White's career day leads York High past Dallastown in 66-49 barnburner

York High has led York-Adams League Division I in scoring for the past two years. Not only have the Bearcats had one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Sam Stoner, but they have perhaps the best offensive skill player in the county in Jahiem White.

And while White had proven his talent plenty of times, Saturday was the best day of his high school career. The senior rushed for 417 yards and six touchdowns as the Bearcats beat Dallastown, 66-49, in their afternoon homecoming game. He also scored a seventh touchdown on an interception return.

Wildcats star receiver Kenny Johnson, a Pitt commit, had four touchdowns for the losing team. He finished with nine catches for 103 yards and three scores and added another TD on a kick return. Quarterback Owen Strouse completed 28 of 38 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns.

But Dallastown had no answer for White, whose 417 yards were the second-most in school history, trailing only Dayjure Stewart’s record of 463.

“I did what I had to do, and the offense did what they needed to do,” White said. “Just need to keep getting better every week so we can make it deeper into the postseason.“

Johnson and White are two of the most highly-regarded recruits in the York-Adams League, and for good reason. They showed the talent that has separated them from the rest of the pool over the past few years.

White had runs of 30, 26, and 15 yards in the first quarter and finished the period with 150 yards and three touchdowns (you read that right). Sam Stoner also threw a touchdown pass and the Bearcats led 24-0 after one quarter.

Johnson took a kick return home for Dallastown's first score, and Stoner threw an interception that led to another Wildcat touchdown. But White capped off his incredible first half with three more touchdowns and the Bearcats led 48-35 at intermission.

Dallastown scored after halftime to make it a closer game, but that’s as close as the road team got. White scored his sixth touchdown and Dallastown didn’t have the firepower to stick around.

Johnson had three touchdowns in the first half and four total, but it was overshadowed by White’s seven touchdowns. In five games entering Saturday, White had rushed for 642 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. His first half made most of those performances seem mild. Somehow, the six touchdowns weren't the most White has had in a game, but he matched that career high in the second half. He had close to 300 yards in the first two quarters.

York High's offense has been prolific, averaging 42 points per game. But the Bearcats' defense has been a problem since last season. They can hold down struggling offenses, such as when they allowed only 14 points to Red Lion in Week 5. But the young unit has had problems preventing the pass all season. Johnson is hard to stop for everyone but had one of his better games of the season Saturday. Defensively, York High had a better second half and will need to figure out what works if it wants to make some noise come playoff time.

Bearcats head coach Russ Stoner, however, said that he cares about wins and not the final score.

“The Amount of kids that stepped up was great with the injuries we had. James McBride and Quentin Price played a big part for us,” said Stoner.

He added that the offensive line played their best game of the season.

“They were excellent," he said. "White wasn’t touched until he reached the third level of the defense."

Dallastown dropped its second straight game and fell to 3-4 on the season (2-2 in Division). The Wildcats face Division II opponent Dover on the road next week.

York High (4-2, 3-0) has a tough battle on the road against Spring Grove next Saturday afternoon.