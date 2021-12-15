Penn State dream fulfilled, Beau Pribula ready to compete for QB job; other signing news

ROB ROSE

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Central York QB Beau Pribula officially signed with Penn State on Wednesday.

Gettysburg lineman Frankie Richardson is joining the Coastal Carolina program.

Red Lion wideout Jeff Nyamekye is joining former teammate Randy Fizer at Wagner.

York High lineman Joden Nelson will play his college ball at Towson University.

As the Central York football program gained prominence in Pennsylvania over the past two seasons, a lot of praise was given to Beau Pribula.

The senior quarterback led the Panthers to the PIAA state championship game and was named the state Class 6-A Player of the Year in 2020.

Still, he continually deflected the praise to his teammates and coaches.

So, it only makes sense that on the day that was all about Pribula, he wanted to share the spotlight with those who helped him achieve his goal.

Wednesday, Pribula officially signed his letter of intent to play for Penn State.

“It's a really cool day for me, but also for everybody else who's gotten me to this point,” Pribula said. “They deserve a lot of credit: my family, my teammates, my coaches, I could go on and on, it's also their day for everything they've done for me to get me to this point. So I'm excited for that as well.”

More:'Legends of the Fall:' Reflecting on standout York-Adams performances from this autumn

More:York-Adams football coaches hand out honors to league's top players from 2021 season

Pribula’s signing was announced on Twitter by a former Penn State quarterback he has drawn comparisons to. Trace McSorley shared that Pribula had signed with the Nittany Lions as part of their signing-day social-media celebration.

Along with Pribula, another quarterback signed with Penn State on Wednesday. Drew Allar was ranked the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the pair will both early enroll in January

To earn playing time, Pribula will have to battle Allar, but both will likely be backups next season to Sean Clifford, who plans to return for his final season. Current backup Christian Veilleux is also in PSU's QB mix. Another PSU backup QB, Ta’Quan Roberson, entered the transfer portal Monday, so it’s possible one of the freshmen could see the field if injuries hit the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Despite Clifford’s presence as a team captain and Allar’s illustrious ranking, Pribula plans to make an impact at the school he's dreamed of playing for. Pribula said his biggest takeaway from his Panthers’ career was to believe anything is possible before you set out to achieve it.

After making history by leading the first team from York County to the state championship game, Pribula has his sights set on starting at Penn State as the first Pennsylvania quarterback to earn a scholarship from the school since Sto-Rox’s Paul Jones in 2010.

“I'm just going in there confident and giving everything I have,” Pribula said. “It's one thing to have a chance to go (Penn State), but also to play there and be a great player there is something I really want, so I'm gonna grind harder than I ever had before. Once we get there, it's just competition. Nothing else really matters. It will be me and the other guys going at it, and competition only makes us better, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Pribula is part of a 24-member Penn State recruiting class that is ranked No. 6 in the nation by 247Sports. The Lions are 7-5 this season and will play in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day vs. Arkansas.

Pribula was just one of several York-Adams standouts to commit to NCAA Division I programs on Wednesday. Here's a look at a few others.

Richardson to Coastal Carolina: Gettysburg senior lineman Frankie Richardson signed with NCAA Division I Footbowl Bowl Subdivison Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 285-pound tackle was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and held offers from 10 other programs.

“It means the world to me to be a part of such a great family, from the coaches, to the players, to even professors that really care for you and want you to succeed,” Richardson said. “Ever since I started playing football I have wanted to play at the next level and I’m excited to finally put the workouts, the practices, the film sessions and the games to work at no other school than at Coastal.”

Coastal Carolina is 10-2 this season will play Friday in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, vs. Northern Illinois.

Lions star to Wagner: Red Lion senior wide receiver Jeff Nyamekye signed with NCAA D-I Football Championship Subdivision Wagner College on Wednesday.

Nyamekye joins fellow Lions standout Randy Fizer at Wagner. Fizer just completed his freshman season.

Nyamkeye broke Fizer’s Red Lion receiving records during a senior season when he had 76 catches for 1010 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

“Signing to Wagner means a lot to my family and I,” Nyamekye said. “All the hard work I put in and all the time the people around me put in all paid off. This football season wasn’t the smoothest. We didn’t win too many games, but there were a bunch of lessons I learned from my coaches and teammates. There’s a blessing in everything and I’m glad I got to spend my last year at Red Lion with those guys and grow with them. I thank God for this and all my success on and off the field. I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Nyamekye and Fizer will try to help Wagner rebound from an 0-11 season this past fall.

Nelson headed for Towson: York High senior lineman Joden Nelson signed with NCAA D-I FCS Towson University on Wednesday.

Nelson was ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and held offers from 17 schools.

Nelson was originally committed to FBS UConn before Susquehannock High graduate Randy Edsall, the Huskies former head coach, and the program parted ways during the season. Nelson pulled back his verbal commitment from the Huskies and then received several more scholarship offers.

“Signing day is a surreal experience,” Nelson said. “We grow up seeing people in our community signing to be college athletes and that’s when it starts to register that really can be me. To be able to play the sport I love and earn a free education while doing it is crazy. It’s a real dreams-to-reality experience and I’m beyond blessed to be in this position. Thank you to everyone who believed in me.”

Towson is coming off a 4-7 season.

More:York High football standout makes his college commitment

Reach Rob Rose at sports@yorkdispatch.com.