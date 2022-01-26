Central York all-state football player announces his college decision

STEVE HEISER

An all-state football player from Central York has made his college choice.

I’Meiere Manigault, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 175-pound wide receiver, has committed to East Stroudsburg University. He announced his commitment in a social-media post on Wednesday.

Manigault becomes the second Panthers player this month to commit to the NCAA Division II program. Trenton Dunnick, an all-state defensive end, has also announced his plans to play for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference program.

Both Manigault and Dunnick were earlier named 2021 PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State picks in Class 6-A. Dunnick was a first-team pick and Manigault was a second-team pick.

Manigault finished the 2021 season with 39 receptions for 829 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per catch. The senior hauled in nine touchdowns.

Manigault and Dunnick helped the Panthers to a 11-1 season this past fall, including an unbeaten regular season and a third consecutive York-Adams Division I championship. Both players were also York-Adams Division I all-stars.

East Stroudsburg is coming off a 5-6 season in 2021, including a 3-4 mark in the PSAC.

Bowers to Saint Francis: Another Central York player, long-snapper Brayden Bowers, also announced his college commitment on Wednesday.

The 5-10, 170-pounder, plans to play for Saint Francis, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program in Loretto.

