York-Adams League Week 6 football roundup: Eastern York stuns West York

Eastern York football stared down the barrel of a 1-5 record and flipped the script on Friday night.

The Golden Knights, who trailed West York 13-0 at home with less than minutes remaining, found the scoreboard for the first time on Austin Billet’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Rose on a third-and-goal. Then Eastern York pounced on the kickoff and drove back down the field.

Billet once again found Rose for the touchdown, and senior kicker Cameron Wolf connected for the extra point to give her team the lead in the final minute. The Bulldogs had one last gasp, but the Golden Knights improved to 1-1 in York-Adams Division II and 2-4 overall with the victory.

The Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2) broke off two big scoring runs in the first half, as Brandon DeJesus reeled off a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter and quarterback Mark Walker broke loose for a 65-yard score in the second period.

Here’s how everything else went down around the York-Adams League in Week 6:

DIVISION I

Central York 35, Dallastown 21: Quarterback Nasir Still and running back Juelz Goff ran or connected for all five Panther touchdowns, and the visitors pulled away in the second half for their 23rd consecutive division victory. Central York (5-1, 3-0) led 14-7 at halftime and faced a threat early in the third quarter as Dallastown (3-3, 2-1) drove down to the 1-yard line. But the Panthers stuffed the Wildcats, scored on their next two possessions to take a 28-7 lead and coasted to the finish.

Spring Grove 43, Northeastern 20: Much like they did one week ago, the Rockets were in a tight road game early before pulling away in commanding fashion. Spring Grove (4-2, 1-1) turned an 8-7 halftime lead at Eastern York into a 36-7 victory last week, and the visitors hit the turbo button in the second quarter against the Bobcats (1-5, 0-3). An 8-6 lead became 22-6 at halftime and 29-12 through three quarters as the Rockets grabbed their first divisional win of 2022.

South Western 20, Red Lion 0: The visiting Mustangs are back in the win column after a pair of narrow defeats to Dallastown and Central York. It was a dominant defensive performance for South Western (4-2, 1-2), which led 7-0 at halftime and scored twice in the third quarter. The host Lions (2-4, 0-2) simply couldn’t finish drives and dropped their fourth straight game.

DIVISION II

New Oxford 29, Susquehannock 7: Jett Moore threw three touchdown passes in the first half, giving the Colonials a 22-0 lead at intermission, and New Oxford improved to 5-1 (3-0 Division II). Evan Schriver caught two touchdowns from Moore and finished with 91 receiving yards. Brittyn Eakins also found the end zone with a second-half rushing score. Susquehannock dropped to 2-4 (0-2).

Dover 35, York Suburban 21: Eagles quarterback Aric Campbell threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Eagles improved to 4-2 (2-1). Wideout Brayden Zirkle was on the receiving end of all three scores through the air. York Suburban is now 0-3 in the division and 2-4 overall, and the playoff door is closing quickly on the Trojans.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic 31, York Catholic 28 (2OT): This was the game of the night, as a back-and-forth regulation wasn’t enough to decide the outcome. Both teams scored in the first overtime period, but after York Catholic’s go-ahead field goal attempt was blocked, Nolan Kruse hammered home the winner for the Squires (3-3, 3-0). Levan McFadden was a superstar, rushing for 255 yards and two scores for the Irish (2-4, 2-1). Delone’s Brady Dettinburn and Gage Zimmerman ran for 150 and 105 yards, respectively, and scored three times. York Catholic senior Manny Lucena made a game-saving interception in the end zone late in regulation to keep the home team alive.

Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 20: A week after Hanover erupted for 56 points in a win, the Nighthawks were on the wrong end of an offensive outburst by the Eagles. Bermudian Springs tallied 322 yards of offense in the first half alone and led 35-6 at intermission. Tyler Staub rushed for 130 yards, Tyson Carpenter connected twice with Dylan Hubbard and the Eagles (2-4, 2-1) won their second straight contest. Jayden Stanfield ran wild for Hanover (2-4, 1-2) in the loss.

Littlestown 13, Fairfield 6: Alex Popoff threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Thunderbolts’ defense held on down the stretch for a one-score victory. Littlestown jumped up to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in D-III, with its only loss coming to first-place Delone Catholic. Dominic Smitley scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown for Fairfield (1-4, 1-2).

Biglerville (2-3, 0-2) at York Tech (1-4, 0-2): Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, with one team set to creep back in the division race while one falls to solo last place. Both the Canners and Spartans got off to promising starts but have faltered early in league play.

NON-DIVISION

Kennard-Dale (2-3) at Fleetwood (2-3): The Rams started 0-3 but are 2-0 in Division II play, joining New Oxford among the unbeatens. That race is on hold this week as Kennard-Dale makes the long trip to Fleetwood at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a pair of blowout losses.