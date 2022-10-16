York High holds off Spring Grove for 40-37 road victory

York High is a in close fight for the York-Adams League Division I crown, and the Bearcats have leaned on star running back Jahiem White all season. It was more of the same in a nail-biting, 40-37 win at Spring Grove on Saturday afternoon.

After rushing for 417 yards and six touchdowns last week, White White carried the ball for 232 yards and scored five touchdowns, giving him 11 in the last two weeks alone. York High is 5-2 on the season now and 4-0 in Division I.

The Bearcats held a lead for most most of the game, going into halftime up 20-15. They turned the ball over before half which may have kept them from having a wider lead.

York High scored first and didn’t look back, leading 12-8 at the end of one quarter. The teams were evenly matched the next two quarters, with Spring Grove looking like the better squad in the fourth period, but it wasn’t enough. The Bearcats’ offense did just enough to stay in front.

“We have to get better defensively and clean up the mistakes offensively. Some guys aren’t excited as we want to be about the win, but we did what we had to do,” senior quarterback Sam Stoner said. “Our playmakers made plays when needed. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times, but we did some things really well.”

The Bearcats had miscues on offense, including two fumbles and an interception heave at the end of the half. They ran very well and moved the ball, but a few mistakes kept them from being able to run away from Spring Grove.

The Rockets ran the ball early and often tried to tire down a York High team that is not known for its defense. Spring Grove, led by star dual-threat quarterback Andrew Osmun and others, scored 37 points but found itself unable to take control of the game. Defensively, the Rockets had no answer for the Bearcats' ground attack.

Spring Grove (5-3, 2-2) remains in District 3 Class 5A playoff position but slips to the middle of the Division I pack. The Rockets have meetings with Dallastown and South Western to end the regular season.

York High plays Central York in Week 10, which could determine who wins the Division I crown. But the Bearcats will first shift their focus to next week's matchup against South Western (6-2, 2-2). The Mustangs have not allowed an opponent to go over 30 points all season, so will be interesting to see how they approach playing the duo of Stoner and White next week.

“They always give us a tough game," Stoner said. "They’re a really good team. We have to beat them before we think about even winning the division."

The Bearcats won their fifth straight game after an 0-2 start, and their offense is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Offense continues to roll. Defense is making the stops they need to make,” White said. ”We just need to stay focused and play game by game. Focus on next Friday and keep the momentum. We aren’t finished.”