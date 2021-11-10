York-Adams football coaches hand out honors to league's top players from 2021 season
Quarterback Beau Pribula and the Central York Panthers have done it again.
For a second consecutive season, the Panthers dominated the major awards given out from the York-Adams League Division I coaches.
Pribula has repeated as the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.
This fall, the Penn State recruit has led the Panthers to an 11-0 record, a York-Adams Division I championship and a District 3 Class 6-A semifinal berth.
Of course, Pribula is no one-man gang. His teammate, Carter Glassmyer, has been selected the D-I Defensive Player of the Year, while Central’s Gerry Yonchiuk is the D-I Coach of the Year.
It marks the second straight year when Central has swept the D-I player-of-the-year awards. Seth Griffiths was last year’s D-I Defensive Player of the Year. Yonchiuk, meanwhile, shared last year’s D-I coaching honor with Spring Grove’s Kyle Sprenkle.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula has been nothing short of phenomenal during his senior season, completing 121 of 165 passes (73%) for 2,268 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also run the ball 71 times for 406 yards, good for a 5.7-yard average, with eight more TDs. He’s accounted for 40 total TDs and 2,674 yards of total offense. He’s done all that despite sitting out a large amount of time in Central blowouts.
Glassmyer, a 6-1, 215-pound senior middle linebacker, has been a consistent force on defense, piling up 126 total tackles, including 88 solo tackles, over eight games. He also has three sacks, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Yonchiuk, meanwhile, now has a 21-1 record in his two seasons at Central after leading the Panthers to the 6-A state title game a season ago. His teams have finished consecutive unbeaten regular seasons and have won two straight Y-A D-I championships.
D-II winners: In Division II, the coaches selected Gettysburg senior running back Landon McGee as the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Kennard-Dale defensive tackle Grant Cooper was picked the Defensive MVP. Kennard-Dale’s Christopher Grube is the D-II Coach of the Year.
The 5-5 140-pound McGee had a big season despite his small size. He rushed 169 times for 1,305 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He also scored 11 TDs, helping the Warriors to 7-4 season, including a District 3 Class 5-A playoff berth.
The 6-1, 242-pound Cooper, meanwhile, was a dominant presence on a K-D defense that was second in the league points allowed, giving up fewer than 12 points per contest. Cooper has 54 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and one forced safety.
Gruber, meanwhile, led the Rams to the best regular season in school history at 9-1. K-D also claimed the Y-A D-II crown, the first divisional championship in program history. The Rams earned a District 3 Class 4-A playoff berth and are hoping to earn their first-ever district win on Friday when they play host to Donegal in a quarterfinal battle.
D-III honorees: Like Central, York Catholic swept the major awards in D-III: Andrew Adams is the Offensive Player of the Year, Nick Creisher is the Defensive Player of the Year and Eric Depew is the Coach of the Year.
In eight games, Adams has rushed for 1,009 yards on 157 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The 5-7, 180-pound senior running back has scored nine touchdowns.
Creisher, a 5-5, 145-pound junior middle linebacker, has 92 tackles in nine games, including 32 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. He also has an interception, a fumble recovery and three fumbles caused. He helped a YC defense that leads the Y-A League in fewest points allowed per game at 8.6.
Depew has led the Fighting Irish to a 10-0 record and a Y-A D-III crown. YC will play for District 3 Class 2-A crown on Friday night vs. Susquenita. The Irish are looking for their third district title since 2016 under Depew.
2021 YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Offensive Player of the Year: Beau Pribula, Quarterback, Central York, Senior.
Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Glassmyer, Inside Linebacker, Central York, Senior.
Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York.
Offense
First Team
Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York, Senior.
Running Backs
Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove, Senior.
Coleton Mahorney, Dallastown, Senior.
Jahiem White, York High, Junior.
Wide Receivers
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, Junior.
I'meire Manigault, Central York, Senior.
Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, Senior.
JaQuez Simmons, York High, Senior.
Tight End
Damian Stafford, Red Lion, Junior.
Tackles
Conner Dehoff, Dallastown, Senior.
Ethan Vargas, Dallastown, Senior.
Guards
Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, Junior.
RJ Utz, South Western, Senior.
Center
Joden Nelson, York High, Senior.
Athlete
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.
Second Team
Quarterback
Sam Stoner, York High, Junior.
Running Backs
Reid Anderson, Red Lion, Senior.
Juelz Goff, Central York, Sophomore.
Ajani Walker, Central York, Junior.
Wide Receivers
Parker Hines, Central York, Junior.
Gavin Mullins, Dover, Junior.
Michael Scott, Dallastown, Freshman.
Treyshawn Smith, Central York, Senior.
Tight End
Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.
Tackles
Hayden Emory, Spring Grove, Senior.
Elijah Inners, Central York, Junior.
Guards
Cameron Braxton, Spring Grove, Senior.
Lane Hersh, Spring Grove, Junior.
Center
Seth Miller, Dallastown, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Shilo Bivins, South Western, Senior.
Aric Campbell, Dover, Sophomore.
Ryley Knaub, Red Lion, Senior.
Running Backs
Caden Perez, Northeastern, Senior.
Wide Receivers
JaNas Simms, York High, Senior.
Carson Trone, South Western, Junior.
Tight End
Trenton Dunnick, Central York, Senior.
Justin Godman, Spring Grove, Senior.
Steven Roland-Washington, York High, Senior.
Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, Junior.
Tackles
Jeremy Carter, South Western, Sophomore.
Montress Jackson, York High, Junior.
Spencer Law, Red Lion, Junior.
Kyle Lillich, Spring Grove, Junior.
Mike McMonigle, York High, Sophomore.
David Perry, Northeastern, Junior.
Guards
JaQuan Franklin, York High, Junior.
Jalen Walker, York High, Sophomore.
Center
Logan Herbst, Spring Grove, Senior.
Danny Kozack, Red Lion, Sophomore.
Danny Pham, Central York, Junior.
Andrew Snelbaker, Dover, Senior.
Defense
First Team
Defensive Ends
Trenton Dunnick, Central York, Senior.
NiJir Greer, York High, Senior.
Defensive Tackles
Danny Pham, Central York, Junior.
Steven Roland Washington, York High, Senior.
Inside Linebackers
Carter Glassmyer, Central York, Senior.
Dylan Lease, Dallastown, Senior.
Outside Linebackers
Darien Osmun, Spring Grove, Senior.
Brandon Watson, Central York, Senior.
Cornerbacks
Treyshawn Smith, Central York, Senior.
JaQuez Simmons, York High, Senior.
Safeties
Carson Trone, South Western, Junior.
Gavin Mullins, Dover, Junior.
Second Team
Defensive Ends
Austin Crites, Spring Grove, Senior.
Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, Junior.
Defensive Tackles
Jordan Stewart, Dover, Senior.
Levey Wzorek, Northeastern, Junior.
Inside Linebackers
Ty Cromer, South Western, Senior.
Andrew Zeigler, Spring Grove, Senior.
Outside Linebackers
Caleb Fox, Dallastown, Junior.
Robbie Sterner, South Western, Junior.
Cornerbacks
Ajani Cheshire, York High, Senior.
Justin Godman, Spring Grove, Senior.
Safeties
Nigier DeWitt, Central York, Junior.
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.
Honorable Mention
Defensive Ends
JaQuan Jones, York High, Senior.
Gavin Semple, Dover, Senior.
RJ Utz, South Western, Senior.
Defensive Tackles
Jacob Baker, Dover, Senior.
Hunter Bisking, Dallastown, Senior.
Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, Sophomore.
Spencer Law, Red Lion, Junior.
Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, Junior.
Azhair Upson, York High, Sophomore.
Aiden Wysocki, South Western, Sophomore.
Inside Linebackers
Dayton Bagwell, Central York, Junior.
Terrence Price, York High, Senior.
Lucas Runk, Dover, Junior.
Damain Stafford, Red Lion, Junior.
Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.
Outside Linebackers
Cohen Bull, South Western, Junior.
Isaac Earnest, Red Lion, Junior.
Cornerbacks
Kyaire Fulp, Central York, Senior.
Safeties
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, Junior.
Brayden Merrill, Spring Grove, Senior.
Luke Miller, Red Lion, Junior.
Special Teams
First Team
Kicker
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.
Punter
Beau Pribula, Central York, Senior.
Returner:
I'meire Manigault, Central York, Senior.
Second Team
Kicker
Matthew Parker, Central York, Freshman.
Punter
Darien Osmun, Spring Grove, Senior.
Returner:
Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Kicker
Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.
Punter
Sam Stoner, York High, Junior.
Max Wisensale, South Western, Junior.
Brayden Zirkle, Dover, Sophomore.
DIVISION II
Offensive MVP: Landon McGee, Running Back, Gettysburg, Senior.
Defensive MVP: Grant Cooper, Defensive Tackle, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Coach of the Year: Christopher Grube, Kennard-Dale.
Offense
First Team
Quarterback
Austin Billet, Eastern York, Junior.
Running Backs
Mike Bentivegna, York Suburban, Junior.
Micah Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Landon McGee, Gettysburg, Senior.
Wide Receivers
Ben Leese, New Oxford, Senior.
Bryce Currier, Eastern York, Senior.
Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.
Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.
Tight End
Josh Franklin, Susquehannock, Junior.
Tackles
Malachi Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Ethan Watkins, New Oxford, Senior.
Guards
Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Nathan Argiro, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Center
Mason Kight, Susquehannock, Senior.
Second Team
Quarterback
Jacob Copenhaver, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Running Backs
Steven Lukes, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, Junior.
Tight End
Andrew Amrhein, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Tackles
Frank Richardson, Gettysburg, Senior.
Brenden Landis, West York, Senior.
Guards
Grant DeFoe, Gettysburg, Senior.
Jake Bixler, New Oxford, Senior.
Center
Jeff Mathena, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Rylan Bratton, York Suburban, Freshman.
Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock, Freshman.
Brady Heiser, Gettysburg, Freshman.
Tight End
Brody Hinkle, Eastern York, Senior.
Tackles
Edwin Himmel-Maines, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg, Junior.
Guards
Jalani Hopkins, York Suburban, Senior.
Jay Nunley, West York, Senior.
Center
Connor Main, New Oxford, Junior.
Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, Senior.
Logan Ensminger, West York, Senior.
Defense
First Team
Defensive Ends
Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, Junior.
Hunter Sturgill, Susquehannock, Senior.
Defensive Tackles
Frank Richardson, Gettysburg, Senior.
Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Inside Linebackers
Andrew Amrhein, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Jayden Seiler, New Oxford, Senior.
Outside Linebackers
Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.
Jeremiah Scott, Gettysburg, Senior.
Cornerbacks
Ricky Ferguson, Susquehannock, Senior.
Ben Leese, New Oxford, Senior.
Safeties
Bryce Currier, Eastern York, Senior.
Tim Minacci, Susquehannock, Senior.
Second Team
Defensive Ends
Malachi Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Jed Peters, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Defensive Tackles
Brenden Landis, West York, Senior.
Edwin Himmel-Maines, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Inside Linebackers
Ben Oestrike, Susquehannock, Junior.
Yahmier Miller, West York, Senior.
Outside Linebackers
Steven Lukes, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale, Junior.
Cornerbacks
Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg, Senior.
Dameon Carter, Susquehannock, Senior.
Safeties
Tanner Newman, Gettysburg, Junior.
Amari Davis, West York, Sophomore.
Honorable Mention
Defensive Ends
James Nunley, West York, Senior.
Brandon Haywood, York Suburban, Junior.
Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg, Senior.
Tre Green, New Oxford, Senior.
Daniel Rice, West York, Senior.
Defensive Tackles
Caden Sponseller, New Oxford, Junior.
Anthony Walters, West York, Junior.
Josiah Hanson, Eastern York, Senior.
Inside Linebackers
Jacob Copenhaver, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Cody Furman, Gettysburg, Junior.
Dakota Shue, York Suburban, Junior.
Elias Ernst, New Oxford, Junior.
Outside Linebackers
Derek Noel, New Oxford, Senior.
TJ McKee, Susquehannock, Junior.
Kerek Nokes, West York, Junior.
Javier Parks, Eastern York, Senior.
Cornerbacks
Hayden Klimm, Kennard-Dale, Sophomore.
Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.
Kassel Bones, West York, Junior.
Damone Dreyden, West York, Junior.
Safeties
Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban, Sophomore.
Broc Gilland, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Cam Herring, New Oxford, Junior.
Special Teams
First Team
Kicker
Dan Wolf, New Oxford, Senior.
Punter
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, Sophomore.
Returner
Mike Bentivegna, York Suburban, Junior.
Second Team
Kicker
Scott Denis, Susquehannock, Senior.
Punter
Chris Boone, Gettysburg, Senior.
Returner
Landon McGee, Gettysburg, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Kicker
Dylan Jones, Kennard-Dale, Senior.
Jermain Gondwe, Gettysburg, Sophomore.
Damien Yepez, York Suburban, Sophomore.
Punter
Austin Billet, Eastern York, Junior.
Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.
Kyan Moore, West York, Sophomore.
Returner
Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale, Junior.
Jio Vega, Eastern York, Sophomore.
Zach Pecunes, Susquehannock, Senior.
Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.
Evan Schriver, New Oxford, Junior.
DIVISION III
Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Adams, Running Back, York Catholic, Senior.
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Creisher, Inside Linebacker, York Catholic, Junior.
Coach of the Year: Eric Depew, York Catholic.
Offense
First Team
Quarterback
Chase Roberts, Hanover.
Running Backs
Andrew Adams, York Catholic.
Chanse Boyer, Bermudian Springs.
Peyton Stadler, Fairfield.
Wide Receivers
Quinn Brennan, York Catholic.
Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs.
Andrew Kuhns, Fairfield.
Mitchell Brown, Hanover.
Tight End
Michael Shelley, York Catholic.
Tackles
Elijah Staub, Delone Catholic.
Bryce Redding, Littlestown.
Guards
Nick Casagrande, York Catholic.
Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic.
Center
Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic.
Ryan Tully, York Catholic.
Athlete
Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs.
Jamar Johnson, York Tech.
Second Team
Quarterback
Levan McFadden, York Catholic.
Running Backs
Coltlyn Keller, Delone Catholic.
Dylan Staub, Delone Catholic.
Landen Eckert, Delone Catholic.
Wide Receivers
Daniel Sterling, York Catholic.
Joey Wilkinson, Hanover.
Breyden Perry, Hanover.
Bryan Karst, Hanover.
Tight End
Braedan Speilman, Delone Catholic.
Tackles
Colin Faust, York Catholic.
Mason Smith, Bermudian Springs.
Guards
Ethan King, Bermudian Springs.
Cole Benesch, York Catholic.
Center
Carr Baker, Fairfield
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs.
Running Backs
Nate Holt, Littlestown.
Wide Receivers
Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic.
Tackles
Logan Lanning, Littlestown.
Pearce Alleyne, York Catholic.
Guards
Matthew Manzo, Littlestown.
Will Myers, Fairfield.
Henry Garcia, Hanover.
Center
Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.
Brady Noel, Hanover.
Tommy Caruci, Littlestown.
Defense
First Team
Defensive Ends
Bryce Redding, Littlestown.
Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic.
Defensive Tackles
Nick Casagrande, York Catholic.
Sam Scovitch, Delone Catholic.
Inside Linebackers
Peyton Stadler, Fairfield.
Nick Creisher, York Catholic.
Outside Linebackers
Andrew Adams, York Catholic.
Dylan Staub, Delone Catholic.
Cornerbacks
Daniel Devitt, York Catholic.
Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs.
Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic.
Safeties
Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs.
Levan McFadden, York Catholic.
Second Team
Defensive Ends
Ethan King, Bermudian Springs.
Carr Baker, Fairfield.
Defensive Tackles
Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.
Inside Linebackers
Chanse Boyer, Bermudian Springs.
Will Myers, Fairfield.
Outside Linebackers
Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs.
Jake Myers, Fairfield.
Cornerbacks
Mitchell Brown, Hanover.
Bryan Karst, Hanover.
Safeties
Quinn Brennan, York Catholic.
Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic.
Honorable Mention
Defensive Ends
Jonathan Anders, Fairfield.
Levi Roberts, Biglerville.
Defensive Tackles
Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.
Inside Linebackers
Landon Eckert, Delone Catholic.
Nate Holt, Littlestown.
Colin Faust, York Catholic.
Outside Linebackers
Colby Hahn, Littlestown.
Cornerbacks
Zyan Herr, Littlestown.
Safeties
Caleb Unger, Littlestown.
Roger Walker Jr., Hanover.
Joey Wilkinson, Hanover.
Special Teams
First Team
Kicker
Nicholas Andrasi, York Catholic.
Punter
Nicholas Andrasi, York Catholic.
Returner
Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs.
Second Team
Kicker
Justin Emeigh, Delone Catholic.
Punter
Zion Herr, Littlestown.
Returner
Caden Althoff, Biglerville.
Honorable Mention
Kicker
Jake Myers, Fairfield.
Jacob Keller, Bermudian Springs.
Punter
Jake Myers, Fairfield.