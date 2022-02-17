Central York's Beau Pribula among big-school finalists for Mr. Pa. Football honor

STEVE HEISER

Beau Pribula has made the cut — again.

The Central York High School graduate is now one of six statewide finalists for the Mr. Pa. Football honor in the big-school classes (4-A through 6-A).

The Penn State recruit had previously made the cut for the Tremendous 25 and the Terrific 10. Pribula is already enrolled at PSU.

Last fall, as the Panthers’ quarterback, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

The three-year starting QB was a two-time all-state performer for Central.

The other big-school finalists are Gov. Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton, Mount Lebanon running back/safety Alex Tecza, Penn Trafford athlete Cade Yacamelli, Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes and St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Singleton is also a Penn State recruit who has already won a pair of national player-of-the-year honors.

The six finalists in the small-school classes (1-A through 3-A) are Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby, North Schuylkill quarterback Jake Hall, Central Martinsburg quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Southern Columbia running back/defensive back Gavin Garcia, Central Valley running back Landon Alexander and Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Keisewetter.

Pribula is the only York-Adams player on either list.

Voting for the Mr. Pa. Fotball winners is now open and will close March 1. The two Mr. Pa. Football Awards (big school and small school) will be presented on March 12. Voting is done by fans, media and coaches, with each representing one-third of the voting total. Voting can be done at MrPaFootball.com.

The Mr. Pa. Football Linemen Awards have been determined and went to Imhotep Charter’s Inai White (big school) and Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons (small school).

