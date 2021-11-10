Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make their selections for Week 2 of District 3 football playoffs

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League football teams enter the second week of the District 3 playoffs this weekend. There are four games on Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinals

Wilson at Central York

District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Waynesboro at Spring Grove

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Donegal at Kennard-Dale

District 3 Class 2-A Championship

Upper Dauphin at York Catholic

SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.

District 3 Class 1-A Championship

Delone Catholic at Steel-High

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(118-23)

Central York

Spring Grove

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

Steel-High

ROB ROSE

(115-26)

Central York

Spring Grove

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

Steel-High

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(108-33)

Central York

Spring Grove

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

Steel-High

CONSENSUS

(115-26)

Central York (3-0)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Steel-High (3-0)