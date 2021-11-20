York Catholic's unbeaten football season ends with a PIAA Class 2-A first-round loss
STEVE HEISER
York Catholic's unbeaten football season came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 24-7 loss to West Catholic in a PIAA Class 2-A first-round contest.
The game was played at Cardinal O'Hara High School.
The Fighting Irish finished at 11-1. They claimed York-Adams Division III and District 3 2-A crowns this season.
West Catholic, the District 12 champion, improved to 4-7.
