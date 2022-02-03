Central York's Beau Pribula one of of 10 big-school finalists for Mr. Pa. Football

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Beau Pribula has made the big-school Terrific Ten list for the Mr. Pa. Football Award.

The former Central York High School quarterback, who is already enrolled at Penn State, is one of three District 3 players to make the latest big-school list, which includes Class 6-A, Class 5-A and Class 4-A. The other regional athletes on the big-school list are Gov. Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton and Bishop McDevitt wide receiver/safety Mario Easterly. Singleton is also a Penn State recruit who has already won a pair of national player-of-the-year honors.

The Terrific Ten list was narrowed down from the Tremendous 25 list. That list had also included York High running back Jahiem White, a junior who is already committed to West Virginia.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Last fall, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

The 5-9, 195-pound White averaged a whopping 13.1 yards per attempt, finishing the 2021 season with 163 rushes for 2,128 yards. He scored 30 touchdowns and led the York-Adams League in scoring with 204 points.

The other players on the Terrific Ten big-school list are Mount Lebanon running back/safety Alex Tecza, Penn Trafford athlete Cade Yacamelli, Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes, Downingtown West lineman Drew Shelton, Imhotep tight end/defensive end Enai White, St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Josiah Trotter and St. Joseph Prep cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr.

The Terrific Ten small-school list (Class 3-A, Class 2-A and Class 1-A) also includes three District 3 standouts: Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby, Wyomissing lineman J’Ven Williams and Middletown defensive end/running back/tight end Tajae Broadie. The others on the small-school list are North Schuylkill quarterback Jake Hall, Central Martinsburg quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Southern Columbia running back/defensive back Gavin Garcia, Central Valley running back Landon Alexander, Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery, Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Keisewetter and Central Valley lineman Sean FitzSimmons.

Voting for the Mr. Pa. Football awards is done by fans, media and coaches, with each representing one-third of the voting total. Voting can be done at MrPaFootball.com.

Voting for the Mr. Pa. Football finalists is now and will close Feb. 15. Voting for the winners starts Feb. 16 and will close March 1. The two Mr. Pa. Football Awards (big school and small school) will be presented on March 12.

In addition, the finalists have been named for the Mr. Pa. Football Lineman Awards. The big-school list includes Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker. The other big-school finalists are White, Shelton, Pine-Richland’s Jalen Klemm, (Pittsburgh) Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish and Imhotep Charter’s Keon Wylie.

The small-school lineman finalists include Williams and his Wyomissing teammate, Aiden Mack, as well as Broadie and FitzSimmons. The other small-school lineman finalists are Southern Columbia’s Derek Berlitz and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte.

Voting is now open for the lineman winners, which will be announced on Feb. 16.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.