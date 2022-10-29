York-Adams League Week 10 football roundup: Divisions won, playoff tickets punched

The York-Adams League football regular season is in the books after a riveting Week 10. Outright champions were decided in all three divisions, some teams finished their 2022 campaigns on a high note and others left the field for the last time wondering what could have been.

Central York, New Oxford and Delone Catholic all secured division crowns Friday night by completing undefeated league campaigns. The Panthers won their fourth consecutive Division I title by holding off York High, 43-38, on the road. The Colonials have topped D-II twice in three seasons since joining the division. The Squires won Division III outright for the third time in four years.

It was also a massive weekend for PIAA District 3 playoff positioning, as four different York County schools entered Week 10 as the first team out of their projected playoff fields. As of provisional rankings overnight, none of the four have made it in. Dallastown’s 6A chances ended with a loss to Red Lion, 5A Spring Grove dropped a heartbreaker at South Western and 4A Susquehannock lost a win-and-in battle with Kennard-Dale. York Catholic still has an outside chance after beating Biglerville, but the Irish are still one spot out entering Saturday.

Here’s how the games played out and how the up-to-date class power rankings shape up.

DIVISION I

Central York 43, York High 38: The Panthers simply kept handing the ball to Juelz Goff, and the star senior followed his blockers to the promised land. With quarterback Nasir Still unavailable — head coach Gerry Yonchiuk only said he “wasn’t allowed to go” to the game, implying ineligibility — Central York threw only one pass the entire game. Goff carried the ball 36 times for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

More:Goff leads Central York to 43-38 win over York High for Division I title

Three of those scores came in the first quarter as the Panthers (9-1, 6-0) opened up a 22-8 lead. Parker Hines took snaps early in the second quarter and broke loose for a 77-yard TD run that made it 29-8. After the Bearcats (6-3, 5-1) scored with 2:56 left in the half, Central York went right back to business and Nigier Dewitt found the end zone with 17 seconds left. It was 36-16 at halftime and Central York hadn’t been stopped.

York High’s defense figured something out in the third quarter, and star running back Jahiem White scored his second and third TDs of the night to make it 36-32 with 9:34 left in the contest. Central, however, responded with a 14-play, 65-yard drive that bled 8:25 off the clock and culminated in another Goff touchdown with 1:09 left. Bearcats QB Sam Stoner connected with David Warde on a 20-yard strike in the last minute, but the Panthers recovered the onside kick to seal it.

Overnight rankings had Central York ranked second (narrowly behind Hempfield, .7833 to .7831) and York High seventh in Class 6A. That would set up a rematch on the Panthers’ home field on Nov. 11 after a bye week.

South Western 36, Spring Grove 30: Carson Trone leaped to make a brilliant touchdown catch with 26 seconds remaining and the host Mustangs (7-3, 3-3) knocked the Rockets (5-5, 2-4) out of playoff contention. Spring Grove led 14-0 in the first half, 14-13 at intermission and 22-13 through three quarters before a wild fourth. South Western took a 23-22 lead, but Andrew Osmun answered with a touchdown and the visitors tied it on the conversion. The Mustangs, though, had the last laugh.

Max Wisensale threw two touchdown passes and added a 1-yard scoring run. Osmun’s first of two TD runs was an 88-yarder in the second quarter. He’ll play his next football game at Fordham University, while South Western has a home playoff game next week, provisionally against Northern York.

Dallastown (4-5, 3-2) at Red Lion (3-6, 1-4): Ladainian Strausbaugh scored three touchdowns in the second half as the host Lions (4-6, 2-4) pulled away in the “Backyard Brawl” and squashed the Wildcats’ playoff hopes. The junior broke loose for a 54-yarder in the third quarter, and his 4-yard score with 1:56 left served as the dagger. Christopher Price threw two TD passes to Damien Cedrone, the first of which gave Red Lion a 16-10 lead at halftime.

Wildcats QB Owen Strouse threw for two scores and added another on the ground, but Dallastown’s defense couldn’t hold up. The visitors finished the season 4-6 (3-3).

DIVISION II

New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21: On Eastern York’s homecoming, the Colonials put the exclamation point on a perfect division record by scoring 22 points in the first four minutes, 36 in the first quarter and 50 at halftime. New Oxford (8-2, 6-0) intercepted four passes and had two pick-sixes in the first quarter, as if Jett Moore and the offense needed the extra help. Austin Billett threw two touchdown passes for the Golden Knights (2-8, 1-5).

New Oxford, seeded No. 3 in Class 5A, has a bye next week and could play South Western in the quarterfinals. The Colonials lost to the Mustangs in Week 2.

Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28: The Rams never reached the same heights as last season, when they went 10-2 and won the division, but they survived two different three-game losing streaks to finish 4-6 (3-3) and earn the ninth of 10 playoff spots in Class 4A. Susquehannock finished the season 3-7 (1-5); the Warriors’ offense picked up its production down the stretch, but the defense finished division play allowing 35.3 points per game.

Dover 33, West York 7: The Eagles put the finishing touches on their first playoff appearance since 2013, and they finished the regular season 8-2 (5-1 D-II). Dover led 18-7 at halftime and padded the lead down the stretch for the road victory. The Eagles are the current No. 7 seed in Class 5A, while the Bulldogs (28, 2-4) have entered the offseason.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic 42, Fairfield 7: Ryder Noel morphed into a scoring machine for the D-III champion Squires (7-3, 7-0). He returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, added two scores as a rusher and one as a receiver, and delivered another highlight with an 83-yard punt return in the third quarter. Delone led 28-0 at halftime and allowed just 30 yards to Fairfield (2-7, 2-5) in the first half.

The Squires are a miniscule margin behind Annville-Cleona (.5749 to .5734) for the top seed in Class 2A; they could benefit from a York Tech win over Hanover on Saturday night. Fairfield will visit Steel-High for the District 3 Class 1A title next weekend.

More:York-Adams League weekend scoreboard: Week 10

York Catholic (4-5, 4-2) at Biglerville (4-5, 2-4): Quarterback Levan McFadden returned for the Irish after being ruled ineligible last week, but York Catholic (5-5, 5-2) only scored twice in the contest, as Evan Kipple connected with Jack Lawrence for a 30-yard score and Manny Lucena added a 5-yard rushing TD. The defense stood tall again to seal the win over the Canners (4-6, 2-5).

As of Saturday morning, York Catholic’s .469 rating has them behind Camp Hill’s .476 and out of the Class 2A playoffs.

Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7: The Thunderbolts (6-4, 6-1) won’t make the Class 3A playoffs, but they closed the season strong and secured a second-place finish in D-III. After the Eagles (4-6, 4-3) scored first, Littlestown recovered a fumble for a TD to level the score before halftime. Alex Popoff found Anthony Shirdon for a score and Colby Hahn added a 28-yard rushing TD as the hosts pulled away in the second half.

York Tech (1-8, 0-6) at Hanover (2-7, 1-5): Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night, and while both teams are at the bottom of D-III, there are still things worth watching. Hanover’s Chase Roberts is 225 yards shy of the York-Adams career passing record set by Central York’s Beau Pribula last year, and it’s the final game for Spartans running back Anthony Torres. The result could also have power rankings implications for Delone Catholic and York Catholic. This story will be updated.

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

York Suburban 56, Northeastern 27: The visiting Trojans led 33-7 after the first quarter, 40-14 at halftime and 56-14 through three periods. After opening Division II play with three straight losses, the Trojans won four straight contests to finish 6-4 (3-3) and earn the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. They’re expected to host Donegal next weekend. The Bobcats closed the season 1-9 (0-6 D-I) and lost their final eight.

To wrap it up, here’s one more look at the provisional final playoff rankings for all York-Adams League teams.

Class 6A (19 teams, 8 spots): Central York 2, York High 7, Dallastown 12, Red Lion 13, York Tech 19*

Class 5A (26 teams, 12 spots): New Oxford 3, South Western 6, Dover 7, Spring Grove 16, Northeastern 25

Class 4A (23 teams, 10 spots): York Suburban 7, Kennard-Dale 9, Susquehannock 13, West York 17, Eastern York 19

Class 3A (14 teams, 6 spots): Littlestown 8, Bermudian Springs 10, Biglerville 11, Hanover 14*

Class 2A (7 teams, 4 spots): Delone Catholic 2, York Catholic 5

Class 1A (3 teams, 2 spots): Fairfield 2

* – Saturday game