'Popular' Pennsylvania high school football coach dies one day after landing 'dream' job

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Southmoreland High School had its man for a new football coach — and Ron Frederick had the job he always wanted.

Frederick, a 1999 Southmoreland graduate, had interviewed for Southmoreland's vacant football position Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was informed that he would be the recommended candidate to be hired at a school board meeting next week.

But Frederick died suddenly early Thursday morning of unknown causes.

Southmoreland High is located in Westmoreland County in western Pennsylania. It is about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The news of Frederick's death hit Southmoreland hard. Frederick, who lived in the Southmoreland school district with his wife and three young children, was 40.

"I'm pretty broken up," Dave Keefer said.

Keefer had been Southmoreland's coach the past four seasons before resigning in December. Frederick was his offensive line coach. Frederick was a standout lineman at Southmoreland in the 1990s who went on to play at the University of Tulsa. Keefer believed Frederick was perfect for the Southmoreland head coach's job. Keefer met with Southmoreland's team Thursday morning and told the players the tragic news.

"It was really tough," Keefer said. "I was trying to show leadership and trying to keep things together. It's a shock to everyone. He was so popular. He was just a nice, well-liked guy. The kids are pretty upset."

Keefer had talked with Frederick on Tuesday afternoon, before Frederick interviewed for the coaching job. Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring said Frederick had been told Wednesday that he was selected for the position.

"Talking to our principal, Mr. (Dan) Krofcheck, he said it best about Ron," Boring said. "This was his dream to be the head coach at Southmoreland. The way he portrayed himself in the interview, the way he went about things, he was just so excited and was always excited to be part of this program and district.

"When something like this happens, it just shakes you to your core."

Keefer had expected to see Frederick at a small "signing ceremony" Wednesday for Southmoreland senior Kory Ansell, who signed to play at California University of Pa. But Frederick didn't show up and Keefer said he was told that Frederick was not feeling well.

"He was such a popular guy. He would go to all Southmoreland sporting events and was a midget league football coach, too," Keefer said. "His kids went to schools in this district. He was such a part of this community.

"He was excited about the head coach's job. He had been wanting to do it and he was deserving of getting it. He was organized, he was passionate. Something like this happens, you're at a loss for words in many ways. It hit us hard today."

Before coming to Southmoreland as an assistant coach, Frederick also had been an assistant at Ringgold and Charleroi. McGuffey coach/athletic director Ed Dalton knew Frederick and said the news of his death has hit the WPIAL football coaching community hard.

"I mean, it's just so sad, especially after he gets the coaching job," Dalton said. "It's not like he's a great friend of mine, but I knew him and being Southmoreland's coach is what he wanted to do. I don't know if they could've found a guy more committed, more suited to take over that job and work to get that program even above the level that Dave took it. Those kids loved him."

Frederick worked as an account executive for Medi Home Health and Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Liz, and three children, Sophia, Colin and Dylan.