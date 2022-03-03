Seven York-Adams players picked for Pennsylvania East-West all-star football games

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Pennsylvania’s East-West all-star football games will have a strong York-Adams presence this spring.

Seven York-Adams players were selected for the contests, including three players from Central York and two from York High.

The East-West games will be played Sunday, May 29, at Bishop McDevitt High School near Harrisburg. The contests are sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The big-school game for classes 4-A through 6-A will feature six York-Adams players: Carter Glassmyer, Kyaire Fulp and Brayden Bowers from Central York; Joden Nelson and Quez Simmons from York High; and Grant Cooper from Kennard-Dale. The York-Adams players in the big-school game will compete for the West team.

The small-school game for classes 1-A through 3-A will include York Catholic’s Nick Andrasi, who will compete for the East team.

Glassmyer was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers and PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select all-state teams in Class 6-A. The 6-1, 215-pounder was a force at linebacker for the Panthers during an injury-shortened campaign. In eight games, he had 88 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles and 126 total tackles. He averaged 15.8 tackles per game. On the season, he had seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions, which he returned for 63 total yards. Glassmyer helped Central to an 11-1 season in 2021. He was the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

More:Two Central York seniors named to Pennsylvania Big 33 football roster

Fulp, a 5-9, 160-pound defensive back, had 41 tackles, including 29 solo tackles. He also had three interceptions. He was a York-Adams Division I honorable-mention pick.

Bowers was selected to the West team as a long snapper. The 5-10, 170-pounder plans to play for Saint Francis, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program in Loretto. That is the same school where Glassmyer plans to play.

Nelson and Simmons were standouts on a York High team that finished at 7-3.

Nelson, like Glassmyer, was a 6-A all-state pick by both the coaches and the writers. The 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman was a big reason why junior running back Jahiem White was able to pile up 2,128 rushing yards this past season. Nelson will play NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision college football for Towson University.

Simmons, a 6-1, 170-pounder, was a first-team York-Adams Division I all-star at both wideout and defensive back. He was selected as a defensive back for the West team. As a receiver for York High, he had 40 receptions for 603 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Cooper was an all-state pick by the coaches in 4-A. The 6-2, 250-pound lineman was a big reason that the Rams enjoyed the best season in program history at 10-2, including a District 3 4-A playoff win. The senior helped the Rams rush for 262.3 yards per game, the second-best total in the Y-A League. He was picked for the West team as an offensive lineman. He was also a dominant presence on a K-D defense that was second in the league points allowed, giving up fewer than 12 points per contest. Cooper has 54 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and one forced safety. He was named the York-Adams Division II Defensive MVP.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was selected as a kicker on the small-school East team. He averaged 58.8 yards on kickoffs and 39.1 yards on punts. He was also 34 for 39 extra-point attempts and 5 for 10 on field goal attempts. He helped the Fighting Irish win York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 2-A titles. The Irish finished 11-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.