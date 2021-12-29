Eight York-Adams players earn big-school all-state honors from Pa Football Writers

STEVE HEISER

Beau Pribula’s high school football career is the stuff of legend.

The Central York High School standout quarterback stuffed his trophy case with numerous individual awards during his four years with the Panthers. He also led the Central York program to unprecedented team accomplishments.

Now the Penn State recruit has yet one more honor.

Pribula is the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6-A Co-Player of the Year. He shared the recognition with running back Alex Tecza of Mount Lebanon.

Pribula was also one of eight York-Adams players to earn Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State honors in the big-school classifications (6-A, 5-A and 4-A), which were announced Wednesday.

York High junior running back Jahiem White, Dallastown junior wideout Kenny Johnson, York High senior offensive lineman Joden Nelson and Central York senior linebacker Carter Glassmyer also earned 6-A all-state honors.

Pribula and White earned 6-A all-state accolades for a second consecutive season.

In 5-A, Spring Grove senior running back Zyree Brooks and Red Lion senior wideout Jeff Nyamekye made the all-state list.

Eastern York senior wideout Bryce Currier was named to the 4-A all-state team.

The all-state selections in the small-school classifications were announced Tuesday, with York Catholic’s Levan McFadden making the 2-A team as an offensive athlete.

Beau Pribula: Pribula, in his three years as Central’s starting QB, led the Panthers to three York-Adams Division I titles. In 2020 as a junior, he led the Panthers to the District 3 6-A title (a first for a York-Adams program) and a berth in the PIAA 6-A state final (also a first for a Y-A school).

During his senior season, when Central enjoyed a second consecutive unbeaten regular season, The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

Pribula was a two-time York-Adams Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

Jahiem White: The 5-9, 195-pound White averaged a whopping 13.1 yards per attempt, finishing the 2021 season with 163 rushes for 2,128 yards. He scored 30 touchdowns and led the York-Adams League in scoring with 204 points. White recently committed to play for West Virginia.

Kenny Johnson: The 6-2, 190-pound Johnson transferred from York Suburban to Dallastown shortly before the season started and made an immediate impact with the Wildcats. He finished the season with 46 receptions for 852 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. He had seven TD catches. Johnson already has multiple NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offers, including one from Penn State.

Joden Nelson: The 6-4, 280-pound Nelson was a big reason why White was able to pile up such impressive numbers this season. Nelson will play NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision college football for Towson. Nelson and White helped York High to a 7-3 season this past fall.

Carter Glassmyer: The 6-1, 215-pound Glassmyer was a force on defense for the Panthers during an injury-shortened campaign. In eight games, he had 88 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles and 126 total tackles. He averaged 15.8 tackles per game. On the season, he had seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions, which he returned for 63 total yards. Glassmyer helped Central to an 11-1 season in 2021. He was the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Zyree Brooks: The 5-8, 170-pound Brooks led the York-Adams League with 2,243 total rushing yards. He averaged 9.0 yards per run and finished with a league-best 31 touchdowns. He was a big reason the Rockets finished 10-2 and earned two district 5-A victories.

Jeff Nyamekye: The 6-foot, 170-pound Nyamekye has committed to play at the FCS level for Wagner, joining his former Red Lion teammate Randy Fizer, an all-state performer from a season ago. Nyamekye finished his senior season with 76 receptions for 1,010 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch and 126.3 receiving yards per game. He had eight TD catches.

Bryce Currier: The 6-2, 180-pound Currier finished 2021 with 68 receptions for 986 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 98.6 receiving yards per game.

Following is the complete list of the big-school all-state players from the Pennsylvania Football Writers:

CLASS 6-A

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Alex Tecza, Mount Lebanon; Beau Pribula, Central York

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Palko, Mount Lebanon

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-2, 210 sr.

Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Joey Daniels, Mount Lebanon -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Ryan Zeltt, North Penn -- 6-4, 190 jr.

Running Back

Tahir Mills, Ridley -- 6-1, 210 sr.

Alex Tecza, Mount Lebanon -- 6-0, 200 sr.

Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 195 sr.

Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-10, 210 sr.

Sam Brown, La Salle College HS -- 6-0, 195 sr.

Wide Receiver

Eli Heidenreich, Mount Lebanon -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 sr.

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown -- 6-2, 190 jr.

Levi Carroll, North Penn -- 6-4, 185 sr.

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley -- 6-4, 225 soph.

Offensive Line

Joden Nelson, York High -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Michael Dincher, State College -- 6-3, 295 jr.

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Kade Capristo, Mount Lebanon -- 6-2, 270 jr.

Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn -- 6-2, 220 sr.

Cooper Cousins, McDowell -- 6-6, 275 soph.

Athlete

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 210 soph.

Kyle Williams Jr., Harrisburg -- 6-0, 175 jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Braelin Moore, Bethlehem Freedom -- 6-3, 295 sr.

Eric Gardner, Archbishop Wood -- 6-2, 225 jr.

Donovan Hinish, Pittsburgh C.C. -- 6-2, 275 sr.

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg -- 6-2, 245 jr.

James Heard, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 225 sr.

William Harvey, Mount Lebanon -- 6-3, 280 sr.

Linebacker

Phil Picciotti, Pennridge -- 6-3, 225 jr.

Abdul Carter, La Salle College HS -- 6-4, 235 sr.

Carter Glassmyer, Central York -- 6-1, 215 sr.

Kenneth Talley, Northeast -- 6-3, 240 sr.

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 230 jr.

Bryce Wood, McDowell -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Defensive Back

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 195 sr.

Justin Cook, Harrisburg -- 5-10, 165 sr.

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 190 fr.

Mehki Flowers, CD East -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Specialist

Antonio Chadha, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 195 sr.

Athlete

Lebron Bessick, Coatesville -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Cameron Jones, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-11, 180 jr.

CLASS 5-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway -- 6-0, 190 soph.

Colin O'Sullivan, Upper Dublin -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Carter Green, Penn-Trafford -- 5-10, 170 sr.

Running Back

Eric Nangle, Exeter Township -- 5-10, 175 sr.

Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin -- 5-9, 175 sr.

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 218 sr.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford -- 6-0, 205 sr.

Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff -- 5-10, 160 sr.

Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove -- 5-8, 170 sr.

Wide Receiver

Patrick Body, Gateway -- 6-2, 175 sr.

Cooper Eckert, Warwick -- 5-9, 170 sr.

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 sr.

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township -- 6-6, 210 jr.

Offensive Line

Trent Fraley, Moon Area -- 6-3, 290 sr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 240 sr.

Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 300 sr.

Caden Pustelak, Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 305 sr.

Kyle Helm, Exeter Township -- 6-2, 315 sr.

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area -- 6-6, 295 sr.

Athlete

Michael Parks, Cathedral Prep -- 5-8, 164 sr.

Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain -- 6-0, 180 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 275 sr.

Enai White, Imhotep Charter -- 6-5, 235 sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon Area -- 6-0, 235 sr.

Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter -- 6-3, 220 sr.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland -- 6-3, 225 sr.

Ty Yocum, Exeter Township -- 6-0, 220 sr.

Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin -- 6-1, 215 sr.

Maurice Beverly, Imhotep Charter -- 6-0, 215 sr.

Micah Walizer, Central Mountain -- 5-11, 225 sr.

J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township -- 6-3, 210 sr.

Defensive Back

Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood -- 6-1, 172 sr.

Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter -- 6-0, 185 sr.

Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin -- 5-11, 185 sr.

Robert Dickerson, North Hills -- 6-0, 190 sr.

Specialist

Nate Millard, Daniel Boone -- 5-10, 150 sr.

Athlete

Parker Lawlor, Red Land -- 6-0, 175 jr.

DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep -- 5-10, 158 jr.

CLASS 4-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-1, 175 fr.

Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser -- 6-3, 190 sr.

Cooper Jordan, Bishop Shanahan -- 5-10, 165 sr.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 170 sr.

Running Back

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa -- 5-9, 170 fr.

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt -- 5-11, 185 jr.

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport -- 5-7, 170 jr.

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico -- 5-8, 180 sr.

Khalon Simmons, Meadville -- 5-8, 180 jr.

Connor Hilling, Valley View -- 5-9, 165 jr.

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-1, 205 sr.

Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-1, 175 sr.

Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser -- 6-3, 180 sr.

Bryce Currier, Eastern York -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Tight End

Adam Shovlin, Pittston Area -- 6-6, 245 soph.

Offensive Line

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa -- 6-4, 345 jr.

Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic -- 6-7, 290 sr.

Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa -- 6-7, 365 sr.

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-3, 270 sr.

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Tyler Swartz, Valley View -- 6-2, 270 sr.

Athlete

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands -- 5-11, 170 jr.

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore -- 5-9, 160 jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 225 sr.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa -- 6-4, 325 jr.

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-3, 270 jr.

Lavon Johnson, Allentown C.C. -- 6-4, 320 sr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-3, 220 sr.

Dylan Jones, Bishop Shanahan -- 6-3, 265 sr.

Linebacker

Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 205 jr.

Brandon Choi, Bishop Shanahan -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Ryan Russo, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa -- 6-2, 210 soph.

Defensive Back

Donovan Walker, Aliquippa -- 6-1, 180 jr.

Dray Wilk, Berwick -- 5-11, 170 jr.

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 180 sr.

Brandon Banks, Aliquippa -- 6-0, 172 soph.

Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley -- 6-1, 174 jr.

Specialist

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Walker Martin, Garden Spot -- 5-11, 170 sr.

Athlete

Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove -- 6-2, 205 sr.

Cyair Clark, Aliquippa -- 5-8, 160 sr.

Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 195 sr.