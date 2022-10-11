York-Adams League reveals Week 7 Players of the Week

Week 8 brings new circumstances for every high school football team. Some are fighting to win their respective divisions, while others are rallying for a chance in the playoffs. In either case, star players will be leaned on to put together star performances and make a difference.

York High's Jaheim White put together perhaps the best performance of his high school career, recording 417 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in the Bearcats' 66-49 win over Dallastown, and still wasn't among the selections as voted by York-Adams League coaches. There were still plenty of impressive performances, and here are the coaches' picks:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Andrew Osmun, QB/S, Spring Grove

Osmun has been a revelation for Spring Grove, playing all over on offense, defense and special teams. It was his legs that helped the Rockets beat Red Lion, as he rushed for 202 yards on only 14 carries and scored five touchdowns. He also caught four passes on the night for 36 yards. Defensively he had five tackles and a pass defended.

The senior has helped lead Spring Grove to a 5-2 record behind his impressive play. The Will Thompson era is off to a solid start for the Rockets, and they will need Osmun to play at his best with difficult contests against York High, Dallastown and South Western remaining.

Lineman: Ayden Wysocki, DL, South Western

Wysocki was a force on the defensive line against West York. He had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the 36-28 win. The Mustangs needed it, as West York took a two-score lead into the fourth quarter before South Western (5-2) scored 17 unanswered points to roar back for the final margin. The defense made some key stops to get the ball back to the offense, and Wysocki's ability to get to the ball handler was a key to the comeback

South Western has division foe Northeastern at home Friday.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Mikey Bentivegna, RB/S, York Suburban

When York Suburban wins, it's often because Bentivegna had a crazy game on offense. On Friday, he helped the Trojans beat Susquehannock 42-14 by tallying 356 all-purpose yards. The senior rushed for 305 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns, then he added another touchdown on a 30-yard reception. He finished with two catches for 40 yards, and he also notched 11 yards on punt returns. His six tackles on defense were nothing to sneeze at, either.

The Trojans are 3-4 (1-3 Division II) and will need to keep the momentum going if they want to grab a District 3 Class 4A.

Lineman: Brittyn Eakins, DE, New Oxford

New Oxford is having quite the season and had a statement win against defending Division II champion Kennard-Dale on Friday. The host Colonials led 32-0 at the half, and their defense didn’t allow a completion until the end of the third. Eakins was a big reason why. His seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks kept Rams quarterback Garrett McCleary on his toes and didn’t let him get comfortable.

New Oxford is now 6-1 (4-0) and in complete control of Division II. Their next matchup is West York (1-6, 1-2) at home.

DIVISION III

No skill players or linemen were nominated in Division III this week.