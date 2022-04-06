With new addition, York County now has four players on Pennsylvania Big 33 football roster

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Big 33 Football Classic is getting even more of a York County flavor.

Another York-Adams standout was added to the Pennsylvania roster on Thursday evening.

Linebacker Carter Glassmyer became the third Central York High School player selected for the 65th edition of the all-star game, known as the “Super Bowl of High School Football.”

In all, four York County players are now on the Pennsylvania roster.

Glassmyer will join two of his former Central York teammates on the Pennsylvania roster: Trenton Dunnick and Treyshawn Smith. Dunnick was selected at tight end, while Smith was picked at defensive back.

The other York County player in the game is York High offensive lineman Joden Nelson.

The contest will be played at Bishop McDevitt High School near Harrisburg at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30. The 38-man Pennsylvania team will take on an all-star team from Maryland.

Glassmyer had previously been named the Pennsylvania East-West Big School All-Star Game. Both the Big 33 and East-West games are sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.

Glassmyer plans to play at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level for Saint Francis.

Glassmyer was a standout for Central York, helping the Panthers to three straight York-Adams Division I championships.

He was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers and PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select all-state teams in Class 6-A. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 215-pounder was a force at linebacker for the Panthers during an injury-shortened campaign. In eight games, he had 88 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles and 126 total tackles. He averaged 15.8 tackles per game. On the season, he had seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions, which he returned for 63 total yards.

Glassmyer helped Central to an 11-1 season in 2021. He was the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Glassmyer replaces Pine Richland linebacker Jeremiah Hasley, who withdrew from the game.

Another central Pennsylvania product, Justin Cook, was also named to the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster on Wednesday at defensive back, replacing Penn Trafford defensive back Jack Jollie.

Every Super Bowl ever played has included at least one former Big 33 player.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.