Pennsylvania coaches honor 13 York-Adams football players with all-state recognition

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

First, the Pennsylvania Football Writers had their say.

Now, the state’s coaches have weighed in.

In the end, the holiday season saw 15 York-Adams football players earn all-state recognition.

The most recent accolades came when 13 Y-A players were named to the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State Teams, including six first-team picks.

The coaches selected first and second teams in each of the PIAA’s six classifications.

Those selections were announced shortly after the Pennsylvania Football Writers honored nine Y-A players with all-state honors last week.

Four of the Y-A first-team picks by the coaches had previously been recognized as all-state selections by the writers: Central York quarterback Beau Pribula (Class 6-A), York High running back Jahiem White (6-A), Dallastown wideout Kenny Johnson (6-A) and Eastern York wideout Bryce Currier (4-A).

The other Coaches Select all-state first-team picks were Central York defensive end Trenton Dunnick (6-A) and Spring Grove offensive athlete Andrew Osmun (5-A).

The second-team Coaches Select all-state picks from the York-Adams League were: York High offensive lineman Joden Nelson (6-A), Central York wideout I’Meiere Manigault (6-A), Central York cornerback Treyshawn Smith (6-A), Spring Grove running back Zyree Brooks (5-A), Red Lion wideout Jeff Nyameke (5-A), Gettysburg offensive lineman Frankie Richardson (5-A) and Kennard-Dale offensive lineman Grant Cooper.

Nelson, Brooks and Nyameke had previously earned all-state honors from the writers, as had Central York linebacker Carter Glassmyer and York Catholic quarterback Levan McFadden (2-A).

Following are brief biographies on each of the local Coaches Select all-state picks:

Beau Pribula: The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. The Penn State recruit also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. The senior also ran for eight TDs. Pribula was named an all-state performer by the coaches for a second consecutive season. Last year, he was named the 6-A Coaches Select Player of the Year.

Jahiem White: The 5-9, 195-pound White averaged 13.1 yards per attempt, finishing the 2021 season with 163 rushes for 2,128 yards. The junior scored 30 touchdowns and led the York-Adams League in scoring with 204 points. White recently committed to play for West Virginia. Last year, White was a second-team all-state selection by the coaches.

Kenny Johnson: The 6-2, 190-pound Johnson transferred from York Suburban to Dallastown shortly before the season started and made an immediate impact with the Wildcats. The junior finished the season with 46 receptions for 852 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. He had seven TD catches. Johnson already has multiple NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offers, including one from Penn State.

Bryce Currier: The 6-2, 180-pound Currier finished his senior season with 68 receptions for 986 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 98.6 receiving yards per game.

Joden Nelson: The 6-4, 280-pound Nelson was a big reason why White was able to pile up such impressive numbers this season. The senior will play NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision college football for Towson. Nelson and White helped York High to a 7-3 season this past fall.

Zyree Brooks: The 5-8, 170-pound Brooks led the York-Adams League with 2,243 total rushing yards. The senior averaged 9.0 yards per run and finished with a league-best 31 touchdowns.

Jeff Nyamekye: The 6-foot, 170-pound Nyamekye has committed to play at the FCS level for Wagner, joining his former Red Lion teammate Randy Fizer, an all-state performer from a season ago. Nyamekye finished his senior season with 76 receptions for 1,010 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch and 126.3 receiving yards per game. He had eight TD catches.

Trenton Dunnick: The 6-2, 235-pound Dunnick finished with 88 total tackles, including 56 solo hits and 32 assisted tackles. The senior finished with 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks. He also had two interceptions, three recovered fumbles and four forced fumbles.

Andrew Osmun: The Spring Grove quarterback missed much of the early season with an injury but was still an impact player for the Rockets. The 6-2, 190-pound junior helped Spring Grove to a 10-2 season, including two District 3 5-A playoff victories.

I’Meiere Manigault: The 5-9, 175-pound Manigault finished the season with 39 receptions for 829 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per catch. The senior hauled in nine touchdowns.

Treyshawn Smith: The 6-3, 170-pound Smith finished 2021 with 31 total tackles, including 21 solo stops and 10 assisted tackles. The senior had a pair of interceptions.

Frankie Richardson: The 6-4, 295-pound Richardson has signed on to play at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level for Coastal Carolina. Richardson helped teammate Landon McGee rush for 1,275 yards this season, the third-best total in the York-Adams League.

Grant Cooper: The 6-2, 250-pound Cooper was a big reason that the Rams enjoyed the best season in program history at 10-2, including a District 3 4-A playoff win. The senior helped the Rams rush for 262.3 yards per game, the second-best total in the Y-A League.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.