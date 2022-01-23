Top York-Adams rusher commits to D-II football power; York High standout gets D-I offer

STEVE HEISER

The leading rusher in the York-Adams League last fall has committed to play college football for one of the better NCAA Division II programs in the nation.

Spring Grove’s Zyree Brooks announced his decision to play for Slippery Rock University in a social-media post on Saturday.

“After a great visit with @SRURockFB and long talk with family and coaches I am proud to say I am 110% committed to SRU,” Brooks said on his Twitter feed.

The 5-foot, 8-inch, 170-pound Brooks led the Y-A League with 2,243 total rushing yards in 2021. He averaged 9.0 yards per run and finished with a league-best 31 touchdowns. He was a big reason the Rockets finished 10-2 and earned two District 3 Class 5-A victories.

Those numbers helped Brooks earn 5-A all-state recognition from both the state’s writers and the coaches.

Slippery Rock finished the 2021 season ranked No. 20 in the final NCAA Division II national rankings by the American Football Coaches Association. The program has been ranked nationally in each of the last eight seasons and has spent at least one week ranked in the top 10 in five of the last six seasons.

Slippery Rock finished the 2021 season with a 9-3 record and picked up a third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West title.

The Rock has averaged a PSAC-leading 10.25 wins per season over the last four years with 41 victories between 2017-21, which included three PSAC West titles, three NCAA D-II playoff appearances, two trips to the national quarterfinals and one trip to the national semifinals.

Slippery Rock’s 2021 roster featured three former York-Adams players: sophomore defensive back Savion Harrison from York Suburban; sophomore quarterback Brayden Long from New Oxford; and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Joe Cooper from Bermudian Springs.

Harrison played 10 games for The Rock in 2021 and finished with 26 tackles, including 20 solo hits. He forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.

Simmons gets offer from D-I program: On Friday, York High slot receiver Jacquez Simmons announced in a social-media post that he’s received his first offer from an NCAA Division I program.

Simmons’ offer came from Saint Francis University in Loretto, which plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

The Bearcats standout was a York-Adams League Division I first-team all-star in 2021 as both a receiver and a cornerback. He had 40 catches this past fall for 603 yards, averaging a shade more than 15 yards per catch. He had 13 overall TDs. His best game came vs. Dover, when he had 176 receiving yards on six catches.

Saint Francis, which went 5-6 last fall, had four former York-Adams players on its 2021 roster: freshman Judah Tomb, a wideout from Central York; freshman Tobee Stokes, a wide receiver from York High; Zack Schussler, a redshirt sophomore from Delone Catholic; and freshman Nick Basile, a kicker from Central York.

Tomb finished his freshman season with 18 catches for 187 yards, with a touchdown. Stokes rushed 10 times for 109 yards.

