DE Matthew Parker, York High

DE Dakari Dennis, Red Lion

DE Austin Crites, Spring Grove

DT Ethan Nelson, Red Lion

DT Spencer Law, Red Lion

DT Az-Zahir Upson, York High

DT Rayden Belle, Central York

ILB Amani Bones, York High

OLB Jackson Harris, Red Lion

OLB Ethan Jones, Dallastown

CB Max Wisensale, South Western

K Matt Benzing, South Western

KR Juelz Goff, Central York

DIVISION II

Offensive Player of the Year: Mikey Bentivegna, RB, York Suburban

Defensive Player of the Year: Brittyn Eakins, DE, New Oxford

Coach of the Year: Wayne Snelbaker, Dover

First Team

QB Aric Campbell, Dover

RB Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban

RB Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale

RB Gavin Mullins, Dover

WR Thomas Smyser, Dover

WR Brennan Holmes, New Oxford

WR Evan Schriver, New Oxford

WR Joe Fuller, Susquehannock

TE Josh Franklin, Susquehannock

OT Brandon Haywood, York Suburban

OT Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale

OG Ja'eir Harris, York Suburban

OG Josiah Heffelfinger, Dover

C Connor Main, New Oxford

DE Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford

DE Anthony Walters, West York

DT Dawson Zorbaugh, Susquehannock

DT Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale

ILB Brayden Zirkle, Dover

ILB Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale

OLB Zach Townsend, Dover

OLB Trevor Yerka, New Oxford

CB Thomas Smyser, Dover

CB Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford

S Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban

S Gavin Mullins, Dover

K Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford

P Gavin Mullins, Dover

KR Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban

Second Team

QB Jett Moore, New Oxford

RB Michael Fox, Susquehannock

RB Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford

RB Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale

WR Darnell Goring-Pollard. West York

WR Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban

WR Alex Kafauver, York Suburban

WR Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York

TE Brayden Zirkle, Dover

OT Micah Smith, New Oxford

OT Kylan Lamke, New Oxford

OG Elias Ernst, New Oxford

OG Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale

C Ben Reed, Dover

DE Tyrell Carter, York Suburban

DE Brandon Haywood, York Suburban

DT Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale

DT Ja'eir Harris, York Suburban

ILB Elias Ernst, New Oxford

ILB Jarrett Bitzer, New Oxford

OLB TJ McKee, Susquehannock

OLB John Glennon, York Suburban

CB Phil Ford, Dover

CB Damone Drayden, West York

S Dan Kaliszak, Susquehannock

S Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban

K Damien Yepez, York Suburban

P Kyan Moore, West York

KR Nico Wright-Phillips, West York

Honorable Mentions

QB Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock

QB Austin Billet, Eastern York

QB Rylan Bratton, York Suburban

QB Mark Walker, West York

RB Riley Killen, New Oxford

WR Quez Robinson, Eastern York

WR Dominic Smith, Kennard-Dale

TE Dakota Shue, York Suburban

TE Johnathon Rose, Eastern York

TE Carson Heeney, New Oxford

OT Logan Shade, Dover

OT Anthony Walters, West York

OT Bryler Poteet, Dover

OG Domynic Pifer, Dover

OG Hunter Markley, West York

OG Dylan Hopwood, York Suburban

C Aiden Cate, Kennard-Dale

C Slade Moore, West York

DE Reese Husson, Dover

DE Gavin Hake, Dover

DE Donavon Jordan, Susquehannock

DE Cole Staker, Eastern York

DE James Abney, West York

DT Dakota Baker, Dover

DT Emory McCombs, Eastern York

DT Caden Sponsellor, New Oxford

DT Sean Henderson, Dover

DT Hunter Markley, West York

ILB Briggs Allison, Eastern York

ILB Dakota Shue, York Suburban

ILB Ben Oestrike, Susquehannock

ILB Lucas Runk, Dover

ILB Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York

OLB Julian Markel, Dover

OLB Kerek Nokes, West York

CB Quez Robinson, Eastern York

CB Evan Schriver, New Oxford

S Cam Herring, New Oxford

K Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock

K Nathan Miller, Dover

P Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford

P Amit Chavers, York Suburban

KR Thomas Smyser, Dover

KR Brennan Holmes, New Oxford

DIVISION III

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Brady Dettinburn, RB, Delone Catholic; Anthony Torres, RB, York Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Ryder Noel, S, Delone Catholic

Coach of the Year: Corey Zortman, Delone Catholic

First Team

QB Chase Roberts, Hanover

RB Anthony Torres, York Tech

RB Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic

RB Seth Lady, Biglerville

RB Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic

WR Zyan Herr, Littlestown

WR Landon Smith, Littlestown

WR Nathan Thomas, Littlestown

WR Joey Wilkinson, Hanover

WR Quinn Brennan, York Catholic

TE Noah Crawford, Delone Catholic

OT Colin Faust, York Catholic

OT Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs

OT J.D. Seig, Delone Catholic

OG Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic

OG Won Stewart, Delone Catholic

OG Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs

C Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic

ATH LeVan McFadden, York Catholic

DE Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic

DE Luke Showers, Biglerville

DE J.D. Seig, Delone Catholic

DT Josh Kramer, Delone Catholic

DT Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs

DT Won Stewart, Delone Catholic

ILB Dominic Giraffa, Delone Catholic

ILB Nick Creisher, York Catholic

ILB Colin Faust, York Catholic

OLB Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic

OLB Colby Hahn, Littlestown

OLB Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic

CB Zyan Herr, Littlestown

CB Logan Ford, Delone Catholic

CB Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic

S Quinn Brennan, York Catholic

S Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic

S Juan Morales, Biglerville

K J.P. Watson, York Catholic

P J.P. Watson, York Catholic

KR Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic

Second Team

QB Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs

QB Alex Popoff, Littlestown

RB Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic

RB Colby Hahn, Littlestown

RB Tyler Staub, Bermudian Springs

WR Jack Gautch, Bermudian Springs

WR Dylan Bull, Hanover

WR Zion Heath, Hanover

WR Tavian McAuliffe, Biglerville

WR Aidan Hoffman, Biglerville

OT Carsen Miller, Littlestown

OT Cooper Scaraborough, Littlestown

OG Pearce Alleyne, York Tech

OG Jacob McKnight, York Catholic

OG Luke Showers, Biglerville

C Matthew DeLoach, Littlestown

C Ryan Tully, York Catholic

ATH Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.

DE Jayden Cutler, Hanover

DE Cooper Scarboro, Littlestown

DT Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown

DT Mason Keiper, Biglerville

DT Levi Roberts, Biglerville

ILB Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs

ILB Seth Lady, Biglerville

ILB Matthew Deloach, Littlestown

OLB Anthony Shirdon, Litltestown

OLB Brayden Heller, Bermudian Springs

OLB Jayden Stanfield, Hanover

CB Nathan Thomas, Littlestown

CB Joey Wilkinson, Hanover

CB Lane Hubbard, Bermudian Springs

S Caleb Unger, Littlestown

K Nolan Kruse, Delone Catholic

P Jack Gautch, Bermudian Springs

KR Joey Wilkinson, Hanover

Honorable Mentions

QB Denver Ostrum, Delone Catholic

RB Manny Lucena, York Catholic

RB Jayden Stanfield, Hanover

OT Mason Keiper, Biglerville

OG Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown

OG Colin Chrismer, Littlestown

C Levi Roberts, Biglerville

ATH Zyan Herr, Littlestown

DT Brayden Pacheco, Hanover

ILB Colby Fulton, Biglerville

CB Gavin Althoff, Biglerville

S Sage Hartlaub, Hanover

S Brody Bittle, Littlestown

K Zyan Herr, Littlestown

P Zyan Herr, Littlestown

KR Zyan Herr, Littlestown