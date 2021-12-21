York-Adams player gets a Pennsylvania Mini Max honor for 2021 football season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula has added another award to his bulging trophy case.

Pribula was named a Mini Max High School Award winner for the 2021 football season.

In three years as the Central York starting quarterback, Pribula led the Panthers to three York-Adams Division I titles, two unbeaten regular seasons, a District 3 Class 6-A crown and an appearance in a 6-A state final.

As a senior, the Penn State recruit threw for 2,576 yards, despite sitting out for large periods during Central blowouts. He completed 141 of 198 passes (71%) with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In 2020, when the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula led Central to the PIAA 6-A state title game, he was named the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year. He was also a two-time York-Adams Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

The Mini Max honors are handed out by the Maxwell Football Club, which has long presented the Maxwell Award to college football's top player. In Pennsylvania, 55 players were selected for the high school recognition. Players were nominated by their coaches and were evaluated based on criteria that included: football performance, academics and community service.

The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from the group of Mini Max winners as the winner of the Pennsylvania Player of the Year. The Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year will be announced at the annual Mini Maxwell Awards Dinner on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

The Maxwell Football Club also named Delaware and New Jersey Mini Max Award winners.

The winner of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be the candidates for the club's 36th Jim Henry Award as the outstanding player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will be announced on Feb. 2, 2022.

Some recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Kyle McCord (St. Joseph’s Prep, Ohio State), Keith Maguire (Malvern Prep, Clemson), Shayne Simon (St. Peters Prep, Notre Dame), Jonathan Taylor (Salem, Wisconsin), Dan Connor (Strath Haven, Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland, Penn State).

Pribula was the only player from the York-Adams League to get a 2021 Mini Max honor.

In addition to Pribula, the other District 3 players to earn Pennsylvania Mini Max Awards were: Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona; Peyton Shore, Camp Hill; Max Mosey, Central Dauphin; Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser; Luke Williams, ELCO; Nicholas Singleton, Gov. Mifflin; Djohnny Ruiz, Hamburg; Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield; Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg; Judd Novak, Manheim Central; Dion Bryant, Milton Hershey; Michael Trainor, Octorara; and Freeman Wilson, Susquehanna Township.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.