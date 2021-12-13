York High football standout makes his college commitment

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Jahiem White has made his college choice.

The York High junior standout announced via twitter on Monday that he will play for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

White's commitment tweet read: "I’m HOME!! West Virginia was my home the minute I stepped on the field. Yesterday, I made it official!"

In the tweet, White also thanked the WVU head coach, Neal Brown, and Chad Scott, the Mountaineers' co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

At this point, White's commitment is verbal. He can't make the commitment official until he signs a National Letter of Intent in December of 2022.

The 5-foot, 9-inch, 190-pound White received the WVU offer in early November and it didn't take him long to make up his mind to play for the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program. He also visited with the Mountaineers over the weekend.

White rushed for 2,128 yards and scored 30 touchdwons while averaging 13 yards per carry in 2021 for the Bearcats. He led the York-Adams League in rushing for a second straight season and led York High to a 7-3 overall record and a District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

White's best game of the 2021 season was a 415-yard, seven-touchdown effort vs. South Western in mid-October.

White is a two-time York-Adams League Division I all-star and was an Class 6-A all-state selection after his sophomore season, when he carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

The offer from WVU was White's first from a Power Five conference. White had previously received offers from Bowling Green and Old Dominion. He had also visited Penn State. In addition, Cincinnati had sent White multiple graphics he posted on social media and he was invited to visit Virginia Tech

White, York High junior quarterback Sam Stoner and senior offensive lineman Joden Nelson went to West Virginia in June for a camp and went through drills in front of Mountaineers' coaches, apparently sparking the interest of the WVU staff.

West Virginia went 6-6 during the 2021 regular season, including a 4-5 record in the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are slated to play Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The contest is slated for Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brown has been at WVU for three years, compiling a 17-17 overall record, including a 11-15 record vs. Big 12 foes. The Mountaineers have played in two bowl games in Brown's three seasons at the school.

White was WVU's first commitment for the Class of 2023.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.