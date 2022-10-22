York-Adams League Week 9 football roundup: York High races past South Western

The York High football team has gone seven weeks and six games without finding a worthy adversary for its high-powered offense. Since opening the season with a pair of narrow defeats, the Bearcats have revved their engines and piled up 54, 54, 46, 66, 40 and 52 points on overwhelmed defenses.

South Western never stood a chance Friday night. York High raced out to a 38-7 lead at halftime and cruised to the finish. The hosts improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division I, setting up a titanic showdown in the process.

The senior tandem of running back Jahiem White and quarterback Sam Stoner didn’t even match the eye-popping numbers they had produced in recent weeks — White had rushed for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two outings alone — but they had more than enough firepower.

White rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and added an 85-yard kick return score. He also had a 99-yard rush TD negated and left in with cramps in the second half but will be good to go next week. Stoner completed 13 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two TDs, with tip wideout David Warde hauling in eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. York High outgained South Western 452-151.

Max Wisensale completed 4 of 21 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown and a pick for the Mustangs (6-3, 2-3). South Western entered on a three-game winning streak and had allowed just 13.5 points per game this season.

York High hosts Central York (8-1, 5-0) for the Division I title next week. The rival Panthers have won 25 consecutive division games, including three against the Bearcats, and won the last three D-I crowns. That’ll all be on the line next Friday.

Here’s what else happened around the York-Adams League in Week 9:

DIVISION I

Dallastown 60, Spring Grove 40: Did the Bearcats rub something off on these teams? Two weeks after York High’s 66-49 win over Dallastown and six days after its 40-37 thriller against Spring Grove, the Wildcats and Rockets put on a fireworks show of their own. They actually reached the 100-point total with nine minutes left in the game before the scoring stopped.

Drayden Lloyd ran for three touchdowns, Caleb Fox rushed for two scores and Michael Scott had a TD run and catch for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-2). With Dallastown leading 30-24 at halftime, Jalen Cook opened the second half with a 65-yard kick return score and an interception to help his team gain separation. Andrew Osmun ran for three touchdowns and Nizeah Mummert scored twice for the Rockets (5-4, 2-3).

Red Lion 52, Northeastern 21: In front of a homecoming crowd, the Lions earned their first division victory, snapped a six-game losing streak and finally exceeded their win total from last season. Northeastern actually led 7-3 at halftime, only for Red Lion (3-6, 1-4) to score 35 points in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth. Ladainian Strausbaugh started the surge with an 80-yard rushing TD, and QB Chris Price added two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the half, the latter of which was for 85 yards. The Bobcats fell to 1-8 and finished division play 0-6.

DIVISION II

Dover 28, Kennard-Dale 14: The Eagles (7-2, 4-1) went on the road and all but locked up a Class 5A playoff spot with their fifth straight victory; they’re eighth in the power rankings, on the correct side of the bubble by four spots. Kennard-Dale (3-6, 2-3) faltered for the third straight weekend, but the Rams are still clinging to the last of 10 Class 4A playoff spots at the moment.

York Suburban 42, Eastern York 14: The Trojans led 42-0 in the third quarter and coasted to their third straight win. Rylan Bratton and Jakhi Beatty connected for a 63-yard touchdown, Mikey Bentivegna ran for a 63-yard score and York Suburban (5-4, 3-3) climbed to No. 8 in the 4A power rankings.The Golden Knights fell to 2-7 (1-4).

West York 41, Susquehannock 26: The Bulldogs certainly fulfilled their goal of playing spoiler, erupting for 41 points against a Warriors team that had played its way onto the 4A playoff bubble. Susquehannock (3-6, 1-4) fell to 12th in the power rankings and will need some help if it wants to jump into the top 10 next week. West York improved to 2-7 (2-3).

DIVISION III

York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10: The Fighting Irish went into battle with their top two quarterbacks ineligible, and a costly turnover deep in their own end allowed the Green Knights to level the score late in the fourth quarter. But Evan Kipple led a game-winning drive and connected with Jack Lawrence with 18.8 seconds left. York Catholic (4-5, 4-2) still needs help as it seeks a 2A playoff spot. Fairfield (2-6, 2-4) remains second of three teams in the Class 1A rankings.

Related: York Catholic rallies for last-minute win over Fairfield

Delone Catholic 51, Hanover 31: The first-place Squires (6-3, 6-0) led 51-15 in the third quarter before lifting off the gas. Chase Roberts and Denver Ostrum each threw two touchdown passes and Ryder Noel had three total scores (one rushing, two receiving) for Delone Catholic. Lead running backs Gage Zimmerman and Brady Dettiburn also scored in the first half as the hosts led 37-15 at the break. The Nighthawks fell to 2-7 (1-5).

Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7: Alex Popoff completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and three scores as Littlestown dominated from the start, taking a 34-0 lead into halftime. WR Zyan Herr followed a three-touchdown week with scores of 35 and 56 yards, while Nate Thomas also had a TD catch for the Thunderbolts (5-4, 5-1). Seth Lady finished with 125 yards and a touchdown for the Canners (4-5, 2-4).

Bermudian Springs (3-5, 3-2) at York Tech (1-7, 0-5): It’s a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff for the final time at York Tech this season. This section will be updated.

NON-LEAGUE

Central York 44, Reading 8: The Panthers held a 44-0 halftime lead in their regular-season home finale and didn’t allow the Red Knights into the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. The win also helped push Central York (8-1) atop the District 3 Class 6A power rankings ahead of next week’s matchup with York High. Reading dropped to 3-6.

Fort Hill (6-1) at New Oxford (7-1): The Colonials welcome a talented Sentinels team all the way from Cumberland, Maryland, for a 6 p.m. Saturday tilt. This section will be updated.