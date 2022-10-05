York-Adams League announces Week 6 Players of the Week

Week 6 of the high school football season included some of the most impressive individual performances we’ve seen thus far in York-Adams League action. Here are the Players of the Week, as selected by the league's coaches:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Juelz Goff, RB, Central York

The senior earned his first Player of the Week honor of this season for his performance against Dallastown, as Goff rushed for 216 yards on 25 carries. He added 40 yards on receptions and had three touchdowns total, accounting for 18 of his team's 35 points. The Panthers beat the Wildcats, 35-21, and improved to 3-0 in Division I and 5-1 overall.

Goff recently received his second NCAA Division I offer from Boston College as he weighs his college decision. He's earned continued interest with a stellar senior season, and he will continue to be one of Central York's driving forces as it fights for the division crown.

Lineman: Wilfredo Toro, OL/DL, Central York

The Panthers took home both Player of the Week honors for Division I after their win over the Wildcats. The game was close into the second half, and Central York might not have won if Toro wasn’t on the field. He had an 88% blocking grade for an offensive line that paved the way for 376 Panther rushing yards, recorded two tackles on defense and even blocked a field goal attempt.

Central York's offensive line has been a strength all season, and Toro had his best game of the season Friday night. He and the Panthers will play Northeastern (1-5, 0-3) on the road Friday.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Aric Campbell, QB, Dover

Campbell was a problem for York Suburban both on the ground and through the air last weekend. He totaled five touchdowns and accounted for almost every Eagles point in their win against the Trojans. Campbell completed 9 of 16 passes for 128 yards and three scores, and he ran for 61 yards and two more touchdowns.

Dover is now 4-2 (2-1) and looking to build up a winning streak. Campbell, now a two-time Player of the Week selection, will be crucial in the Eagles' success down the road. The team plays Eastern York (2-4, 1-1) at home Friday.

Lineman: Connor Wolfe, DE, Kennard-Dale

The Rams didn't start this season looking like the same squad that dominated Division II last year, but they’re still very much in the conversation. After starting 0-3, Kennard-Dale won its first two division games and got back to .500 with a tough win against Fleetwood last Saturday night. In the team's 20-14 win, it was the defense that deserved the bulk of the credit. Wolfe was the star of the night, totaling seven tackles (five solo) and three quarterback hurries. He and the rest of the defensive line pressured the quarterback all night and didn't let the offense get comfortable.

The Rams play New Oxford (5-1, 3-0) on the road Friday in a battle for first place in Division II.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Levan McFadden, QB/RB/WR, York Catholic

McFadden has become a regular on this list, as the all-purpose offensive star has done everything he can to keep the Fighting Irish alive in the Division III race. In Friday's 31-28, double-overtime loss to rival Delone Catholic, he essentially functioned as an ace running back and had his best night of the season on the ground, rushing for 260 yards on 22 carries. He also had three receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns total. McFadden almost single-handedly brought York Catholic back into the game in the second half.

After the narrow loss to the Squires, the Irish will hope to get back in the win column against Hanover (2-4, 1-2) at home.

Lineman: Brennan Ault, Offensive Guard, Bermudian Springs

Behind Ault and the offensive line, the Eagles rushed for 305 yards in their 49-20 win against Hanover. Bermudian Springs scored on five of its first six possessions and cruised to its second straight win after an 0-4 start. Ault's biggest contributions, however, came on the other side, where he was a monster with 20 tackles and two tackles for loss. No matter who had the ball, Ault wasn’t too far behind.

Bermudian Springs (2-4, 2-1) will play Fairfield (1-4, 1-2) next as the Eagles fight to remain alive in Division III.