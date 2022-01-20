Penn State football recruit who is familiar face to York County fans earns national honor

STEVE HEISER

A player familiar to many York County fans has been named the Maxwell Football Club’s Offensive National High School Player of the Year

Running back Nicholas Singleton from Governor Mifflin High School in Berks County earned the honor. He was previously named Gatorade's National Player of the Year.

The Penn State recruit helped Governor Mifflin to a 10-1 record this past season. That included wins over two York-Adams programs.

He led Governor Mifflin to a 55-6 regular-season win vs. York High to open the 2021 campaign and a 38-13 win over Spring Grove in the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals. Singleton rushed for 278 yards and five touchdowns vs. the Bearcats and 193 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Rockets.

On the season, Singleton averaged 13.2 yards per touch, including 12.4 yards per rushing attempt, and scored every 3.89 times he touched the ball.

The Berks County Most Valuable Player as a junior and senior, Singleton holds the Berks County record with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns. He ran for 2,059 yards and totaled 44 rushing touchdowns as a senior.

Singleton was rated a five-star prospect by On3 and named a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He was ranked as the No. 49 overall recruit nationally, No. 4 running back and No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.

Singleton enrolled at PSU this January and is expected to participate in spring drills. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 215-pound standout is expected by many to make an immediate impact for a Nittany Lions’ rushing attack that struggled mightily during a 7-6 season that ended with an Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas. The Lions averaged just 3.2 yards per rush last season.

Another early enrollee at PSU this January is Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula.

