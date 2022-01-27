Eastern York doesn't venture very far to find its next head football coach

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Bud Kyle is the new Eastern York head varsity football coach.

Kyle was the head coach at nearby Columbia for the last five years. Columbia was 8-2 last season.

Kyle replaces Josh Campbell, who was not rehired after going 9-27 over the past four seasons.

Bud Kyle knows all about the challenges of turning around a high school football program.

He successfully accomplished that feat at Columbia. Now he’ll try to do the same thing at Eastern York.

Adding spice to the move is that Columbia and Eastern are longtime rivals, separated by about five miles and the Susquehanna River.

The 34-year-old Kyle was recently approved by the Eastern York school board as the Golden Knights’ next head varsity coach at a salary of $6,857.

The move from Lancaster County to York County will bring Kyle back to his roots in a couple of ways. He’s a York High graduate and a Dallastown resident, where he works as a behavior specialist.

He takes over for Josh Campbell, who wasn’t rehired at Eastern after last season. The Knights went 9-27 in Campbell’s four seasons. Eastern has had just one winning season in the last decade (7-4 in 2014).

The Columbia turnaround: Kyle faced a similar situation when he took over the Columbia program.

The Crimson Tide were coming off consecutive one-victory seasons when Kyle took over the program in 2017. He struggled in his first four seasons at Columbia with a winless 2017, followed by 3-7, 4-6 and 4-4 campaigns.

In 2021, however, Kyle enjoyed a breakthrough with Columbia, leading the Crimson Tide to an 8-2 season and a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal berth. Last season, Kyle coached one of the top small-school players in District 3 in quarterback Robert Footman, who accounted for more than 3,500 total yards of offense and more than 50 touchdowns.

Eastern athletic director Donald Knaub said that background of turning around a program is what made Kyle stand out from the crowd of about 15 applicants for the job.

“I think what Bud did at Columbia speaks for itself,” Knaub said. “What also stood out to us was how highly people spoke of him. He is a demanding coach, but he also knows how to relate to kids and get the most out of them. People seem to really follow him, and that is a sign of a good leader. I think he is the perfect guy to lead our program, and I am confident that the kids will love playing for him.”

Kyle, for his part, said leaving one program for one of its rivals played no role in his decision to take the Eastern job.

“I wanted to coach at a bigger school and try to turn around this program,” Kyle said.

Kyle not worried about the past: Eastern is a Class 4-A program that went 2-8 last season, including a 1-5 mark in York-Adams Division II. Kyle, however, said he’s not worried about the program’s past history of struggles.

“I really am only worried about now and not the past,” he said. “The kids are really excited for the change, and I look forward to seeing them grow as individuals and as a team.”

In addition to his stint at Columbia, Kyle was also the head freshmen coach at York High for two years before he went to Steel-High for a year as an assistant before landing at Columbia.

After his playing career at York High under Matt Ortega, the linebacker played for Saint Francis (an NCAA Division I Football Championship School in Loretto) before transferring to Millersville, an NCAA D-II program.

Ortega and Erby are mentors, while his wife is his rock: Kyle counts Ortega, who had a highly successful tenure at York High before moving on to Coatesville, as one of his major mentors, along with Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby, who has also enjoyed significant success with the Rollers.

“For me being a young coach, they have gone through what I am currently or will go through,” Kyle said. “They do not tell me everything that I want to hear but things that will help me run a successful program. They are both great mentors and positive role models in their respective communities.”

Kyle also made sure to give credit to his wife.

“She is always in my corner every step of the way, and regardless of how happy or mad I come home Friday nights, she always listens,” Kyle said. “She inspires me by being a great mother to our kids.”

High expectations: As for his expectations with the Golden Knights, Kyle is aiming high.

“I believe Eastern has the players to compete for a division championship and beyond if they work together and trust the process,” Kyle said. “It will not be an easy task but it is something that can definitely be done.”

Kyle will have to turn around the program without the services of all-state receiver Bryce Currier, who is a senior and set to play college ball for Ithaca at the NCAA Division III level. Kyle should benefit, however, from the return of junior quarterback Austin Billet, who passed for 1,796 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

One area of immediate concern for Eastern will be defense. The Golden Knights allowed more than 36 points per game last season.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.