Central York's Beau Pribula wins Michael Payton Quarterback of the Year honor in Pa.

Two Penn State recruits from central Pennsylvania, including one from York County, have earned major statewide high school football honors.

Central York High School’s Beau Pribula has won the Michael Payton Quarterback of the Year Award, while Gov. Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton has won the Mr. Pa. Football Award in the big-school classification (classes 6-A through 4-A).

Pribula was also a finalist for the Mr. Pa. Football big-school honor.

The awards were presented during a ceremony on Saturday.

Both awards recognized Pribula’s and Singleton’s efforts during the 2021 high school season. Both players are already enrolled at PSU after graduating early from high school.

The Payton award recognized the top high school quarterback in the state. Payton played quarterback at Central Dauphin East High School and Marshall University. He was the recipient of the 1992 Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division I-AA (now the Football Championship Subdivision). He led Marshall to the I-AA national title in 1992. He was later elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Payton died of cancer in 2018.

Pribula enjoyed a stellar career at Central York, including multiple all-state honors.

Last fall, as the Panthers’ quarterback, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

Singleton’s Mr. Pa. Football award is just the latest in a series of honors for him, including two national player-of-the-year awards.

Singleton averaged 13.2 yards per touch as a senior for Gov. Mifflin, including 12.4 yards per rushing attempt, and scored every 3.89 times he touched the ball. The Berks County Most Valuable Player as a junior and senior, Singleton holds the Berks County record with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns. He ran for 2,059 yards and totaled 44 rushing touchdowns as a senior.

The other big-school Mr. Pa. Football finalists were: Mount Lebanon’s Alex Tecza, Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli, St. Joseph Prep’s Josiah Trotter and Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes.

Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia, who will play at Kent State, was named the Mr. Pa. Football small-school winner for classes 3-A through 1-A.

The other small-school finalists were North Schuylkill’s Jake Hall, Central Martinsburg’s Jeff Hoenstine, Steel-High’s Alex Erby, Central Valley’s Landon Alexander and Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Kiesewetter.

