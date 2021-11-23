Big 33 Football Classic will have new central Pennsylvania home for 2022

STEVE HEISER

A Pennsylvania football tradition has a new home.

The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association has announced that the 65th Big 33 Football Classic, known as the “Super Bowl of High School Football,” will be played at Bishop McDevitt High School near Harrisburg in 2022.

The organization also announced that the PSFCA East/West All-Star Games will also be held at McDevitt's Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. The 4,400-seat stadium in Dauphin County was opened in 2013.

Those games were played in 2021 at Central Dauphin's Landis Field, also near Harrisburg.

Over the years, a large number of York-Adams League athletes have competed in the Big 33 and East/West all-star contests.

PSFCA Big 33 Executive Director Garry Cathell said in a news release that the new venue will be “a huge asset" because it will allow all of the practices and special events for both games to take place at one central location.

"Logistically, this will make planning all our events easier and it will make the Big 33 a more visible presence in the community," Cathell said. "We are very excited about this new partnership.”

The Big 33 Memorial Day Weekend events will start on Thursday, May 26, and will conclude with the Big 33 Football Classic on Memorial Day Monday, May 30.

Pennsylvania and Maryland players and cheerleaders will all practice at McDevitt. Other special events over the long weekend that will take place at McDevitt will be the Big 33 Buddy Day, Big 33 Pep Rally, Big 33 Recognition Program and the Big 33 Breakfast.

The Big 33 game day will also consist of several events in and around Ortenzio Stadium. Planning is underway for a Fan Fest, which will start in the morning and conclude before kickoff of the Big 33 Football Classic. A Murph Competition, sponsored by the United States Marines, and other family-friendly activities are also expected to be held.

The PSFCA East/West All-Stars will also play their Big School and Small School all-star football games at Ortenzio Stadium on Sunday, May 29, with the times to be determined. Those two games will feature seniors from the state of Pennsylvania, as well as all-star cheerleaders.

Money raised from the game helps support the Big 33 Buddy Program, which connects kids with special needs with all-star athletes.

Big 33 Pennsylvania and Maryland players will stay with host families again this year. Any interested families can contact Nicole Whitmire at nwhitmire@big33.org.

