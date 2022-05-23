State football coaches select West York's Terry Bupp for hall-of-fame induction

STEVE HEISER

A West York High School football institution has been selected to the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Terry Bupp is part of a six-member 2022 class.

The longest-tenured coach in West York football history, Bupp is a 1965 graduate of York High and a 1969 graduate of the University of Richmond.

Following his graduation from Richmond, Bupp served in the United States Army before beginning his career as a mathematics teacher and football coach in the West York Area School District in 1973. Bupp remained at West York until his retirement in 2006.

Bupp coached football at West York for 33 years, with the last 24 as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 1982 through 2005.

He finished his career with a 152-97-3 record.

During his career, Bupp’s Bulldogs won eight York-Adams championships and earned seven District 3 playoff berths. In both 1988 and 1991, Bupp’s teams won District 3 Class 2-A titles and entered into the state playoffs. His 1997 team was District 3 2-A silver medalist. The 1988 state tournament appearance was the first for any York County football program.

Bupp was also chosen as the head coach for two York County vs. Lancaster County all-star games in 1990 and 2005.

Bupp garnered York-Adams Division II Coach of the Year honors eight times.

This is not Bupp’s first hall-of-fame selection. He was also inducted into the York Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the inaugural West York High Football Club Hall of Fame in 2016.

Bupp also served as West York's baseball head coach for 18 years and was a PIAA basketball official for 48 years.

Other inductees: The others selected for induction are Mick Vecchio, Rick Pennypacker, Rick Taylor, Tom Nola and Jerry Wasilack.

Vecchio won 11 league championships during 26 seasons at Gov. Mifflin in Berks County. He retired as head coach following the 2017 season with 181 victories, third-most in Berks football history.

At Pottsgrove in Montgomery County, Pennypacker won nine conference championships, four District 1 titles and had six undefeated regular seasons. His overall head-coaching record was 237-99-3.

Taylor, at Springfield High in Delaware County, had two Central League champions in 1989 and 1994 while compiling 129 wins.

Nola enjoyed a record-breaking 66-game win streak at Clairton High in Allegheny County. His teams claimed six District 7 crowns and four state championships.

Wasilack led Lakeland High in Lackawanna County to 143 wins and 62 losses over 20 seasons from 1965 through 1984, winning multiple conference crowns.

The 2022 class will be inducted on Saturday. The ceremony will be held in the auditorium at Bishop McDevitt High School at 3 p.m. The event will be live streamed on Big33.org.

