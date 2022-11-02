York-Adams League reveals Week 10 Players of the Week

The York-Adams League wrapped up its regular season last weekend, and while some squads have turned their attention toward the PIAA District 3 playoffs, others have taken off their helmets and pads for the final time.

As always, there was no shortage of brilliant individual performances from around the league. Central York’s Juelz Goff, serving as a Wildcat quarterback, rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-38 win over York High. Red Lion’s Ladanian Stausbaugh led a 408-yard Lions rushing attack with 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-30 win against Dallastown. Delone Catholic’s Ryder Noel found the end zone five times against Fairfield.

While the list could go on, only a handful of players were nominated and selected by league coaches for this week’s Player of the Week nods. Here are your Week 10 honorees:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Max Wisensale, QB, South Western

Wisensale completed 13 of 16 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs prevailed in a back-and-forth battle with Spring Grove, 36-30. The senior also rushed for 57 yards and a score on 14 carries, and he added three tackles and two passes defended on the other side of the ball.

South Western trailed 22-13 through three quarters and 30-23 with less than three minutes against a Rockets team fighting for its season. But Wisensale led a scoring drive to tie it, the Mustangs’ defense got a stop and a short touchdown pass to Carson Trone with 26 seconds remaining made the difference. South Western finished the regular season 7-3 (3-3), while Spring Grove went home 5-5 (2-4).

The Mustangs are the No. 6 seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs and will host 11th-seeded Northern York on Friday night. The winner will visit third-seeded New Oxford, a team South Western beat in Week 2.

No linemen were nominated in Division I this week.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Mikey Bentivegna, RB/S, York Suburban

The Trojans’ senior stalwart carried 16 times for 255 yards and five touchdowns in York Suburban’s 56-27 cross-divisional win over Northeastern. The performance brought his season totals to 1,873 yards and 31 total touchdowns scored, both program records. Bentivegna also caught two passes for 18 yards, plus three tackles on defense.

This weekly honor caps a regular season for the ages, as Bentivegna was a force in all three phases of the game. He scored 26 touchdowns on the ground, three as a receiver and two as a returner. Add it all up and Bentivegna amassed 2,779 all-purpose yards this season — 1,873 rushing, 394 receiving, 337 on kick returns, 112 on punt returns and 63 on an interception return in Week 3.

Lineman: Brandon Haywood, OL/DL, York Suburban

As a team, the Trojans rushed for 361 yards on just 25 carries against Northeastern, an average of 14.4 yards per tote. That success started up front with Haywood and his fellow offensive linemen. The senior also notched four solo tackles and a sack in last Friday’s contest.

York Suburban (6-4) earned the No. 7 seed in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs and will put its season on the line at home Friday against Donegal (4-6). The winner will advance to take on second-seeded Manheim Central.

DIVISION III

No skill players or linemen were nominated in Division III this week by coaches.

The premier highlight of the week came Saturday night at Hanover, as Nighthawks senior QB Chase Roberts broke the York-Adams League’s career passing yards record in his final high school game, a 35-25 win over York Tech. Roberts threw for 319 yards in the contest to finish his four-year career with 7,017, breaking Cade Pribula’s mark of 6,923 set in 2018. Hanover WR Joey Wilkinson had nine catches for 317 yards in the game.

On the other side of that contest, Spartans RB Anthony Torres had 41 carries for 271 yards to close his senior season with 1,890.

