York-Adams League Week 7 football preview: Capsules for each game

The calendar has flipped to October, and the high school football season has reached Week 7. As division races continue to take shape, eyes shift toward the playoffs, with some teams looking for a deep run and others needing a hot month to stay alive.

All 22 York-Adams League teams are back in action against league opponents, with one non-divisional matchup among the 11-game docket. Ten contests will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, with York High’s highly anticipated homecoming game against Dallastown slated for noon on Saturday.

Here’s a capsule look at every game this weekend:

DIVISION I

Dallastown (3-3, 2-1) at York High (3-2, 2–0): The Bearcats have waited a long time for this Saturday afternoon homecoming game, last taking the field on Sept. 23 for a 46-14 victory over Red Lion. Record-setting senior QB Sam Stoner and RB Jahiem White will look to pick up right where they left off against the Wildcats, who lost to first-place Central York last Friday. Dallastown will lean on WR Kenny Johnson and the rest of its playmakers to keep up in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Red Lion (2-4, 0-2) at Spring Grove (4-2, 1-1): It’s back to the Friday slate, and it’s back to the drawing board for the Lions, who won their first two games but have now dropped four straight, including division losses of 46-14 and 20-0. The Rockets started the year with two wins, then suffered two losses, then won two straight to close September. Spring Grove wide receiver Nizeah Mummert (13 touchdowns) and Red Lion kicker Garrett Coppersmith (six TDs, 18 extra points, three field goals) are two of the top three scorers in Division I.

Central York (5-1, 3-0) at Northeastern (1-5, 0-3): It’s certainly a mismatch on paper, with the division’s first-place and last-place teams meeting up. The Panthers have won six straight against the Bobcats, the last five of which were blowouts and the last three of which came by final scores of 57-7, 70-0 and 53-7. Northeastern knows it will need its best performance to have a chance, and Central York is still fine-tuning itself for a potential playoff run.

DIVISION II

Kennard-Dale (3-3, 2-0) at New Oxford (5-1, 3-0): It’s the potential marquee matchup of the season in Division II, as the reigning champion Rams take on this year’s frontrunning Colonials. QB Jett Moore has guided a sterling New Oxford offense that averages 28 points per game, and the defense is holding opponents to just 13.5 points per contest. Kennard-Dale, led by Connor Wolf and the defensive line, won its third straight game by taking down Fleetwood, 20-14, in a non-league road test last Friday.

Eastern York (2-4, 1-1) at Dover (4-2, 2-1): The Golden Knights scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to stun West York, 14-13, and vault back into the division race. Dover, led by reigning D-II Skill Player of the Week Aric Campbell at quarterback, is more than equipped to quell that momentum. Campbell threw for three scores and ran for two more in the Eagles’ 35-21 win last week at York Suburban.

Susquehannock (2-4, 0-2) at York Suburban (2-4, 0-3): With the season quickly slipping away from both teams, this matchup presents an opportunity to build some momentum for the stretch run. The host Trojans were a promising 2-1 before defeats against West York, New Oxford and Dover knocked the season off the tracks. The Warriors also have losses against New Oxford and Dover to their name, and they’ve got an extra contest to get back in the division mix. But there’s no more time to wait.

DIVISION III

Biglerville (3-3, 1-2) at Delone Catholic (3-3, 3-0): The Squires took first place in D-III with a 31-28, double-overtime win at York Catholic last Friday, and the win moved them to .500 overall and into a projected playoff spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Biglerville faces a quicker turnaround after holding off York Tech on Saturday for its first division win in nearly two years.

Hanover (2-4, 1-2) at York Catholic (2-4, 2-1): Levan McFadden did everything he could for the Fighting Irish against Delone Catholic, rushing for 260 yards and leading a second-half comeback. Now he gets to face a Nighthawks defense that allowed 49 points to Bermudian Springs last week and 50 to Littlestown on Sept. 17 (although Hanover did rout Fairfield, 56-19, in between those defeats).

Fairfield (1-4, 1-2) at Bermudian Springs (2-4, 2-1): The Eagles, after an 0-4 start, have looked dominant in their last two contests, thumping Biglerville 28-16 and Hanover 49-20. The offense scored five touchdowns on its first six possessions and rushed for 305 yards last week. Fairfield, coming off a narrow 13-6 loss at Littlestown, is seeking an offensive spark.

York Tech (1-5, 0-3) at Littlestown (2-4, 2-1): Spartans RB Anthony Torres leads the York-Adams League with 176 carries and 1,036 rushing yards. But York Tech has struggled to turn yards into points all season, and it’s landed in last place after a 21-20 loss to Biglerville. The Thunderbolts have looked impressive in division play and will look to QB Alex Popoff to keep things rolling.

NON-DIVISION

West York (1-5) at South Western (4-2): The Bulldogs won’t have it easy after seeing a 13-0 lead evaporate in the waning minutes at Eastern York last weekend. Now they have a road trip to Hanover, where the Mustangs are coming off a 20-0 shutout of Red Lion. South Western (2-1 D-I) has allowed a league-low 12.2 points per game, while West York (1-2 D-II) averages just 18 and has scored a combined 20 in its last two outings.