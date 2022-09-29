York-Adams League Week 6 football preview: Capsules for each game

The York-Adams League is halfway through football season, and division races are heating up. Week 6 of the campaign provides rivalries and pivotal matchups throughout the slate.

Included on the 11-game docket are two matchups of 2-0 division teams and three contests between squads without a division victory. Other games, while it’s too early to tell, could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs a few weeks from now.

York High is idle this week, while Kennard-Dale has a non-league game slated for Saturday night. The league’s other 20 teams are squaring off against divisional foes, with nine of the 11 total tilts kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend:

DIVISION I

Central York (4-1, 2-0) at Dallastown (3-2, 2-0): The Panthers faced perhaps their toughest division test in years, but overcame mistakes to beat South Western, 30-28, and extend their Division I winning streak to 22 consecutive games. Now comes a road meeting with the Wildcats, who’ve won three consecutive games. Dallastown will likely need senior Pitt pledge Kenny Johnson — last week’s D-I Skill Player of the Week — to elevate his game even higher if the Wildcats are to keep pace.

Spring Grove (3-2, 0-1) at Northeastern (1-4, 0-2): The Rockets, who lost 42-7 at Central York in their division opener, rebounded last week with a 36-7 win over Eastern York. Northeastern is also still searching for a divisional win after a lopsided loss to York High and a faulty finish against Dallastown. The Bobcats have averaged just 12 points per game while allowing 33.

South Western (3-2, 0-2) at Red Lion (2-3, 0-1): It’s been a frustrating pair of weeks for the Mustangs, who gave up a last-minute touchdown to Dallastown and fell just two points short at Central York. This team has shown it can compete with anyone, but would like the results to reflect that this time around. Red Lion dropped its third straight contest last Friday; the Lions actually ran 67 plays to York High’s 37, but the explosive Bearcats won 46-14 anyway.

DIVISION II

New Oxford (4-1, 2-0) at Susquehannock (2-3, 0-1): The Colonials have beaten both Dover and York Suburban by multiple scores to put themselves in strong position atop the standings. Susquehannock, which ran for just 65 yards on 20 attempts in last week’s 29-15 loss to Dover, will need more firepower to keep up in the Warriors’ homecoming contest.

Dover (3-2, 1-1) at York Suburban (2-3, 0-2): Eagles quarterback Aric Campbell threw three touchdowns to lead Dover past Susquehannock last week, while the Trojans couldn’t take advantage of Mikey Bentivegna’s 150 rushing yards and kickoff return touchdown in a loss to New Oxford. A win could be vital for either side as playoff fields take shape down the stretch.

West York (1-4, 1-1) at Eastern York (1-4, 0-1): Aside from a 34-20 win over York Suburban in Week 4, the visiting Bulldogs have struggled offensively this season, averaging just 208 yards per game. The Golden Knights’ bugaboo, meanwhile, has been turnovers — Eastern York has 14 giveaways and a minus-8 turnover margin this fall.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic (2-3, 2-0) at York Catholic (2-3, 2-0): This rivalry matchup always carries extra anticipation, and first place in the division being on the line only adds to that. Squires running back Brady Dettinburn is the reigning D-III Skill Player of the Week after racking up 153 rushing yards and an interception on defense against Littlestown. Fighting Irish quarterback Levan McFadden won the honor a week prior and has continued to do it all for York Catholic.

Hanover (2-3, 1-1) at Bermudian Springs (1-4, 1-1): Both teams picked up their first division wins last week, with Bermudian Springs shedding its winless label. Eagles lineman Montana Speelman earned D-III weekly honors for wreaking havoc on defense and opening holes for the rushing attack. The Nighthawks exploded for 56 points in a homecoming win over Fairfield; they had scored 38 in their first four games, with a high of 12.

Littlestown (1-4, 1-1) at Fairfield (1-3, 1-1): It’ll be a contrast of styles in this matchup, with Alex Popoff and the pass-happy Thunderbolts visiting the more grounded Green Knights. Both sides won their division openers before losing last week — Littlestown fell 27-21 at Delone Catholic, while Fairfield was on the wrong side of a 56-19 rout at Hanover.

Biglerville (2-3, 0-2) at York Tech (1-4, 0-2): Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, and both teams have surely had an anxious week of preparation. The loser will be alone in last place in the division, while the winner will still have a path toward contention with four weekends left. Running backs Seth Lady and Anthony Torres figure to remain the focal points for the Canners and Spartans, respectively.

NON-DIVISION

Kennard-Dale (2-3) at Fleetwood (2-3): This matchup features two teams on opposite trajectories in their respective leagues. The Rams, after starting the season 0-3, have rolled to a pair of YAIAA Division II victories. The host Tigers won two of their first three contests but lost 42-14 to Twin Valley and 44-0 at Garden Spot in the last two weeks. Kennard-Dale gets an extra day of rest before making the near two-hour trip north for a 7 p.m. Saturday kickoff.