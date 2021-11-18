York-Adams League football all-stars receive recruiting interest from NCAA D-I programs

Penn State's pursuit of Kenny Johnson got a lot more difficult this week.

The Dallastown junior wide receiver took a visit to Ohio State last weekend and got a chance to pose for photos wearing an all-red Buckeyes' uniform.

"Great visit at Ohio State this weekend," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson already held scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs Penn State, Boston College, Temple, Connecticut and Toledo. While Ohio State hasn't officially offered Johnson, the photo shoot is likely a precursor to the eventual announcement.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound junior was a York-Adams League Division I first team all-star this season at wide receiver and honorable mention safety. He was third in the league with 854 receiving yards in his first season with the Wildcats.

While one local potential Penn State prospect was at Ohio State another was at Beaver Stadium.

Central York sophomore running back Juelz Goff spent time on the sidelines during Penn State's game against Michigan on Saturday. Goff posted a picture from behind the end zone along with Bishop McDevitt sophomore Jaire Rawlison.

"Had a great time at Beaver Stadium today!" Goff wrote on Twitter. "Thank you!"

Goff split snaps for the Panthers this season with junior running back Ajani Walker. The pair were each Y-A D-I second team all-stars in their first season starting for Central York.

The 5-9, 184-pound running back rushed for 507 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries. Goff also caught nine passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Goff is yet to receive a scholarship offer.

Goff is the second local running back to take a visit to Happy Valley. York High junior Jahiem White spent time on the Nittany Lions' sideline with Johnson earlier this season.

While Johnson continues to get interest from Power Five programs, another one of the Y-A League's top pass catchers this season received his first offer.

Red Lion senior wide receiver Jeff Nyamekye got an offer from NCAA D-I Football Championship Subdivision Wagner College. Nyamekye took a visit to Wagner earlier this season where his friend and former Lions' teammate Randy Fizer currently plays.

"After a great conversation with (wide receivers coach Joe Cuzzocrea) I’m super blessed to receive an offer from Wagner College!" Nyamekye wrote on Twitter.

Nyamekye led the Y-A League with 1,010 receiving yards and led the league with 76 catches. He also scored eight touchdowns in eight games and was named a Y-A League D-I first team all-star.

The senior set school records for receiving yards in a game, single-season receptions, career receptions and career receiving yards, all previously held by Fizer.

