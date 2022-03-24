Another York County football player is added to Pennsylvania team for Big 33 Game

STEVE HEISER

Another York County football player will have the opportunity to play in the 2022 Big 33 Game.

York High offensive lineman Joden Nelson was named to the Pennsylvania all-star team on Thursday.

Nelson was named to the team when offensive linemen Trent Fraley of Moon Township and Justin Kanyuk of Bethlehem Catholic had to withdraw from the Big 33 game.

Nelson was named to the team as a replacement, along with Emir Stinette of Imhotep Charter.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound Nelson has committed to play NCAA Division I football for Towson Unviersity, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Nelson had previously been selected for the Pennsylvania East-West Big School All-Star Game.

Both the Big 33 and East-West games are sponosred by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.

Nelson was a PIAA Class 6-A all-state pick by both the coaches and the writers. He was a big reason why York High junior running back Jahiem White was able to pile up 2,128 rushing yards this past season.

Two other York County players had previously been named to the Big 33 Pennsylvania team — Trenton Dunnick and Treyshawn Smith, both from Central York. Dunnick was selected at tight end, while Smith was picked at defensive back.

The 65th Big 33 Football Classic, known as the “Super Bowl of High School Football,” will be played at Bishop McDevitt High School near Harrisburg at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30.

The 38-man Pennsylvania team will take on an all-star team from Maryland.