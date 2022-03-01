Two Central York seniors named to Pennsylvania Big 33 football roster

STEVE HEISER

The 2022 Pennsylvania Big 33 football roster has been announced.

Central York's Trenton Dunnick has been selected at tight end.

Central York's Treyshawn Smith has been selected at defensive back.

Two players from Central York’s hugely successful senior football class have been selected to participate in the 2022 Big 33 Football Classic.

Trenton Dunnick was selected at tight end, while Treyshawn Smith was picked at defensive back.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 235-pound Dunnick is headed to play at the NCAA Division II level for East Stroudsburg in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The 6-3, 170-pound Smith has not yet announced his college choice.

The Big 33 selections were announced Tuesday morning by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association in a news conference at Bishop McDevitt High School.

The 65th Big 33 Football Classic, known as the “Super Bowl of High School Football,” will be played at Bishop McDevitt High School near Harrisburg at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30. Dunnick and Smith will be on the 38-man Pennsylvania all-star team that will take on a team of Maryland all-stars.

The PSFCA East/West All-Star Games will also be held at McDevitt's Rocco Ortenzio Stadium on Sunday, May 29. The 4,400-seat stadium in Dauphin County was opened in 2013. The East-West all-stars have not yet been announced.

All of those games were played in 2021 at Central Dauphin's Landis Field, also near Harrisburg.

Every NFL Super Bowl, dating back to 1967, has featured at least one former Big 33 player.

As a defensive end, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 235-pound Dunnick finished the 2021 season with 88 total tackles, including 56 solo hits and 32 assisted tackles. He had 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, while also intercepting two passes, recovering three fumbles and forcing four fumbles.

As a tight end, Dunnick had 13 receptions for 170 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per catch, with two touchdowns.

After the season, Dunnick was named to the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State First Team as a defensive end. He was also named a York-Adams Coaches Division I First Team All-Star at defensive end. He was a second-team Y-A D-I selection as a junior at defensive end.

Smith was named to the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State Second Team at defensive back. He finished 2021 with 31 total tackles, including 21 solo stops and 10 assisted tackles. The senior had a pair of interceptions. Smith was a York-Adams League first-team all-star at defensive back and a second-team pick at wideout. As a wideout, Smith had 39 receptions for 764 yards, averaging 19.6 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

Dunnick and Smith helped Central win its third consecutive Y-A D-I title this past fall. The Panthers finished 11-1 overall. They were also pivotal performers on the history-making 2020 Central team that won the Y-A D-I and District 3 Class 6-A crowns. That 2020 team also advanced to the state 6-A final.

Tyrone’s John Franco will be the Pennsylvania Big 33 head coach in 2022.

The quarterbacks for the Pennsylvania team are Mount Lebanon’s Joey Daniels (5-9, 175, undeclared) and Perkiomen Valley’s Ethan Kohler (6-3, 200, Walsh University). Central York’s all-state quarterback, Beau Pribula, was not selected for the Big 33 contest because he has already enrolled at Penn State.

The Pennsylvania running backs are LaSalle College’s Sam Brown (6-3, 205, Rutgers) and Mount Lebanon’s Alex Tecza (6-0, 195, Navy).

The other District 3 players named to the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster were:

Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Russo, linebacker, 6-2, 215, Rutgers.

Bishop McDevitt’s Mario Easterly, wideout, 6-0, 185, Old Dominion.

Wyomissing’s Aiden Mack, tight end, 6-4, 220, Bucknell.

Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey, wideout, 5-10, 190, Penn State.

Cocaclico’s Ryan Brubaker, offensive lineman, 6-6, 285, South Carolina.

Central Dauphin East’s Mehki Flowers, defensive back, 6-1, 190, Penn State.

Greencastle-Antrim’s Nathan Kirkwood, kicker, 6-2, 160, undeclared.

In addition to Ivey and Flowers, the other Penn State recruits on the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster are: Imhotep Charter linebacker Keon Wylie, Downingtown West lineman Drew Shelton, La Salle College linebacker Abdul Carter, Northeast linebacker Ken Talley and Wyoming Area long-snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

