Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make their selections for Week 2 of District 3 football playoffs
The York-Adams League football teams enter the second week of the District 3 playoffs this weekend. There are four games on Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.
District 3 Class 6-A Semifinals
Wilson at Central York
District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals
Waynesboro at Spring Grove
District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Donegal at Kennard-Dale
District 3 Class 2-A Championship
Upper Dauphin at York Catholic
SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.
District 3 Class 1-A Championship
Delone Catholic at Steel-High
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(118-23)
Central York
Spring Grove
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
Steel-High
ROB ROSE
(115-26)
Central York
Spring Grove
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
Steel-High
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(108-33)
Central York
Spring Grove
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
Steel-High
CONSENSUS
(115-26)
Central York (3-0)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Steel-High (3-0)