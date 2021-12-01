Dallastown High School posts opening for head football coach

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

If the Dallastown High School varsity football program is going to end its five-year District 3 playoff drought next season, it will do it with a new head coach on the sideline.

Wednesday, Dallastown posted a job listing for the head football coach position.

Ron Miller had been the Wildcats' head coach since the 2018, but recently resigned because of personal reasons.

"I have some personal things going on and I simply can not give them the time needed," Miller said via text message on Wednesday. "It would not be fair to the (school) district.

"I can tell you the next head coach is getting a great group of young men. I am grateful for the opportunity and greatly appreciate the district's understanding and willingness to work through this with me during a tough time."

Dallastown athletic director Josh Luckenbaugh confirmed on Wednesday via email that it was Miller's choice to leave the program.

Miller went 14-22 during his four years leading the Wildcats. Before coaching at Dallastown, Miller went 86-25 in nine seasons at West York and won a District 3 Class 3-A championship.

Dallastown comes off a successful 6-4 season when it finished three spots out of the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. It was the Wildcats' first winning season since 2017, the last year the team reached the postseaso. It was Dallastown's best season under Miller.

Luckenbaugh said the school is considering internal candidates from the current staff and from outside of the York-Adams League in a search for the best candidate.

The new coach will take over a talent-filled team that includes several Y-A League Division I all-stars.

Junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson has started to receive offers from multiple Power Five college programs (including Penn State), freshman Michael Scott is a multi-position playmaker and junior running back Caleb Fox returns, as does quarterback Owen Strouse, who split time last season with senior Dylan Lease.

The Dallastown opening is the second varsity football job to come open since the end of the season. Eastern York announced last month that it would open up its varsity football job, which was held for the last four years by Josh Campbell.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.