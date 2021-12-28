York Catholic football standout named to Class 2-A all-state team
- York Catholic's Levan McFadden is a Class 2-A all-state football selection.
- McFadden was picked by the Pennsylvania Football Writers as an offensive athlete.
- McFadden passed for 979 yards this season and ran for 682 yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns.
Levan McFadden did a little bit of everything for the York Catholic football team in 2021.
Run the ball? Check.
Pass the ball? Check.
Play shutdown defense as a safety? Check.
He also helped lead the Fighting Irish to York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 2-A championships, as well as a 10-0 regular season.
So, it’s not surprising that McFadden was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2-A All-State Team as an offensive athlete. The 2-A team was announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot, 175-pound junior was named a York-Adams Division III First-Team All-Star as a safety and was a second-team selection as a quarterback.
As York Catholic’s signal caller, McFadden was 57 for 116 passing (49%) for 979 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averaged 17.2 yards per completion.
As a runner, McFadden piled up 682 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He scored a team-best 15 rushing TDs.
Defensively, McFadden had 20 tackles, including 11 solo stops, while picking off three interceptions.
McFadden has been the full-time starter at QB for the Irish for the past two seasons after seeing action in seven games behind center as a freshman.
During the past two seasons, he’s led the Irish to a combined 17-3 record, including an 11-1 record this season, which ended with a first-round state playoff loss to West Catholic.
McFadden was at his best in York Catholic’s biggest games.
In a 35-8 victory over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 2-A title game, he was 4 for 5 for 121 yards with a touchdown. He averaged 30.3 yards per completion.
In a 13-6 win over Delone Catholic that decided the York-Adams D-III crown, McFadden was 7 for 12 for 146 yards with a TD, averaging 20.9 yards per completion. He also rushed 19 times for 75 yards in the game.
McFadden was the only York-Adams player to earn all-state honors in Class 2-A or Class 1-A.
The Class 6-A, 5-A and Class 4-A all-state teams are set to be released Wednesday.
Following are the Class 2-A and 1-A all-state teams. The Class 3-A all-state team will be added at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
CLASS 2A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls -- 6-0, 170 jr.
Kellan Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 190 sr. Robert Footman, Columbia -- 6-0, 185 sr. Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 180 sr.
Running Back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 190 sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills -- 5-10, 192 sr.
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley -- 6-0, 175 sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel -- 5-9, 180 sr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox -- 5-11, 190 sr.
Wide Receiver
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 175 sr.
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 190 sr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell -- 5-10, 165 jr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 sr.
Offensive Line
Preston Williams, Farrell -- 6-2, 380 sr.
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 250 sr.
RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail -- 6-2, 285 sr.
Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel -- 6-4, 319 jr.
Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 195 sr.
Athlete
Levan McFadden, York Catholic -- 6-0, 175 jr.
Matt Machalik, Palmerton -- 6-0, 195 soph.
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel -- 5-9, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 215 sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-2, 245 sr.
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh -- 6-0, 185 jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy -- 6-3, 300 sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 5-11, 205 sr.
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 185 soph.
Hunter Wall, Ridgway -- 5-10, 192 sr.
Anthony Jackson, Farrell -- 5-10, 210 sr.
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia -- 6-0, 190 fr.
Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell -- 6-2, 195 sr.
Defensive Back
Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls -- 5-11, 160 sr.
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic -- 6-2, 180 sr.
Griffin LaRue, Richland -- 6-3, 192 sr.
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh -- 6-1, 180 sr.
Specialist
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 190 soph.
Athlete
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic -- 6-0, 170 sr.
Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley -- 5-8, 150 sr.
Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway -- 5-10, 174 sr.
CLASS 1A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle; Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Logan Almeida, Montgomery -- 5-9, 155 sr.
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-1, 192 jr.
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-4, 210 soph.
Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 215 sr.
Dan McGarry, Curwensville -- 5-11, 180 jr.
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds -- 6-0, 175 jr.
Riley Parker, Canton -- 6-0, 190 jr.
Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley -- 5-9, 170 sr.
Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-10, 169 jr.
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley -- 5-10, 160 soph.
Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-9, 160 sr.
Wide Receiver
Coltin Hans, Montgomery -- 6-0, 150 sr.
Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-1, 185 sr.
Ty Terry, Curwensville -- 6-4, 165 sr.
Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin -- 5-8, 140 jr.
Offensive Line
Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 sr.
Caiden Williams, Canton -- 6-1, 190 sr.
Mitchell Mason, Reynolds -- 6-2, 220 sr.
Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart -- 6-4, 290 sr.
Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford -- 5-10, 210 sr.
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 225 jr.
Athlete
Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley -- 6-1, 175 sr.
Tim Henderson, Cornell -- 5-9, 165 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 192 sr.
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 206 jr.
Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-9, 150 jr.
Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 5-11, 205 jr.
E.J. Dawson, Cornell -- 6-0, 200 jr.
Kanye Hawkins, Clairton -- 6-4, 255 sr.
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton -- 5-10, 165 jr.
Weston Pick, Montgomery -- 6-1, 210 jr.
Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 195 sr.
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy -- 6-0, 205 sr.
Sal Laure, Rochester -- 5-9, 190 sr.
Defensive Back
Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-1, 180 jr.
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds -- 6-0, 180 jr.
Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley -- 6-4, 190 sr.
Specialist
Jake Mullins, Curwensville -- 5-10, 150 sr.
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton -- 5-10, 190 jr.
Suds Dubler, Glendale -- 5-11, 170 sr.
