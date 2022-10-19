York-Adams League reveals Week 8 Players of the Week

As the York-Adams League winds down its season, teams continue to lean on their stars when it matters most. Throughout the league’s 11 games over the weekend, there were plenty of head-turning performances.

York High’s Jahiem White rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns against Spring Grove, which is somehow becoming his norm. In the same game, Andrew Osmun had three scores and 187 yards on the ground for the Rockets. Elsewhere in the county, York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna followed his fourth total touchdown with a winning two-point conversion against Kennard-Dale. Littlestown’s Alex Popoff and Zyan Herr connected for three touchdowns in a narrow win against York Catholic.

And those were just the honorable mentions.

Here are this week’s Players of the Week, as voted by the York-Adams Football Coaches Association. The coaches once again selected a top skill player and lineman in each division.

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Juelz Goff, RB, Central York

The senior with multiple FBS offers has been a stalwart for the Panthers all season, and he made an impact both in the backfield and in the return game against Red Lion last week. Goff scored five total touchdowns — three came on the ground, where he tallied 125 yards on just 12 carries, and two more came on kickoff returns of 99 and 96 yards.

Central York (7-1, 5-0) was tested early by the visiting Lions, leading just 35-27 at halftime. But the Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 69-27 victory, their 25th straight in York-Adams Division I. After Friday’s non-league game against Reading, they’ll close the regular season with another divisional unbeaten in York High.

Lineman: Scott Munck, OT/DE, Central York

It’s another sweep for the Panthers, who have used their size and strength in the trenches to set the tone in games throughout the season. Munck had a 100% passing grade and an 80% run blocking grade, per Central York, which allowed Goff to burst through holes and QB Nasir Still to lead the passing attack. On defense, Munck added a solo tackle and an assisted tackle.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Michael Fox, RB/LB, Susquehannock

The Warriors handled Eastern York, 40-28, for their first division win of the season and inched closer to a potential District 3 Class 4A playoff spot. Fox was the star of the night, rushing for 268 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns for an offense that hadn’t scored more than 15 points all season. He added three solo tackles and four assists on defense.

Susquehannock (3-5, 1-3) sits 11th in the power rankings but needs a top-10 finish to make the playoffs. The Warriors visit West York this weekend and close the regular season against Kennard-Dale, which currently sits eighth in those same rankings.

Lineman: Ben Reed, C, Dover

The Eagles credit Reed as the catalyst for their offensive outburst against Dallastown, as Dover racked up 508 yards and scored four touchdowns to beat the Wildcats, 28-25, in a cross-divisional matchup.

With the win, Dover reached 6-2 this season and rose one spot to eighth in the Class 5A power rankings. That would merit the Eagles a home game to begin the 12-team postseason bracket. There’s still work to do, though, starting with Kennard-Dale on the road Friday. At 3-1 in Division II, Dover can sneak into a tie for first should New Oxford stumble late.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Seth Lady, RB/LB, Biglerville

It’s the third weekly honor this season for the centerpiece of the Canners’ offense. Lady rushed for 236 yards on 23 carries and found the end zone twice in Biglerville’s 23-22 win at Hanover. He also recorded seven solo tackles, two assists and a tackle for loss as a middle linebacker.

The Canners are now 4-4 (2-3) after going winless last season. The last time the program had this many wins was during its 8-4 campaign in 2015. Biglerville has a chance to get back to .500 in Division III if it can keep up with Littlestown (4-4, 4-1) at home Friday.

Lineman: Brody Conrad, TE, Biglerville

Lady’s production doesn’t reach its stratospheric levels without strong blocking up front, and Conrad’s work on the edge helped pave the way for Biglerville to amass over 300 rushing yards as a team. He also added three solo tackles, two assists, a tackle for loss, a sack and a QB hurry in the victory.