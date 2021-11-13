Kennard-Dale, Spring Grove grab district football wins; Central York's season ends

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Kennard-Dale’s history-making season was hanging by a thread.

Despite dominating much of the contest, Chris Grube's Rams were trailing Donegal 14-13 in the fourth quarter of their District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal contest in Fawn Grove.

It appeared as if the Rams’ chances to continue their best-ever season and earn the program’s first-ever district football playoff victory were slipping away.

K-D, however, wasn’t about to go quietly. After an interception stopped a Donegal drive, the Rams responded with the go-ahead score by Gavin Sparks on a 3-yard touchdown run. Sparks finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing, including 64 yards rushing on the go-ahead drive.

The Rams put the game out of reach with less than three minutes remaining in the contest on Jacob Copenhaver’s 1-yard run, eventually earning a 28-14 victory.

The contest was close throughout until K-D took control in the final period.

K-D’s Garrett McCleary opened the scoring with a 41-yard first-quarter TD run. The Rams added a second-quarter score on a 75-yard pass play from Copenhaver to Jed Peters.

The York-Adams Division II champion Rams (10-1) dominated the game statistically, piling up 368 total yards to 136 yards for Donegal. That included 267 yards on the ground for the Rams.

Donegal finished 7-3.

The No. 3 seed Rams will next travel to No. 2 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (10-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday in the district 4-A semifinals. L-S is on a 10-game winning streak, which includes a 55-0 dismantling of Donegal on Oct. 8. L-S also dominated No. 10 seed Big Spring in its Friday quarterfinal, 62-13.

K-D has also won 10 straight.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL

Spring Grove moves to 5-A semifinals: The Spring Grove Rockets got three touchdown runs from Zyree Brooks to earn a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal victory over Waynesboro, 21-6.

It was the Rockets’ second win this season over Waynesboro after opening the season with a 25-20 verdict over the Franklin County team.

No. 4 seed Spring Grove improved to 10-1, while No. 5 seed Waynesboro sees its season end at 9-3.

The two playoff wins that the Rockets have earned this season match the number of total playoff victories that Spring Grove had achieved before this season in program history.

The road now gets much tougher for the Rockets, who must travel to No. 1 seed Gov. Mifflin for a district 5-A semifinal contest at 7 p.m. next Friday. Gov. Mifflin is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A. The Mustangs, featuring Penn State recruit Nicholas Singleton at running back, rolled to a 63-35 district 5-A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 seed Warwick. Singleton had 326 rushing yards and seven TDs in that game. Gov. Mifflin has won each of its games this season by at least 28 points.

Central’s season and Beau Pribula’s career come to an end: Central York’s unbeaten season and Beau Pribula’s standout career came to an end on Friday in a 14-11 District 3 Class 6-A semifinal loss to Wilson.

Central led 11-3 entering the fourth quarter, but Wilson scored the game’s final 11 points to grab the upset victory over the No. 1 seed.

Central, the defending district 6-A champion, missed a field goal in the final seconds that would’ve sent the game into overtime.

The Panthers finished at 11-1. No. 5 seed Wilson improved to 9-3. It was the second straight week that Wilson knocked off a York County team, after earning a 50-32 victory over York High in the district 6-A quarterfinals.

Central’s only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 26-yard pass from Pribula to I’meire Manigault. A Pribula conversion run gave Central an 11-3 lead.

Pribula, who is committed to Penn State, finished his final game 20 for 33 passing for 308 yards with one TD and one interception on a tipped ball.

The Panthers, however, couldn’t move the ball on the ground, finishing with 11 yards rushing. Wilson, meanwhile, pounded out 348 rushing yards.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.