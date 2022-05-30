Four York County players enjoy big Pennsylvania win during 'awesome' Big 33 experience

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Four York County players helped Pennsylvania win the Super Bowl of High School Football on Monday.

A group of Pennsylvania all-stars rolled to a 28-7 win over Maryland at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium near Harrisburg in the 65th annual edition of the Big 33 Football Classic.

It was an exciting event that took place after both teams had only two weeks to prepare.

Central York had three players in the game: tight end Trenton Dunnick, linebacker Carter Glassmyer and defensive back Treyshawn Smith. Offensive lineman Joden Nelson represented York High.

“It was an awesome experience. Good to be out there and get ready for college. Get some playing time in before that experience,” said Glassmyer, who will attend Saint Francis in western Pennsylvania in the fall. Saint Francis is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program.

As for the game itself, Maryland looked inferior on both sides of the ball. Pennsylvania controlled the line of scrimmage and ran the ball almost at will, picking up big chunks of yards.

The Pennsylvanians were just too much on the ground and on the defensive side of the ball, where they stopped Maryland from any productive gains. The Maryland quarterbacks were under continual harassment and missed key throws.

In the end, Pennsylvania outgained Maryland, 311 yards to 132 yards.

The Pennsylvania defensive charge was led by Imhotep Charter defensive end and Penn State signee Keon Wylie, who had two sacks and five QB hurries. He earned Pennsylvania Player of the Game honors,

The York County players performed also well.

“All the work we put in together paid off. We won which is the most exciting part. It’s helped me get ready for college,” said Dunnick, who is planning to play NCAA Division II football this fall for East Stroudsburg.

Dunnick had fortune on his side before the game even started. He was the winner of the Fan Favorite contest presented by the United States Marines. His school will receive a donation on the behalf of Great American Rivalry Series.

Nelson, meanwhile, will attend Towson University and play on the D-I FCS level.

“Most exciting was being on a new team. We all came together and learned a whole new offense and defense. Played great and we all made plays,” Nelson said.

Smith, who is originally from Maryland, said he was more than appreciative of the chance to play in the all-star contest. The Lackawanna College recruit said the Big 33 contest is a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I grew as a player and can continue to work on my craft. Get faster. Winning the game was great but it was all love, even though I’m from there (Maryland),” Smith said.

Game details: Pennsylvania opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 10-yard pass to Eli Heidenreich from Joey Daniels. Ethan Kohler added 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the home team, while Alex Tecza scored from 10 yards out in the third quarter for the winners.

Devin Whitlock’s 4-yard run closed the scoring for Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania beat Maryland for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. Each of the last three Pennsylvania victories came by at least 20 points.

Maryland was held to single digits for the fourth straight game in the rivalry.

Every Super Bowl has featured at least one former Big 33 player.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.