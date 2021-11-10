York-Adams football coaches hand out honors to league's top players from 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

Quarterback Beau Pribula and the Central York Panthers have done it again.

For a second consecutive season, the Panthers dominated the major awards given out from the York-Adams League Division I coaches.

Pribula has repeated as the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

This fall, the Penn State recruit has led the Panthers to an 11-0 record, a York-Adams Division I championship and a District 3 Class 6-A semifinal berth.

Of course, Pribula is no one-man gang. His teammate, Carter Glassmyer, has been selected the D-I Defensive Player of the Year, while Central’s Gerry Yonchiuk is the D-I Coach of the Year.

It marks the second straight year when Central has swept the D-I player-of-the-year awards. Seth Griffiths was last year’s D-I Defensive Player of the Year. Yonchiuk, meanwhile, shared last year’s D-I coaching honor with Spring Grove’s Kyle Sprenkle.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Pribula has been nothing short of phenomenal during his senior season, completing 121 of 165 passes (73%) for 2,268 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also run the ball 71 times for 406 yards, good for a 5.7-yard average, with eight more TDs. He’s accounted for 40 total TDs and 2,674 yards of total offense. He’s done all that despite sitting out a large amount of time in Central blowouts.

Glassmyer, a 6-1, 215-pound senior middle linebacker, has been a consistent force on defense, piling up 126 total tackles, including 88 solo tackles, over eight games. He also has three sacks, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Yonchiuk, meanwhile, now has a 21-1 record in his two seasons at Central after leading the Panthers to the 6-A state title game a season ago. His teams have finished consecutive unbeaten regular seasons and have won two straight Y-A D-I championships.

D-II winners: In Division II, the coaches selected Gettysburg senior running back Landon McGee as the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Kennard-Dale defensive tackle Grant Cooper was picked the Defensive MVP. Kennard-Dale’s Christopher Grube is the D-II Coach of the Year.

The 5-5 140-pound McGee had a big season despite his small size. He rushed 169 times for 1,305 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He also scored 11 TDs, helping the Warriors to 7-4 season, including a District 3 Class 5-A playoff berth.

The 6-1, 242-pound Cooper, meanwhile, was a dominant presence on a K-D defense that was second in the league points allowed, giving up fewer than 12 points per contest. Cooper has 54 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and one forced safety.

Gruber, meanwhile, led the Rams to the best regular season in school history at 9-1. K-D also claimed the Y-A D-II crown, the first divisional championship in program history. The Rams earned a District 3 Class 4-A playoff berth and are hoping to earn their first-ever district win on Friday when they play host to Donegal in a quarterfinal battle.

D-III honorees: Like Central, York Catholic swept the major awards in D-III: Andrew Adams is the Offensive Player of the Year, Nick Creisher is the Defensive Player of the Year and Eric Depew is the Coach of the Year.

In eight games, Adams has rushed for 1,009 yards on 157 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The 5-7, 180-pound senior running back has scored nine touchdowns.

Creisher, a 5-5, 145-pound junior middle linebacker, has 92 tackles in nine games, including 32 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. He also has an interception, a fumble recovery and three fumbles caused. He helped a YC defense that leads the Y-A League in fewest points allowed per game at 8.6.

Depew has led the Fighting Irish to a 10-0 record and a Y-A D-III crown. YC will play for District 3 Class 2-A crown on Friday night vs. Susquenita. The Irish are looking for their third district title since 2016 under Depew.

2021 YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Offensive Player of the Year: Beau Pribula, Quarterback, Central York, Senior.

Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Glassmyer, Inside Linebacker, Central York, Senior.

Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York.

Offense

First Team

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York, Senior.

Running Backs

Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove, Senior.

Coleton Mahorney, Dallastown, Senior.

Jahiem White, York High, Junior.

Wide Receivers

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, Junior.

I'meire Manigault, Central York, Senior.

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, Senior.

JaQuez Simmons, York High, Senior.

Tight End

Damian Stafford, Red Lion, Junior.

Tackles

Conner Dehoff, Dallastown, Senior.

Ethan Vargas, Dallastown, Senior.

Guards

Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, Junior.

RJ Utz, South Western, Senior.

Center

Joden Nelson, York High, Senior.

Athlete

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.

Second Team

Quarterback

Sam Stoner, York High, Junior.

Running Backs

Reid Anderson, Red Lion, Senior.

Juelz Goff, Central York, Sophomore.

Ajani Walker, Central York, Junior.

Wide Receivers

Parker Hines, Central York, Junior.

Gavin Mullins, Dover, Junior.

Michael Scott, Dallastown, Freshman.

Treyshawn Smith, Central York, Senior.

Tight End

Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.

Tackles

Hayden Emory, Spring Grove, Senior.

Elijah Inners, Central York, Junior.

Guards

Cameron Braxton, Spring Grove, Senior.

Lane Hersh, Spring Grove, Junior.

Center

Seth Miller, Dallastown, Senior.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback

Shilo Bivins, South Western, Senior.

Aric Campbell, Dover, Sophomore.

Ryley Knaub, Red Lion, Senior.

Running Backs

Caden Perez, Northeastern, Senior.

Wide Receivers

JaNas Simms, York High, Senior.

Carson Trone, South Western, Junior.

Tight End

Trenton Dunnick, Central York, Senior.

Justin Godman, Spring Grove, Senior.

Steven Roland-Washington, York High, Senior.

Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, Junior.

Tackles

Jeremy Carter, South Western, Sophomore.

Montress Jackson, York High, Junior.

Spencer Law, Red Lion, Junior.

Kyle Lillich, Spring Grove, Junior.

Mike McMonigle, York High, Sophomore.

David Perry, Northeastern, Junior.

Guards

JaQuan Franklin, York High, Junior.

Jalen Walker, York High, Sophomore.

Center

Logan Herbst, Spring Grove, Senior.

Danny Kozack, Red Lion, Sophomore.

Danny Pham, Central York, Junior.

Andrew Snelbaker, Dover, Senior.

Defense

First Team

Defensive Ends

Trenton Dunnick, Central York, Senior.

NiJir Greer, York High, Senior.

Defensive Tackles

Danny Pham, Central York, Junior.

Steven Roland Washington, York High, Senior.

Inside Linebackers

Carter Glassmyer, Central York, Senior.

Dylan Lease, Dallastown, Senior.

Outside Linebackers

Darien Osmun, Spring Grove, Senior.

Brandon Watson, Central York, Senior.

Cornerbacks

Treyshawn Smith, Central York, Senior.

JaQuez Simmons, York High, Senior.

Safeties

Carson Trone, South Western, Junior.

Gavin Mullins, Dover, Junior.

Second Team

Defensive Ends

Austin Crites, Spring Grove, Senior.

Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, Junior.

Defensive Tackles

Jordan Stewart, Dover, Senior.

Levey Wzorek, Northeastern, Junior.

Inside Linebackers

Ty Cromer, South Western, Senior.

Andrew Zeigler, Spring Grove, Senior.

Outside Linebackers

Caleb Fox, Dallastown, Junior.

Robbie Sterner, South Western, Junior.

Cornerbacks

Ajani Cheshire, York High, Senior.

Justin Godman, Spring Grove, Senior.

Safeties

Nigier DeWitt, Central York, Junior.

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.

Honorable Mention

Defensive Ends

JaQuan Jones, York High, Senior.

Gavin Semple, Dover, Senior.

RJ Utz, South Western, Senior.

Defensive Tackles

Jacob Baker, Dover, Senior.

Hunter Bisking, Dallastown, Senior.

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, Sophomore.

Spencer Law, Red Lion, Junior.

Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, Junior.

Azhair Upson, York High, Sophomore.

Aiden Wysocki, South Western, Sophomore.

Inside Linebackers

Dayton Bagwell, Central York, Junior.

Terrence Price, York High, Senior.

Lucas Runk, Dover, Junior.

Damain Stafford, Red Lion, Junior.

Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.

Outside Linebackers

Cohen Bull, South Western, Junior.

Isaac Earnest, Red Lion, Junior.

Cornerbacks

Kyaire Fulp, Central York, Senior.

Safeties

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, Junior.

Brayden Merrill, Spring Grove, Senior.

Luke Miller, Red Lion, Junior.

Special Teams

First Team

Kicker

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, Junior.

Punter

Beau Pribula, Central York, Senior.

Returner:

I'meire Manigault, Central York, Senior.

Second Team

Kicker

Matthew Parker, Central York, Freshman.

Punter

Darien Osmun, Spring Grove, Senior.

Returner:

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, Senior.

Honorable Mention

Kicker

Josh Wasowicz, South Western, Senior.

Punter

Sam Stoner, York High, Junior.

Max Wisensale, South Western, Junior.

Brayden Zirkle, Dover, Sophomore.

DIVISION II

Offensive MVP: Landon McGee, Running Back, Gettysburg, Senior.

Defensive MVP: Grant Cooper, Defensive Tackle, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Coach of the Year: Christopher Grube, Kennard-Dale.

Offense

First Team

Quarterback

Austin Billet, Eastern York, Junior.

Running Backs

Mike Bentivegna, York Suburban, Junior.

Micah Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Landon McGee, Gettysburg, Senior.

Wide Receivers

Ben Leese, New Oxford, Senior.

Bryce Currier, Eastern York, Senior.

Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.

Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.

Tight End

Josh Franklin, Susquehannock, Junior.

Tackles

Malachi Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Ethan Watkins, New Oxford, Senior.

Guards

Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Nathan Argiro, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Center

Mason Kight, Susquehannock, Senior.

Second Team

Quarterback

Jacob Copenhaver, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Running Backs

Steven Lukes, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, Junior.

Tight End

Andrew Amrhein, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Tackles

Frank Richardson, Gettysburg, Senior.

Brenden Landis, West York, Senior.

Guards

Grant DeFoe, Gettysburg, Senior.

Jake Bixler, New Oxford, Senior.

Center

Jeff Mathena, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback

Rylan Bratton, York Suburban, Freshman.

Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock, Freshman.

Brady Heiser, Gettysburg, Freshman.

Tight End

Brody Hinkle, Eastern York, Senior.

Tackles

Edwin Himmel-Maines, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg, Junior.

Guards

Jalani Hopkins, York Suburban, Senior.

Jay Nunley, West York, Senior.

Center

Connor Main, New Oxford, Junior.

Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, Senior.

Logan Ensminger, West York, Senior.

Defense

First Team

Defensive Ends

Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, Junior.

Hunter Sturgill, Susquehannock, Senior.

Defensive Tackles

Frank Richardson, Gettysburg, Senior.

Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Inside Linebackers

Andrew Amrhein, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Jayden Seiler, New Oxford, Senior.

Outside Linebackers

Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.

Jeremiah Scott, Gettysburg, Senior.

Cornerbacks

Ricky Ferguson, Susquehannock, Senior.

Ben Leese, New Oxford, Senior.

Safeties

Bryce Currier, Eastern York, Senior.

Tim Minacci, Susquehannock, Senior.

Second Team

Defensive Ends

Malachi Partee, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Jed Peters, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Defensive Tackles

Brenden Landis, West York, Senior.

Edwin Himmel-Maines, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Inside Linebackers

Ben Oestrike, Susquehannock, Junior.

Yahmier Miller, West York, Senior.

Outside Linebackers

Steven Lukes, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale, Junior.

Cornerbacks

Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg, Senior.

Dameon Carter, Susquehannock, Senior.

Safeties

Tanner Newman, Gettysburg, Junior.

Amari Davis, West York, Sophomore.

Honorable Mention

Defensive Ends

James Nunley, West York, Senior.

Brandon Haywood, York Suburban, Junior.

Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg, Senior.

Tre Green, New Oxford, Senior.

Daniel Rice, West York, Senior.

Defensive Tackles

Caden Sponseller, New Oxford, Junior.

Anthony Walters, West York, Junior.

Josiah Hanson, Eastern York, Senior.

Inside Linebackers

Jacob Copenhaver, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Cody Furman, Gettysburg, Junior.

Dakota Shue, York Suburban, Junior.

Elias Ernst, New Oxford, Junior.

Outside Linebackers

Derek Noel, New Oxford, Senior.

TJ McKee, Susquehannock, Junior.

Kerek Nokes, West York, Junior.

Javier Parks, Eastern York, Senior.

Cornerbacks

Hayden Klimm, Kennard-Dale, Sophomore.

Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.

Kassel Bones, West York, Junior.

Damone Dreyden, West York, Junior.

Safeties

Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban, Sophomore.

Broc Gilland, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Cam Herring, New Oxford, Junior.

Special Teams

First Team

Kicker

Dan Wolf, New Oxford, Senior.

Punter

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, Sophomore.

Returner

Mike Bentivegna, York Suburban, Junior.

Second Team

Kicker

Scott Denis, Susquehannock, Senior.

Punter

Chris Boone, Gettysburg, Senior.

Returner

Landon McGee, Gettysburg, Senior.

Honorable Mention

Kicker

Dylan Jones, Kennard-Dale, Senior.

Jermain Gondwe, Gettysburg, Sophomore.

Damien Yepez, York Suburban, Sophomore.

Punter

Austin Billet, Eastern York, Junior.

Jayce Henderson, York Suburban, Senior.

Kyan Moore, West York, Sophomore.

Returner

Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale, Junior.

Jio Vega, Eastern York, Sophomore.

Zach Pecunes, Susquehannock, Senior.

Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Senior.

Evan Schriver, New Oxford, Junior.

DIVISION III

Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Adams, Running Back, York Catholic, Senior.

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Creisher, Inside Linebacker, York Catholic, Junior.

Coach of the Year: Eric Depew, York Catholic.

Offense

First Team

Quarterback

Chase Roberts, Hanover.

Running Backs

Andrew Adams, York Catholic.

Chanse Boyer, Bermudian Springs.

Peyton Stadler, Fairfield.

Wide Receivers

Quinn Brennan, York Catholic.

Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs.

Andrew Kuhns, Fairfield.

Mitchell Brown, Hanover.

Tight End

Michael Shelley, York Catholic.

Tackles

Elijah Staub, Delone Catholic.

Bryce Redding, Littlestown.

Guards

Nick Casagrande, York Catholic.

Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic.

Center

Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic.

Ryan Tully, York Catholic.

Athlete

Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs.

Jamar Johnson, York Tech.

Second Team

Quarterback

Levan McFadden, York Catholic.

Running Backs

Coltlyn Keller, Delone Catholic.

Dylan Staub, Delone Catholic.

Landen Eckert, Delone Catholic.

Wide Receivers

Daniel Sterling, York Catholic.

Joey Wilkinson, Hanover.

Breyden Perry, Hanover.

Bryan Karst, Hanover.

Tight End

Braedan Speilman, Delone Catholic.

Tackles

Colin Faust, York Catholic.

Mason Smith, Bermudian Springs.

Guards

Ethan King, Bermudian Springs.

Cole Benesch, York Catholic.

Center

Carr Baker, Fairfield

Honorable Mention

Quarterback

Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs.

Running Backs

Nate Holt, Littlestown.

Wide Receivers

Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic.

Tackles

Logan Lanning, Littlestown.

Pearce Alleyne, York Catholic.

Guards

Matthew Manzo, Littlestown.

Will Myers, Fairfield.

Henry Garcia, Hanover.

Center

Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.

Brady Noel, Hanover.

Tommy Caruci, Littlestown.

Defense

First Team

Defensive Ends

Bryce Redding, Littlestown.

Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic.

Defensive Tackles

Nick Casagrande, York Catholic.

Sam Scovitch, Delone Catholic.

Inside Linebackers

Peyton Stadler, Fairfield.

Nick Creisher, York Catholic.

Outside Linebackers

Andrew Adams, York Catholic.

Dylan Staub, Delone Catholic.

Cornerbacks

Daniel Devitt, York Catholic.

Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs.

Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic.

Safeties

Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs.

Levan McFadden, York Catholic.

Second Team

Defensive Ends

Ethan King, Bermudian Springs.

Carr Baker, Fairfield.

Defensive Tackles

Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.

Inside Linebackers

Chanse Boyer, Bermudian Springs.

Will Myers, Fairfield.

Outside Linebackers

Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs.

Jake Myers, Fairfield.

Cornerbacks

Mitchell Brown, Hanover.

Bryan Karst, Hanover.

Safeties

Quinn Brennan, York Catholic.

Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic.

Honorable Mention

Defensive Ends

Jonathan Anders, Fairfield.

Levi Roberts, Biglerville.

Defensive Tackles

Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs.

Inside Linebackers

Landon Eckert, Delone Catholic.

Nate Holt, Littlestown.

Colin Faust, York Catholic.

Outside Linebackers

Colby Hahn, Littlestown.

Cornerbacks

Zyan Herr, Littlestown.

Safeties

Caleb Unger, Littlestown.

Roger Walker Jr., Hanover.

Joey Wilkinson, Hanover.

Special Teams

First Team

Kicker

Nicholas Andrasi, York Catholic.

Punter

Nicholas Andrasi, York Catholic.

Returner

Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs.

Second Team

Kicker

Justin Emeigh, Delone Catholic.

Punter

Zion Herr, Littlestown.

Returner

Caden Althoff, Biglerville.

Honorable Mention

Kicker

Jake Myers, Fairfield.

Jacob Keller, Bermudian Springs.

Punter

Jake Myers, Fairfield.