Spring Grove gives powerhouse Gov. Mifflin team its closest battle of year before falling

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove’s standout 2021 football season came to an end on Friday night with a loss to one of Pennsylvania’s best teams.

The Rockets dropped a 38-13 decision at Gov. Mifflin in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal contest.

It was the closest game that the unbeaten Mustangs have had this season. They are ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A and are also the defending district 5-A champions.

The Rockets jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Andrew Osmun threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Darien Osmun with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mifflin, however, responded with 17 second-quarter points, including a 32-yard scoring run from Penn State recruit Nicholas Singleton, to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

Spring Grove’s star tailback, Zyree Brooks, responded with a 43-yard TD run of his own to open the second-half scoring. The Rockets missed the extra point, but trailed just 17-13.

That was as close as Spring Grove would get in the second half. Mifflin finished with three more TDs, including TD runs of 37 and 17 yards from Singleton.

Singleton finished with 193 yards on 20 carries, while Mifflifullback Aiden Gallen added 157 yards on 25 carries. Mifflin had 438 total rushing yards.

Brooks finished his high school career with 90 yards on 18 carries.

Spring Grove finished 10-2, while Mifflin improved to 10-0.

Mifflin will play host to Exeter in next week’s district final. Exeter (9-3) beat Cedar Cliff 42-35 in the other district 5-A semifinal. Cedar Cliff finished 10-3. Mifflin beat Exeter earlier this season, 54-21.

