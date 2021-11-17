Pigskin Pickers make their selections for Week 3 of the high school football postseason

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League football teams enter the third week of the postseason this weekend. There are two games involving local teams on Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

District 3 5-A Semifinal

Spring Grove at Gov. Mifflin

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg

SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

York Catholic vs. West Catholic at Cardinal O’Hara.

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(122-24)

Gov. Mifflin

Lampeter-Strasburg

York Catholic.

ROB ROSE

(119-27)

Gov. Mifflin

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(112-34)

Gov. Mifflin

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic.

CONSENSUS

(119-27)

Gov. Mifflin (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (2-1)

York Catholic (3-0)