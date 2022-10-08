York-Adams League Week 7 football roundup: Osmun leads Spring Grove past Red Lion

Andrew Osmun scored five touchdowns on Friday night, and Spring Grove needed all of them.

The Rockets pulled away from Red Lion in the second half for a 42-27 homecoming victory, improving to 2-1 in York-Adams League Division I and 5-2 overall. The visiting Lions (2-5, 0-3) put up a fight but lost their fifth straight contest in the end.

Osmun, a dynamic quarterback-running back hybrid, broke loose early and often for Spring Grove. He took a handoff from just past midfield inside the 10-yard line and then scored on a direct snap to put the Rockets on the board. He added the extra point for good measure, and that was just the beginning.

Red Lion quarterback Chris Price connected with Luke Miller for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7, and the Lions answered Osmun’s 2-yard score in the second quarter with a TD of their own, but missed the extra point and trailed 14-13. After Nizeah Mummert’s 4-yard rushing touchdown, Price led a last-minute scoring drive and Red Lion tied the game 21-21 at halftime.

Osmun took a direct snap and leaped over the line for a 1-yard score in the third period, and the Rockets took a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Then he delivered a jaw-dropper in the final frame, breaking loose for a 94-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game for the first time.

The Lions didn’t go away, scoring with 4:41 left to trim the margin to 35-27. But Osmun had one more magic act, a 42-yard dagger of a breakaway touchdown with 3:42 remaining. Red Lion fumbled on their ensuing drive and Spring Grove bled out the final three minutes for the home victory.

Next weekend will bring a marquee matchup to town, as the Rockets host York High at noon Saturday, Oct. 15. Red Lion visits first-place Central York next Friday.

Here’s what else went down across the York-Adams League:

DIVISION I

Central York 56, Northeastern 14: The Panthers led 56-7 at halftime. It wasn’t quite the 91-0 halftime lead and 112-16 victory that made headlines in Virginia, but it was an emphatic performance for Central York (6-1, 4-0), which won its 24th straight division game. The host Bobcats fell to 1-6 (0-4).

Dallastown (3-3, 2-1) at York High (3-2, 2–0): It’s a noon Saturday kickoff for the Bearcats’ homecoming. York High won three straight games before a bye last week, while Dallastown is coming off a loss to Central York that snapped its own three-game win streak. This story will be updated.

DIVISION II

New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6: In a matchup of the top two teams in Division II entering the night, the host Colonials made a statement on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jett Moore threw four touchdown passes, including three to Brennan Holmes, and New Oxford (6-1, 4-0) led 32-0 at halftime. Reigning division champion Kennard-Dale (3-4, 2-1) scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Dover 35, Eastern York 7: Quarterback Aric Campbell and the Eagles (5-2, 3-1) led 28-7 at halftime and cruised to the road win over the Golden Knights (2-5, 1-2). Dover now sits second in the division, with its lone loss to New Oxford, and the Eagles are 10th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, with the top 12 in three weeks’ time making the playoffs.

York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 14: The Mikey Bentivegna show featured four touchdowns in the first half and over 200 all-purpose yards as the host Trojans finally earned a tally in the Division II win column. York Suburban (3-4, 1-3) led 28-7 at halftime and pushed the Warriors (2-5, 0-3) into the cellar.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic 34, Biglerville 7: The first-place Squires (4-3, 4-0) put this home game away in the third quarter after leading 14-7 at halftime. Gage Zimmerman’s 48-yard touchdown made it a two-score game, and Ryder Noel followed with a 55-yard pick-six just over 20 seconds later, making it 27-7 with 7:41 left in the third. Zimmerman also ran for a score in the first quarter and caught a touchdown pass from Denver Ostrum in the fourth. Brady Dettinburn added a rushing TD for Delone, while Joey Ney and Aiden Hoffmen connected on an early score for the Canners (3-4, 1-3).

York Catholic 17, Hanover 14: The host Nighthawks hung tough, but the Fighting Irish had just enough firepower to hang on and improve to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the division. Hanover dropped to 2-5 (1-3).

Fairfield (1-4, 1-2) at Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7: The Eagles have now won three straight games in commanding fashion. Tyler Staub had two rushing scores and two receiving scores, and Bermudian Springs (3-4, 3-1) pulled away in the second half after leading 13-0 at halftime. Andrew Smith added a third-quarter rushing score for the home team. The Green Knights (1-5, 1-3) had a pair of red-zone chances in the first half but came up empty both times and didn’t score until the final minute.

Littlestown 48, York Tech 21: The Thunderbolts moved to 3-1 in the division (3-4 overall) with an offensive explosion against the visiting Spartans. Littlestown led 28-14 at halftime, then scored three times in the third quarter to make it a 48-14 thumping. York Tech (1-6, 0-4) has been more competitive this season than its record would suggest, but simply couldn’t keep up in this one.

NON-DIVISION

South Western 36, West York 28: The visiting Bulldogs led 28-19 through three quarters, only for the Mustangs to score 17 unanswered points in the final frame to avoid the upset. Max Wisensale threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 177 yards and another score on the ground to lead South Western (5-2 overall) in the comeback. West York (1-6) has blown two-score, fourth-quarter leads in consecutive weeks.