York-Adams League announces Week 5 Players of the Week

Here we are, halfway through the Pennsylvania high school football season. Each week has brought impressive displays of offensive and defensive firepower, with new sets of players stepping up for their teams and helping lead them to victory.

Several players have had breakout games, while a select few have dazzled every night. In the Week 5 York-Adams League Players of the Week, as selected by league coaches, two players — Dallastown's Kenny Johnson and York Suburban's Mikey Bentivegna — were honored for the second time this season.

Here are the selected skill players and linemen from all three divisions:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Kenny Johnson, WR, Dallastown

What more can be said about the future Pitt receiver? He's earned respect throughout the York-Adams League and now has a second weekly honor in 2022 to show for it. On the night Johnson was named Dallastown's homecoming king, Northeastern's corners had no idea how to stop the star receiver, as he caught seven passes for 142 yards. The Wildcats did whatever they could to get their star skill player the ball, including letting him run a few times. He had three rushes for 42 yards and he added two touchdowns to his total as well.

Dallastown celebrated its 75th season in impressive fashion, beating the Bobcats 35-21. The Wildcats are 3-2 on the season (2-0 in Division I) and Johnson is proving why he's one of the best athletes in the county. His team now has a marquee matchup against Central York (4-1, 2-0) on Friday.

Lineman: Michael Hershey, DE/OL, Spring Grove

If the Eastern York Golden Knights didn't know who Hershey was before this game, it's safe to say they know now. The Rockets' defensive end tormented whoever had the ball all night long, especially the quarterback. His three sacks were key, and one even led to a forced fumble. He also has five solo tackles and four assisted tackles, continuing an impressive junior season.

On the other side, Spring Grove had an explosive second half, especially on the ground, where the Rockets ran for over 300 yards behind Hershey and the rest of the offensive line. The Rockets won 36-7 after leading only 8-7 at halftime, improving their record to 3-2. They now return to Division I play against Northeastern (1-4, 0-2) on the road.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Mikey Bentivegna, RB, York Suburban

Bentivegna is another multi-time Player of the Week, and this past week may have been his most impressive of the season. The senior totaled 357 total yards and scored two touchdowns, with 188 of those yards coming on four kickoff returns, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown. He did most of his work on the ground, as his 23 rushes led to 150 yards and a score, and he caught three passes for 19 yards.

The rest of the Trojans, however, didn't show the same initiative, as New Oxford emerged with a 27-18 road win. York Suburban (2-3, 0-2) will hope to put more points on the board at home Friday against Dover (3-2, 1-1).

Lineman: Jacob Miller, OT/DT, Kennard-Dale

Miller's stat line of two tackles and two assisted tackles isn’t the flashiest, he was a huge reason why the Rams racked up 271 yards on the ground in their 31-point win over West York. Kennard-Dale completely outmatched its opponent thanks to a defense that only allowed seven points and the offense's dominance in the trenches.

Miller and the Rams (2-3, 2-0) look to keep up the impressive ground attack in a non-league game against Fleetwood (2-3) on Saturday night.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Brady Dettiburn, RB, Delone Catholic

Dettiburn had the most yards in Division III on the ground, rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. On the other side, he had an interception in the Squires' victory over Littlestown. Delone was up 21-7 early thanks to Dettiburn's two scores and his interception in between them. They held on late and won 27-21 to improve to 2-0 in the division (2-3 overall).

Delone Catholic has an away game against division rival York Catholic (2-3, 2-0) this Friday.

Lineman: Montana Speelman, OT/DE, Bermudian Springs

No good offense runs without the tackle's ability to protect against outside linebackers and defensive ends. Speelman cleared the way for his rushers whenever the ball was on his side and Bermudian ran for 263 yards on the ground in a 28-6 win over Biglerville. Speelman knows the tendencies of defensive players because he’s a pretty good one himself — he registered eight tackles, four solo tackles and a sack against the Canners.

Bermudian Springs cruised to its first victory of the season, becoming the final York-Adams League team to find the win column, and Speelman deserves plenty of credit for his contribution. The Eagles (1-4, 1-1) play Hanover (2-3, 1-1) at home Friday.