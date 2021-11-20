York Catholic's unbeaten football season ends with a PIAA Class 2-A first-round loss

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York Catholic's unbeaten football season came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 24-7 loss to West Catholic in a PIAA Class 2-A first-round contest.

The game was played at Cardinal O'Hara High School.

The Fighting Irish finished at 11-1. They claimed York-Adams Division III and District 3 2-A crowns this season.

West Catholic, the District 12 champion, improved to 4-7.

This story will be updated.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.