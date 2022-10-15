York-Adams League Week 8 football roundup: York Suburban tops Kennard-Dale in OT

Mikey Bentivegna scored four touchdowns and added the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime, lifting York Suburban to a thrilling 29-28 victory over Kennard-Dale on Friday night.

The visiting Trojans (4-4, 2-3 York-Adams Division II) and Rams (3-5, 2-2) each scored 21 points in the first half but were shut out for the rest of regulation, sending a high-stakes division matchup into overtime. Kennard-Dale scored first in overtime, and after Bentivegna scored in response, York Suburban went right back to him for the win.

After three straight losses to start division play, the Trojans have now won two straight and vaulted squarely into the District 3 Class 4A playoff picture. Entering the night, the Trojans were 11th and Kennard-Dale was ninth in the PIAA power rankings, with 10 of 26 teams advancing to the district playoffs. Now York Suburban has the upper hand between the two.

Kennard-Dale started its season with three straight losses, followed with three straight wins and has now dropped two in a row. The Rams host Dover next weekend and close the season at Susquehannock. The Trojans’ final two contests are against Eastern York and at D-I Northeastern.

DIVISION I

Central York 69, Red Lion 27: This was a back-and-forth battle in the first half, as the Panthers led 35-27 against the hard-fighting Lions at intermission. But Juelz Goff returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and Central York scored all 34 points in the second half. The senior running back finished with five total TDs — including two on returns — and QB Nasir Still threw three touchdowns for the Panthers (7-1, 5-0). Chris Price had two passing and rushing scores each for Red Lion (2-6, 0-4).

South Western 42, Northeastern 7: The Mustangs played lockdown defense once again, shutting out the Bobcats until late in the night. South Western (6-2, 2-2) led 28-0 at halftime thanks to two passing TDs from Max Wisensale and a defensive score. Cohen Bull added a 69-yard rushing score in the third quarter, and Matthew Benzing provided an exclamation point with a pick-six. Gamare Rasco scored late for Northeastern (1-6, 0-5).

York High (4-2, 3-0) at Spring Grove (5-2, 2-1): Kickoff is set for noon Saturday, with the Bearcats looking to stay undefeated in division play and the host Rockets eager to solidify their playoff positioning. This story will be updated.

DIVISION II

New Oxford 35, West York 8: The Colonials raced out to a 35-0 lead at halftime and cruised to their fifth straight win; at 5-0 in the division (7-1 overall), New Oxford has already secured at least a share of first place. West York fell to 1-6 (1-3) with its third straight loss.

Susquehannock 40, Eastern York 28: The Warriors’ previous season high in points was 15, and they had scored 36 total points during a four-game losing streak entering Friday. Naturally, Susquehannock’s offense erupted in the second half as the visiting Warriors (3-5, 1-3) pulled away from the Golden Knights (2-6, 1-3) and crept closer to the Class 4A playoff picture with two weeks remaining.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic 42, Bermudian Springs 21: Brady Dettinburn ran for three touchdowns, while Gage Zimmerman broke loose on a 74-yard scoring run and added a 27-yard TD reception for the Squires (5-3, 5-0). Delone Catholic led 21-7 at halftime, and while the host Eagles kept the game within reach, they simply couldn’t stop the Squires’ rushing attack. Bermudian Springs (3-5, 3-2) saw its three-game winning streak come to a close.

Littlestown 29, York Catholic 24: In a back-and-forth contest, Thunderbolts QB Alex Popoff delivered the final blow. He passed for 295 yards and threw his fourth touchdown of the contest with 10:24 remaining, and Littlestown (4-4, 4-1) survived multiple York Catholic threats late. Thunderbolts receiver Zyan Herr tallied eight catches, 198 yards and three scores. Levan McFadden once again did it all for York Catholic, running for 150 yards with two TDs and adding 157 yards and a score through the air. But the Fighting Irish (3-5, 3-2) couldn’t turn leads of 17-15 at halftime and 24-22 in the final frame into a win.

Biglerville 23, Hanover 22: The Canners have four wins for the first time since they went 8-4 in 2015, and they’re back at .500 a year after going 0-9. Biglerville (4-4, 2-3) led 16-14 at halftime and added a score in the third quarter. Hanover (2-6, 1-4) got back within a point in the fourth but couldn’t pull ahead.

Fairfield 27, York Tech 7: The Green Knights (2-6, 2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with the homecoming triumph. Connor Joy had rushing touchdowns of 58 and 51 yards for Fairfield, which led 21-7 at halftime, and Wyatt Kuhn added his second TD pass in the second half. Anthony Torres rushed for 207 yards on 33 carries, but York Tech (1-7, 0-5) found little other offense and dropped its sixth straight contest.

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

Dover 29, Dallastown 28: Both teams entered Friday on the playoff bubble in their respective classifications, and it was the Eagles who helped themselves in a big way. Dover turned three first-half takeaways into touchdowns and led 20-17 at halftime. The Eagles then added an insurance score in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock after Dallastown got back within three. Gavin Mullins scored twice for Dover (6-2), while QB Aric Campbell chipped in a passing and rushing touchdown. Kenny Johnson had a 50-yard TD rush and an 80-yard kickoff return for Dallastown (3-5) in the first half.