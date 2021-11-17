Pigskin Pickers make their selections for Week 3 of the high school football postseason
The York-Adams League football teams enter the third week of the postseason this weekend. There are two games involving local teams on Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.
District 3 5-A Semifinal
Spring Grove at Gov. Mifflin
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg
SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
York Catholic vs. West Catholic at Cardinal O’Hara.
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(122-24)
Gov. Mifflin
Lampeter-Strasburg
York Catholic.
ROB ROSE
(119-27)
Gov. Mifflin
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(112-34)
Gov. Mifflin
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic.
CONSENSUS
(119-27)
Gov. Mifflin (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (2-1)
York Catholic (3-0)