York Catholic football standout named to Class 2-A all-state team

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York Catholic's Levan McFadden is a Class 2-A all-state football selection.

McFadden was picked by the Pennsylvania Football Writers as an offensive athlete.

McFadden passed for 979 yards this season and ran for 682 yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns.

Levan McFadden did a little bit of everything for the York Catholic football team in 2021.

Run the ball? Check.

Pass the ball? Check.

Play shutdown defense as a safety? Check.

He also helped lead the Fighting Irish to York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 2-A championships, as well as a 10-0 regular season.

So, it’s not surprising that McFadden was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2-A All-State Team as an offensive athlete. The 2-A team was announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior was named a York-Adams Division III First-Team All-Star as a safety and was a second-team selection as a quarterback.

As York Catholic’s signal caller, McFadden was 57 for 116 passing (49%) for 979 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averaged 17.2 yards per completion.

As a runner, McFadden piled up 682 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He scored a team-best 15 rushing TDs.

Defensively, McFadden had 20 tackles, including 11 solo stops, while picking off three interceptions.

McFadden has been the full-time starter at QB for the Irish for the past two seasons after seeing action in seven games behind center as a freshman.

During the past two seasons, he’s led the Irish to a combined 17-3 record, including an 11-1 record this season, which ended with a first-round state playoff loss to West Catholic.

McFadden was at his best in York Catholic’s biggest games.

In a 35-8 victory over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 2-A title game, he was 4 for 5 for 121 yards with a touchdown. He averaged 30.3 yards per completion.

In a 13-6 win over Delone Catholic that decided the York-Adams D-III crown, McFadden was 7 for 12 for 146 yards with a TD, averaging 20.9 yards per completion. He also rushed 19 times for 75 yards in the game.

McFadden was the only York-Adams player to earn all-state honors in Class 2-A or Class 1-A.

The Class 6-A, 5-A and Class 4-A all-state teams are set to be released Wednesday.

Following are the Class 2-A and 1-A all-state teams. The Class 3-A all-state team will be added at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

CLASS 2A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls -- 6-0, 170 jr.

Kellan Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 190 sr. Robert Footman, Columbia -- 6-0, 185 sr. Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Running Back

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 190 sr.

Damon Crawley, Forest Hills -- 5-10, 192 sr.

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel -- 5-9, 180 sr.

Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox -- 5-11, 190 sr.

Wide Receiver

Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 190 sr.

Kylon Wilson, Farrell -- 5-10, 165 jr.

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 sr.

Offensive Line

Preston Williams, Farrell -- 6-2, 380 sr.

Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 250 sr.

RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail -- 6-2, 285 sr.

Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel -- 6-4, 319 jr.

Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 195 sr.

Athlete

Levan McFadden, York Catholic -- 6-0, 175 jr.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton -- 6-0, 195 soph.

Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel -- 5-9, 185 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 245 sr.

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Mason Imbt, Troy -- 6-3, 300 sr.

Linebacker

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 5-11, 205 sr.

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 185 soph.

Hunter Wall, Ridgway -- 5-10, 192 sr.

Anthony Jackson, Farrell -- 5-10, 210 sr.

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 190 fr.

Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell -- 6-2, 195 sr.

Defensive Back

Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls -- 5-11, 160 sr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Griffin LaRue, Richland -- 6-3, 192 sr.

Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh -- 6-1, 180 sr.

Specialist

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 190 soph.

Athlete

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic -- 6-0, 170 sr.

Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley -- 5-8, 150 sr.

Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway -- 5-10, 174 sr.

CLASS 1A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle; Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Logan Almeida, Montgomery -- 5-9, 155 sr.

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-1, 192 jr.

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-4, 210 soph.

Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 215 sr.

Dan McGarry, Curwensville -- 5-11, 180 jr.

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds -- 6-0, 175 jr.

Riley Parker, Canton -- 6-0, 190 jr.

Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley -- 5-9, 170 sr.

Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-10, 169 jr.

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley -- 5-10, 160 soph.

Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-9, 160 sr.

Wide Receiver

Coltin Hans, Montgomery -- 6-0, 150 sr.

Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Ty Terry, Curwensville -- 6-4, 165 sr.

Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin -- 5-8, 140 jr.

Offensive Line

Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 sr.

Caiden Williams, Canton -- 6-1, 190 sr.

Mitchell Mason, Reynolds -- 6-2, 220 sr.

Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart -- 6-4, 290 sr.

Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford -- 5-10, 210 sr.

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 225 jr.

Athlete

Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley -- 6-1, 175 sr.

Tim Henderson, Cornell -- 5-9, 165 sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 192 sr.

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 206 jr.

Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-9, 150 jr.

Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-11, 205 jr.

E.J. Dawson, Cornell -- 6-0, 200 jr.

Kanye Hawkins, Clairton -- 6-4, 255 sr.

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton -- 5-10, 165 jr.

Weston Pick, Montgomery -- 6-1, 210 jr.

Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 195 sr.

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy -- 6-0, 205 sr.

Sal Laure, Rochester -- 5-9, 190 sr.

Defensive Back

Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-1, 180 jr.

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds -- 6-0, 180 jr.

Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 190 sr.

Specialist

Jake Mullins, Curwensville -- 5-10, 150 sr.

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton -- 5-10, 190 jr.

Suds Dubler, Glendale -- 5-11, 170 sr.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.