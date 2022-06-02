Central York back 'shocked' after getting major college offer following strong sophomore season

DANTE GREEN

Central York running back Juelz Goff recently got his first major college football offer.

Old Dominion, which is an NCAA Division I FBS program, made the offer to Goff.

Goff is coming off a sophomore season when he rushed for more than 500 yards.

There are things in life that happen unexpectedly.

When Juelz Goff got on the phone recently to talk to Ricky Rahne, the Old Dominion head football coach, he never expected to receive his first major college offer, but that’s exactly what happened.

The 5-foot, 10-inch 190-pound running back turned many heads during his sophomore season this past fall for Central York High School with his explosiveness and ability to evade tacklers in the open field.

He finished the 2021 season with 507 rushing yards on 87 carries. He had eight touchdowns and averaged nearly 6 yards per rush for a team that finished 11-1 and won the York-Adams Division I title.

Despite the success, Goff was still surprised when he got the offer from the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program.

“Very shocked. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m still processing it,” Goff said. “I have to reset my standards. It was great realizing schools were seeing I was putting in hard work.”

Old Dominion is coming off an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021. The Monarchs finished 6-7 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA under Rahne, who formerly was the Penn State offensive coordinator.

Goff’s recruiting process started when Old Dominion coaches attended Goff’s track meets and continued when they made contact. Old Dominion’s running backs coach followed the recruit on Twitter and took a close look at his performances.

Goff still hasn’t come to a decision about where he’ll attend college and said he is still early in the process.

“I’m going to keep my options open,” he said. “I am for sure talking to them and I feel welcome. I like the connections I’m building with the coaches, but it’s still early. I want to be where I fit best. I’m only a sophomore.”

Central coach impressed by his young back: Goff has impressed the Central York coaches with his work ethic and his maturity for his age.

Panthers head coach Gerry Youchiuk said that Goff is a “tremendous character guy. A grinder, that works his tail off. He’s not a guy looking for a lot of attention. Very humble. Always willing to come in and do what is needed.”

The coach hasn’t forgotten a moment in Goff’s freshman season when he came to the coach and asked him what he wanted him to do to help increase his focus in practice.

“He is very mature and he’s ready to go. It spoke volumes about him,” Yonchiuk said.

Youchiuk said there are not really any flaws in the running back’s game.

“His speed and vision are exceptional. He is very explosive and he can hit the edge and get outside,” Yonchiuk said. “He has exceptional balance. He has excellent qualities as a back. He is a matchup nightmare, especially for linebackers. We will be creative and get him the ball in space. He is a complete back. He can run up the middle, too, and he can do whatever you need.”

Goff's hands are also considered a strength. That was on full display as a sophomore when he had nine catches for 127 yards, averaging 14.1 yards per reception. It’s a part of Goff’s game that the head coach hopes to use more often in the future.

Goff also had a role on special teams as one of Central York’s kick returners — a role that Youchiuk said Goff will return to in his junior season. Last season, Goff had four kickoff returns for 114 yards (28.5 yards per return) and one punt return for 12 yards.

Goff may get increased role as a junior: The Central York player should have plenty of chances to impress some other schools during his upcoming junior season.

A recent departure and an injury have opened the door wide open for him to be one of the featured players in the Panthers’ offense.

Former Central York starting quarterback Beau Pribula has graduated and is now competing for playing time at Penn State. With the team shifting to an inexperienced quarterback, the team may rely more on its running game this coming season.

Last year, Goff split carries with junior Ajani Walker, who recently suffered an injury and may miss extended time. That could mean that Goff will have to carry a heavier load in the backfield.

The rising star said he is ready to do whatever the coaches ask of him.

“I’m hoping to be more involved in the offense and passing game,” Goff said. “I’m going to show what I am capable of. Keep putting out good tape. Last year was learning the offense and this year I get to show what I’m capable of.”

