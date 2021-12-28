York Catholic football standout named to Class 2-A all-state team

STEVE HEISER
York Catholic's Levan McFadden is a Pennsylvania Football Writer Class 2-A All-State Team member as an offensive athlete.
Levan McFadden did a little bit of everything for the York Catholic football team in 2021.

Run the ball? Check.

Pass the ball? Check.

Play shutdown defense as a safety? Check.

He also helped lead the Fighting Irish to York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 2-A championships, as well as a 10-0 regular season.

So, it’s not surprising that McFadden was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2-A All-State Team as an offensive athlete. The 2-A team was announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior was named a York-Adams Division III First-Team All-Star as a safety and was a second-team selection as a quarterback.

As York Catholic’s signal caller, McFadden was 57 for 116 passing (49%) for 979 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averaged 17.2 yards per completion.

As a runner, McFadden piled up 682 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He scored a team-best 15 rushing TDs.

Defensively, McFadden had 20 tackles, including 11 solo stops, while picking off three interceptions.

McFadden has been the full-time starter at QB for the Irish for the past two seasons after seeing action in seven games behind center as a freshman.

During the past two seasons, he’s led the Irish to a combined 17-3 record, including an 11-1 record this season, which ended with a first-round state playoff loss to West Catholic.

McFadden was at his best in York Catholic’s biggest games.

In a 35-8 victory over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 2-A title game, he was 4 for 5 for 121 yards with a touchdown. He averaged 30.3 yards per completion.

In a 13-6 win over Delone Catholic that decided the York-Adams D-III crown, McFadden was 7 for 12 for 146 yards with a TD, averaging 20.9 yards per completion. He also rushed 19 times for 75 yards in the game.

McFadden was the only York-Adams player to earn all-state honors in Class 2-A or Class 1-A.

The Class 6-A, 5-A and Class 4-A all-state teams are set to be released Wednesday.

Following are the Class 2-A and 1-A all-state teams. The Class 3-A all-state team will be added at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

CLASS 2A 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls -- 6-0, 170 jr. 

Kellan Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 190 sr. Robert Footman, Columbia -- 6-0, 185 sr. Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Running Back 

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 sr. 

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 190 sr.

Damon Crawley, Forest Hills -- 5-10, 192 sr. 

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley -- 6-0, 175 sr. 

Luke McCoy, Laurel -- 5-9, 180 sr. 

Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox -- 5-11, 190 sr. 

Wide Receiver 

Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 175 sr. 

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 190 sr. 

Kylon Wilson, Farrell -- 5-10, 165 jr. 

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 sr. 

Offensive Line 

Preston Williams, Farrell -- 6-2, 380 sr. 

Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 250 sr.

 RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail -- 6-2, 285 sr. 

Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel -- 6-4, 319 jr.

Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 195 sr.

Athlete 

Levan McFadden, York Catholic -- 6-0, 175 jr. 

Matt Machalik, Palmerton -- 6-0, 195 soph.

Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel -- 5-9, 185 sr. 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 215 sr. 

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 245 sr. 

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 185 jr. 

Mason Imbt, Troy -- 6-3, 300 sr. 

Linebacker 

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 5-11, 205 sr. 

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 185 soph. 

Hunter Wall, Ridgway -- 5-10, 192 sr. 

Anthony Jackson, Farrell -- 5-10, 210 sr. 

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 190 fr. 

Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell -- 6-2, 195 sr.

Defensive Back 

Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls -- 5-11, 160 sr. 

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 180 sr. 

Griffin LaRue, Richland -- 6-3, 192 sr. 

Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh -- 6-1, 180 sr. 

Specialist 

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 190 soph. 

Athlete 

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic -- 6-0, 170 sr. 

Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley -- 5-8, 150 sr. 

Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway -- 5-10, 174 sr.

CLASS 1A 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle 

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle; Blane Gold, Redbank Valley 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Logan Almeida, Montgomery -- 5-9, 155 sr. 

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-1, 192 jr. 

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-4, 210 soph. 

Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 215 sr. 

Dan McGarry, Curwensville -- 5-11, 180 jr. 

Running Back 

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds -- 6-0, 175 jr. 

Riley Parker, Canton -- 6-0, 190 jr. 

Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley -- 5-9, 170 sr. 

Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-10, 169 jr. 

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley -- 5-10, 160 soph. 

Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-9, 160 sr.

Wide Receiver 

Coltin Hans, Montgomery -- 6-0, 150 sr. 

Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-1, 185 sr. 

Ty Terry, Curwensville -- 6-4, 165 sr. 

Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin -- 5-8, 140 jr. 

Offensive Line 

Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 sr. 

Caiden Williams, Canton -- 6-1, 190 sr.

Mitchell Mason, Reynolds -- 6-2, 220 sr. 

Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart -- 6-4, 290 sr.

Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford -- 5-10, 210 sr. 

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 225 jr. 

Athlete 

Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley -- 6-1, 175 sr. 

Tim Henderson, Cornell -- 5-9, 165 sr. 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 192 sr. 

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 206 jr. 

Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-9, 150 jr. 

Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-11, 205 jr.

E.J. Dawson, Cornell -- 6-0, 200 jr. 

Kanye Hawkins, Clairton -- 6-4, 255 sr. 

Linebacker 

Hayden Ward, Canton -- 5-10, 165 jr. 

Weston Pick, Montgomery -- 6-1, 210 jr. 

Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 195 sr. 

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy -- 6-0, 205 sr.

Sal Laure, Rochester -- 5-9, 190 sr. 

Defensive Back 

Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-1, 180 jr. 

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds -- 6-0, 180 jr. 

Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 190 sr. 

Specialist 

Jake Mullins, Curwensville -- 5-10, 150 sr. 

Athlete 

Weston Bellows, Canton -- 5-10, 190 jr. 

Suds Dubler, Glendale -- 5-11, 170 sr. 

