Spring Grove-Gov. Mifflin battle to feature standout backs; other football playoff notes

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Zyree Brooks and Nicholas Singleton play the same position, they both play it very well and they'll both be on the same field on Friday night.

Other than that, however, they don’t have much in common.

Gov. Mifflin’s Singleton is set to compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision level at running back for Penn State next season. He had scholarship offers from nearly every top-10 program, including Alabama and and Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior has set every school and league record for the Mustangs and sits at 1,499 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this season, highlighted by a seven-touchdown, 326-yard game last week in the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Spring Grove’s undersized Brooks has yet to receive a scholarship despite a stellar season. The senior has 2,243 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, which both are No. 1 in the York-Adams League.

Spring Grove head coach Kyle Sprenkle said that some NCAA Division II and NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools have called about Brooks, but nobody has officially offered the 5-foot, 7-inch, 170-pound running back yet.

“It's been a little bit quiet. I mean, he's getting some interest, but I think more coaches need to take a look at him because he's a special player,” Sprenkle said after Brooks rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns in the Rockets’ District 3 5-A first-round win over Twin Valley.

The two standout running backs will be on the same field on Friday night when the No. 4 seed Rockets (10-1) battle the No. 1 seed Mustangs (9-0) in a district 5-A semifinal contest. Game time is 7 p.m. at Gov. Mifflin.

In a high-profile showdown with one of the top running back recruits in the nation, Brooks may finally get a chance to get some well-deserved attention. Singleton's presence, and the fact that Gov. Mifflin is ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A, assures that there will be lots of eyes on the game.

There's little doubt that Spring Grove is considered a major underdog in most corners. Gov. Mifflin has won each of its games by at least 28 points, including a 55-6 victory over York High, and is the defending district 5-A champion. The Mustangs' many blowouts have seen Singleton on the bench for the second half of many games, limiting his rushing totals.

OTHER PLAYOFF FOOTBALL GAMES THIS WEEKEND:

District 3 Class 4-A semifinal

Kennard-Dale (10-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Like most weeks, the Rams’ opponent this week plays a much different style than they do.

The Pioneers’ play through quarterback Berkeley Wagner. The senior can make plays with his arm and legs. He boasts 2,111 all-purpose yards and 30 total touchdowns.

Wagner will spread the ball around to multiple players, so Kennard-Dale will look to control the ball on the ground with multiple running backs and put points on the board each possession.

The Rams will also rely on their standout defense, which is allowing just 11.9 points per game.

Both teams enter with 10-game winning streaks.

In last week's district 5-A quarterfinals, K-D rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Donegal, 28-14. L-S dominated that same Donegal team last month, 55-0.

L-S is much more experienced when it comes to the postseason. The Pioneers are the two-time defending district 4-A champion and own three district titles overall. They've made 15 district playoff appearances. K-D, meanwhile, is coming off its first-ever district victory over Donegal.

PIAA Class 2-A first round

York Catholic (11-0) vs. West Catholic (3-7) at Cardinal O'Hara, 1 p.m. Saturday: The Burrs’ record might suggest this will be an easy win for the District 3 2-A champion Fighting Irish, but their recent form might say otherwise.

After a real struggle to start the season, West Catholic has won two of its last three games, including a big upset to begin the postseason.

In the District 12 2-A final, West Catholic earned an 18-13 victory over a Conwell-Egan squad that had defeated the Burrs 36-0 a month earlier. Conwell-Egan finished 8-3.

At the same time, however, the Burrs haven't scored more than 22 points in a game this season and could struggle to keep up with unbeaten York Catholic, which has the best scoring defense in the York-Adams League, allowing just 9.3 points per game.

