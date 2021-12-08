Another Red Lion High standout plans to play NCAA Division I FCS football for Wagner

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A football pipeline seems to be developing between Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and Staten Island, New York.

For the second time in two seasons, Wagner College, located in Staten Island, has landed a speedy Lions’ receiving prospect.

Red Lion’s Jeff Nyamekye announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he’s committed to play for Wagner, which plays on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level.

At Wagner, Nyamekye will join former Red Lion teammate Randy Fizer.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Nyamekye is coming off a senior season when he collected 76 receptions for 1,010 yards over eight games played. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch and 126.3 yards per game. He finished the year with eight receiving touchdowns.

He broke four Red Lion school records en route to being named a York-Adams Division I first-team all-star at wideout. He was a second-team all-star as a returner after piling up 439 return yards.

In his best game of the season, Nyamekye had 14 catches, including three touchdowns, for 290 receiving yards in a 34-7 win over Northeastern. The 290-yard total broke a school record previously owned by Fizer, Nyamekye's friend and former teammate.

Nyamekye and Fizer will again be teammates at Wagner. Fizer was a freshman wideout for the Seahawks in 2021, hauling in seven passes for 132 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown reception, over nine games. He averaged nearly 19 yards per catch.

Nyamekye and Fizer were also teammates last spring on Red Lion’s 400-meter relay team that earned a PIAA Class 3-A state championship. A.J. Virata and LaDainian Strausbaugh were also on that team.

Wagner finished the 2021 season at 0-11, including an 0-7 mark in the Northeast Conference.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.