Two York-Adams big-school standouts make Tremendous 25 list for Mr. Pa. Football Award

Two York-Adams standouts are still in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in Pennsylvania high school football.

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula and York High running back Jahiem White made the Tremendous 25 list for the Mr. Pa. Football Award in the big-school divisions (Class 4-A through Class 6-A). Both Pribula and White are coming off all-state seasons in 2021.

Last fall, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

The 5-9, 195-pound White averaged a whopping 13.1 yards per attempt, finishing the 2021 season with 163 rushes for 2,128 yards. He scored 30 touchdowns and led the York-Adams League in scoring with 204 points.

The Tremendous 25 big-school list is packed with talent, including Governor Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton, who has already won a couple of national player-of-the-year honors, as well as a host of other players who have committed to NCAA Division I Power Five programs.

Pribula has already joined the Penn State program as an early enrollee, while White, who is just a junior, has already committed to West Virginia. Singleton is also an early enrollee at PSU.

The other District 3 players on the big-school Tremendous 25 list are: Manheim Township wideout Anthony Ivey, Bishop McDevitt athlete Mario Easterly, Central Dauphin East athlete Mehki Flowers, Lampeter-Strasburg lineman Nick Del Grade and Cocalico lineman Ryan Brubaker. Ivey and Flowers are also PSU recruits.

The District 3 players who made the small-school Tremendous 25 list are: Columbia quarterback Robert Footman, Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby, Steel-High athlete Tyrone Moore, Middletown athlete Tajae Broadie, Wyomissing athlete Aiden Mack, Wyomissing lineman J’Ven Williams and Wyomissing linebacker Tommy Grabowski.

Del Grande, Brubaker and Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith made the big-school Terrific 10 list for the Mr. Pa. Football Lineman Award, while Mack, Williams and Broadie made the small-school Terrific 10 for the linemen.

Voting for the Mr. Pa. Football awards is done by fans, media and coaches, with each representing one-third of the voting total. Voting can be done at MrPaFootball.com.

The Tremendous 25 list will be cut down to the Terrific 10. Voting for the Terrific 10 is going on currently and will close Feb. 1. Voting for the winners will open Feb. 16 and close on March 1. The Mr. PA Football Awards will be presented on March 12.

Voting to cut down the Terrific 10 linemen down to the finalists is going on currently through Feb. 1. Voting for linemen winners opens Feb. 2 and runs through Feb. 15. The linemen winners will be announced Feb. 16.

