New Oxford makes a statement with 46-6 rout of Kennard-Dale

Every football season, the best teams have that one win that lets every other team know they mean business. New Oxford might have had that win Friday night.

The Colonials manhandled Kennard-Dale at home, 46-6, in game they fully controlled from the start of and were never in danger of losing. It wasn't supposed to be easy, as the Rams won three straight games before tonight and we're the reigning Division II champs. But New Oxford made it look easy.

Quarterback Jett Moore hit receiver Brennan Holmes for touchdowns of 73 and 10 yards in the middle of the first quarter, and it was 17-0 at the end of that period. The Colonials essentially ended the game by halftime, carrying a 32-0 lead into intermission.

Moore continued his string season under center for the home team. He had already thrown for over 1,000 yards to go with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Moore added touchdown passes of 34 and 17 yards to give him four on the night, and he did not turn the ball over.

New Oxford was just the more complete team on both sides of the ball. The Colonials, who had given up just 13.5 points per game entering Friday, neutralized Kennard-Dale's passing game almost completely. Rams quarterback Garrett McCleary didn't complete his first pass until the final seconds of the third quarter. By then, it was 39-0.

The reigning Division II champs were known for their ability to run the ball, but that did not go according to plan against New Oxford. The Rams were stuffed on the ground and couldn't find holes in the running game. They scored their only points as time expired in the fourth. It didn't help that Kennard-Dale lost an offensive tackle and guard in the first quarter.

“We lost two offensive linemen and that changed the dynamic of the whole game,” Rams head coach Chris Grube said.

Grube also said he was disappointed in the defensive performance, and he told his team after the game they would review the film and see where they need to get better.

“I was more upset with what we did defensively than offensively,” he said. “We made some key errors and our cornerbacks didn't play up to their level.”

New Oxford is now an overwhelming favorite in York-Adams League Division II. The Colonials are 6-1, with their only loss to Division I South Western in Week 2, and they've earned wins over fellow D-II contenders Dover (36-18) and York Suburban (27-18), plus another win over previous Division II (and now Mid-Penn) contender Gettysburg (27-18).

New Oxford didn't need much motivation to beat the Rams. But this was the team Kennard-Dale beat to clinch the division last year. The Colonials watched as the opponent's student section rushed the field. It probably felt like a bit of revenge to pull out the win.

New Oxford moves on to its next battle against West York at home, while the Rams (3-4, 2-1) hope to recover and put up a fight against Dover at home next Friday.