After controversial firing, high-profile Pa. prep football coach set to get another job

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

It looks like Eric Kasperowicz will be back coaching football in western Pennsylvania this season.

According to the agenda for the Mars Area School District's school board meeting for Tuesday night, a new varsity football coach will be hired for Mars High School.

The Post-Gazette has learned that Kasperowicz is the top candidate for the job and is expected to be named coach, pending a school board vote.

Kasperowicz declined to comment on the Mars position. He would take over for Scott Heinauer, whose job was opened by the Mars school board in January.

Heinauer had been Mars' coach for 30 seasons, had a record of 203-118 and made the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs 25 times. Heinauer was told he could reapply for the job, but he did not. He is still Mars' athletic director.

Kasperowicz spent last season as a volunteer assistant at Pitt after he was fired as Pine-Richland's coach last April, despite eight highly successful seasons. Kasperowicz was 85-18 at Pine-Richland, with four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

Pine-Richland's administration said it opened Kasperowicz's position because of bullying and hazing in the program. Kasperowicz denied those claims, and his removal caused an uproar in the Pine-Richland community. Kasperowicz filed a defamation of character lawsuit against the district in May, but he eventually dropped the suit in January when the Pine-Richland job opened again after Steve Campos resigned.

Kasperowicz reapplied for the job but never got an interview, and Pine-Richland hired Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne.

At Mars, Kasperowicz would take over a team that was only 2-8 last season. But Mars had made the WPIAL playoffs 16 consecutive times before last season.